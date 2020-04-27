NME Radio Roundup 20 April 2020: The 1975, Kehlani and more

This week The 1975 fans got what they’ve been after for weeks: the release of live favourite ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’. The stomping cut of ‘80s flecked pop rock is absolutely huge. Filled with euphoric riffs, effervescent synths and a killer sax solo, it’s a jubilant, fist-pumping smash – and was a must add for this week’s NME Radio playlist.
Also new this week we’ve got The Streets teaming up with Tame Impala, NME 100 alumni Poppy Ajudha’s powerful ‘Womxn’, and excellent tunes from rising talent Ambar Lucid and Tiana Major9.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
The 1975
‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’
This new one from The 1975 is an absolute belter. The sixth song taken from the band’s upcoming album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ is basically what it’d sound like if The 1975 wrote a song for a John Hughes film, and we love it.
On the B List
Poppy Ajudha
‘Strong Womxn’
“Strong Womxn” is a song about womanhood and the ways in which we mould ourselves around the worlds expectations,” Poppy Ajudha explains of her latest tune. “We build ourselves up as pillars of strength because it can feel like the only way we’re able rise above the injustices we face every day”. Over cantering beats and buzzing instrumentals Ajudha dissects her experience of womanhood, in a powerful statement of solidarity.
Raphael Futura
‘Take A Chance’
Filled with trembling beats and lackadaisical half-spoken vocals, this sultry offering from Raphael Futura is a hazy summer’s dream.
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes
‘Nightrider (feat. Freddie Gibbs)’
Taken from the collaborative album of Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes, ‘Nightrider’ is hypnotising. Merging Daye’s skittering rhythms with Misch’s melodic sensibilities, and masterful guest vocals from Freddie Gibbs, it’s a standout cut from their joint record.
Tiana Major9
‘Think About You (Notion Mix)’
Mixing Tiana Major9’s classic influences with strutting reggae grooves and her soaring vocals, ‘Think About You’ is a smouldering release from the rising star.
On the C List
The Streets & Tame Impala
‘Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better’
The latest taste of The Streets’ upcoming mixtape sees Mike Skinner team up with Tame Impala. Merging furious beats with woozy psychedelic hooks, and Skinner’s distinctive vocals, the unexpected collab is excellent.
Ambar Lucid
‘Universe’
Filled with smoky R&B production and Lucid’s powerhouse vocals, ‘Universe’ is a brilliant slice of dark-pop.
Kehlani
‘Everybody Business’
Finally this week we’ve Kehlani’s latest, ‘Everybody Business’. A chilled cut of the artist’s soulful R&B; put it on, sit back, and relax.
