NME Radio Roundup 18 May: Easy Life, Kehlani and more

Whilst some of us have been keeping busy over lockdown with endless pub quizzes and binge watching tv shows we’ve already seen; Easy Life have used the time to write, record and release a handful of songs on new project ‘see you later maybe never (demos)’.
The band explained that the two new tracks were “cooked up since the dreaded corona started” with the intent to release something that’d put a smile on fan’s faces – and they’ve succeeded. Filled with the band’s trademark punchy brass and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, the duo of tunes are a welcome injection of positivity in these strange times. We’ve added the hazy, sun-drenched ‘peanut butter’ to the NME Radio playlist.
Also new on the playlist this week we’ve got brilliant tracks from Slowthai, Cut Copy and rising punk-poet Sinead O’Brien; as well as a gorgeous collaboration from Kehlani and James Blake.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
Easy Life
‘peanut butter’
First up we’ve got the latest from Easy Life. Taken from lockdown project ‘see you later maybe never (demos)’ which they dropped a few weeks ago, we’ve chosen ‘peanut butter’ for the playlists – a lilting slice of sunshine that oozes the quintet’s effortless charm.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List
Kehlani
‘Grieving (feat. James Blake)’
Kehlani’s team-up with James Blake was a highlight of her recent album ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’. A glorious amalgam of Kehlani’s silky R&B and Blake’s earnest electronics, the two artists’ vocals interweave as they gut-wrenchingly dissect a collapsing relationship.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Slowthai
‘ENEMY’
Over punchy beats and icy production Slowthai takes down cancel culture in two-and-a-half blistering minutes.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Cut Copy
‘Love Is All We Share’
Returning after three years away, the new one from Aussie electronic royalty Cut Copy is an eerie, ambient trip.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List
The Beths
‘I’m Not Getting Excited’
The latest from The Beths is a raucous depiction of imposter syndrome. Vocalist Elizabeth Stokes explained that the song was inspired by people asking if she was excited about the overseas tours and releases the band have been doing. “The correct answer is always ‘yes.’ But the truth is that deep down there’s a tiny Liz saying, ‘don’t get excited.’” says Stokes. “She is certain that anything good that could happen will most likely not happen, because of a freak accident. Or because somebody finally realises that we aren’t worthy, shouts ‘phony!’ and takes everything away.” They better get used to it, though, as The Beths’ upcoming album is set to be an absolute smasher.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Joe Goddard & Hayden Thorpe
‘Unknown Song’
All squelchy synths and stomping disco beats, this collaboration from Joe Goddard and Hayden Thorpe is total joy.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Sinead O’Brien
‘Roman Ruins’
On Irish punk-poet Sinead O’Brien’s latest she matches her fearless lyrics with growling post-punk instrumentals, in one of her strongest releases yet.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
India Jordan
‘I’m Waiting (Just 4 U)’
Look, we may not be able to dance until sunrise tinnie in hand at a festival this summer; but at least India Jordan has put out this smasher so we can attempt to recreate an all night rave over Zoom.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
bdrmm
‘A Reason To Celebrate’
Filled with towering shoe-gaze instrumentals that erupt into a post-punk explosion halfway through, the latest from bdrmm is another exciting glimpse of the band’s upcoming debut album.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Leon Bridges
‘Inside Friend feat. John Mayer’
Last up, it’s Leon Bridges and John Mayer. “The concept for ‘Inside Friend’ came about from Mayer and I joking around in the studio about what an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like myself would be,” Bridges explains of the song, adding: “I tour most of the year, so I’d rather invite a gal over to lounge comfortably in the crib as opposed to go out somewhere crowded.” Now though, the song has now taken on a new meaning, with the slinky R&B bop feeling like a lockdown anthem.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music