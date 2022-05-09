NME Radio Roundup 9 May 2022: Jamie T, Mahalia, Holly Humberstone and more

Six years on from Jamie T’s last new material (or four, if you count the accidental leak of his B Sides), he’s back with brand new single ‘The Old Style Raiders’. The three minute track was produced by Hugo White of indie heroes The Maccabees, and leads up to T’s fifth album, ‘The Theory of Whatever’. His long-awaited musical return was a must-add to this week’s NME Radio playlist.

The singer-songwriter will also be playing his first show in five years this week in Ladbroke Grove; and other artists featured in this week’s slate of NME Radio additions are also getting ready to hit the road. Mahalia kicks off her UK tour on May 17, while Manchester natives Porij are gearing up for a slot at this week’s The Great Escape festival in Brighton. Check out the rest of the new tracks on NME 1 and 2 below:

On the A List: