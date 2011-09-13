PJ Harvey Talks Mercury Prize At Bestival

We caught up with Mercury Prize 2011 winner PJ Harvey at Bestival over the weekend to find out how it felt to win the award for a second time (and to be the only person to have accomplished that).

Watch the video interview below to hear about her expeirence being at the ceremony, the shock of winning and what the acclaim of ‘Let England Shake’ means to her. “It’s a difficult and serious record about real and tangible things happening in the world today,” she told us, “that I think are of great importance and need to be spoken about.”