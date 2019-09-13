Just in time for the weekend! It’s the weekly NME crossword

Sharpen your pencil and put the kettle on: it's time for the weekly NME crossword! Compiled, as ever, by Trevor Hungerford, let's see how many of our devilishly tricky music questions you can answer.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword.

ANSWERS ACROSS

1 Word Gets Around, 8 Ditto, 9 Sometimes, 11+19D I Can’t Explain, 12 Easy Rider, 14 Go, 15 Stitches, 16 Jam, 17 River, 19 Earl, 20 Free, 22 Smoke, 23 Rain, 25 Silence, 27 Toy, 28 Noel, 30 In Concert, 32 Stalin.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Wedding Present, 2 Ritual, 3 Ghost Stories, 4 Taste It, 5 Atmosphere, 7 Nomad, 10 Strummer, 13 Rose, 16+6D Jerk It Out, 18 Violent, 24 Noir, 26 Nice, 29+21D Al Green, 31 E.I.