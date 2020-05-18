NME Radio Roundup 18 May: Easy Life, Kehlani and more

Whilst some of us have been keeping busy over lockdown with endless pub quizzes and binge watching tv shows we’ve already seen; Easy Life have used the time to write, record and release a handful of songs on new project ‘see you later maybe never (demos)’.

The band explained that the two new tracks were “cooked up since the dreaded corona started” with the intent to release something that’d put a smile on fan’s faces – and they’ve succeeded. Filled with the band’s trademark punchy brass and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, the duo of tunes are a welcome injection of positivity in these strange times. We’ve added the hazy, sun-drenched ‘peanut butter’ to the NME Radio playlist.

Also new on the playlist this week we’ve got brilliant tracks from Slowthai, Cut Copy and rising punk-poet Sinead O’Brien; as well as a gorgeous collaboration from Kehlani and James Blake.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: