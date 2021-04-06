The release of Brockhampton‘s upcoming album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ later this week is bittersweet. While we’ll be treated to two albums from the innovative hip-hop collective this year, last week Kevin Abstract revealed on Twitter that they’ll be the group’s last.

This week we’ve selected ‘BUZZCUT’, the blistering lead single from the upcoming record, for the NME Radio playlist. A high-octane track that fuses crisp beats with slick vocals – including a guest verse from Danny Brown – it’s an exciting taste of what’s to come.

Also new to NME Radio this week we’ve got huge new tunes from Princess Nokia, Bree Runway, Chloe Moriondo and more.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:

On the A List Brockhampton ‘BUZZCUT (feat. Danny Brown)’ A new Brockhampton era is finally upon us. The first single off the hip-hop collective’s upcoming album, ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’, is a hypnotising preview of their new music. “Who let the dope boys out?” Kevin Abstract wonders aloud at the start of ‘Buzzcut’, before guest star Danny Brown jumps in with a scathing verse to brag he’s “a veteran with medicine pen”. It’s an exciting glimpse of the group’s upcoming record – which Abstract has teased will be their penultimate release as Brockhampton. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music On the B List Princess Nokia ‘It’s Not My Fault’ Princess Nokia’s latest single is an unapologetically confident belter. ‘It’s Not My Fault’ was directly inspired by OnlyFans, and sees the New York rapper flexing over a minimal yet menacing beat, courtesy of frequent collaborator Powers Pleasant. With its self-assured lyrics and bouncing hooks, it’s absolutely huge. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Bree Runway ‘Hot Hot’ Bree Runway‘s latest single is another stone-cold smasher. On ‘Hot Hot’ the NME 100 alumni samples Busta Rhymes’ 2005 single ‘Touch It’, fusing the early ’00s R&B with flawless pop vocals and glossy production. “I feel like this is the song everyone needs to hear as it gets hotter and the world eases up,” Bree explained in a press statement. “This pandemic hasn’t been easy on the brain, and with being indoors wearing joggers 24/7, it’s been hard to feel like a hottie, so I’m hoping this track will help!” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Working Men’s Club ‘X’ Thumping drums announce the next phase of Working Men’s Club with new single ‘X’. The first new music from them since their stellar debut album last year, it leans into the Northerners’ capacity for rock-led rhythms, fusing abrasive guitars and loud-speaker vocals with floor-filling sensibilities. – Adam Goldsmith Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Chloe Moriondo ‘I Eat Boys’ Chloe Moriondo hides a twisted story about a murderous succubus behind bright pop-punk production on her new song ‘I Eat Boys’. “I wrote that song as a way to vent my hatred for the percentage of the male population that is terrible,” she’s explained of the breezy tune. Taken from her upcoming album ‘Blood Bunny’, the carnivorous tune is the cannibalistic anthem we didn’t know we needed. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music On the C List For Those I Love ‘The Shape Of You’ Dublin producer and songwriter For Those I Love released his stunning, self-titled debut album to critical acclaim last month. Opening with a recorded telephone call – “Jesus man, please, please take care of yourself” – ‘The Shape Of You’ is a rallying call to push through difficult circumstances. – Adam Goldsmith Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Kaputt ‘Movement Now’ Glasgow post-punks Kaputt fight anti-immigrant rhetoric on ‘Movement Now’. “This display of isolationism and pure racism is no new thing of course, but it appeared to me more barefaced and galvanising more support than I had ever experienced it in my own lifetime,” vocalist Cal Donnelly said of the unrelenting new single in a statement. “It was a topic that was plaguing the headlines as Tories attempted to explain why ‘more’ is beneficial with regards to hard borders and ‘less’ is better when it comes to being able to aid those seeking refuge from conflict,” the singer added. “Conflict we have, more often than not, either started or are directly involved in.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Pinty ‘Comfort Me (feat. Emma-Jean Thackray)’ Peckham-born MC Pinty dives headfirst into house music with ‘Comfort Me’, which – as its title already implies – is a cry for help during tumultuous times. “Can you hear me?” Pinty whispers, “can you come on down and comfort me?” Featuring Emma-Jean Thackray, the soothing, jazz-laced tune was written while Pinty underwent therapy. “I lost three friends in the last year,” he explained in a statement. “These lyrics are about me summoning my omens and calling out for some nurture, desperately in need of some comfort.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Pond ‘Pink Lunettes’ The Aussie psych-rockers have announced their return with their first new track since their 2019 album ‘Tasmania’. Running close to six minutes long, ‘Pink Lunettes’ is a high-energy cut that features all the hallmarks of a Pond classic, but with a futuristic twist. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

