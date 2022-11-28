NME Radio Roundup 28 November 2022: Nia Archives, PinkPantheress, Weyes Blood and more

Last week, jungle revivalist Nia Archives released her latest single, ‘So Tell Me…’. This new release shows a different side to the rising star’s sound, away from the high-octane bangers she’s dropped in the past. On the earworm, cinematic piano lines and eerie synths support her rich vocals that deliver moving lyrics which Nia has explained are about her decision to leave home.

Speaking honestly about the track’s inspiration in a post online, the 23-year-old expressed: “[I] am so grateful [to] have music as my therapy [and] way of processing life [and its] many situations – I genuinely don’t [know] where I’d be without it.” ‘So Tell Me…’ tops our picks for this week’s NME Radio additions, alongside other choice cuts including PinkPantheress’ latest collaboration with Kaytranada, a highlight from Weyes Blood’s meditative new album, and more.

Check out the newest additions to NME Radio 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: