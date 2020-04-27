NME Radio Roundup 20 April 2020: The 1975, Kehlani and more

This week The 1975 fans got what they’ve been after for weeks: the release of live favourite ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’. The stomping cut of ‘80s flecked pop rock is absolutely huge. Filled with euphoric riffs, effervescent synths and a killer sax solo, it’s a jubilant, fist-pumping smash – and was a must add for this week’s NME Radio playlist.

Also new this week we’ve got The Streets teaming up with Tame Impala, NME 100 alumni Poppy Ajudha’s powerful ‘Womxn’, and excellent tunes from rising talent Ambar Lucid and Tiana Major9.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: