From loveable stoner to Emmy nominee

Picture the scene: the year is 2007, Lily Allen released her brilliant debut album ‘Alright, Still‘ almost a year ago, and she’s just dropped the fourth single from it ‘Alfie’. Written about her younger brother, the ska-flecked tune bemoans his lack of ambition and the days he spends smoking weed in his room.

“I just can’t sit back and watch you waste your life away/You need to get a job because the bills need to get paid” she sings over the repetitive jaunty brass line. “Oh, little brother, please refrain from doing that/I’m trying to help you out so can you stop being a twat” Lily adds. Charming! It’s basically three minutes of Lily disapproving of Alfie’s decisions and begging him to get a job, instead of just sitting at home getting high.

Fast forward 12 years and the Internet has just realised who Lily Allen’s brother is, and who the song is about it. Because it’s only bloody Alfie Allen from Game of Thrones, who’s just gone and got himself nominated for an Emmy.

The actor, who played Theon Greyjoy in the show, has been nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actor award (alongside co-stars Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). And he’s pretty stoked about the nomination, telling EW: “I wasn’t expecting [the nomination], it’s incredible. There are a lot of actors I admire in that category, just to be there is amazing, just came home now with my dog and letting it sink in.”

And the Internet has been losing it as people put two and two together, realising the award nominated actor is also the irksome little brother from Lily’s mid-noughties hit.

And it turns out, tons of people just didn’t realise the two were related.

But elsewhere, some are some are wondering, was this Lily’s plan all along?

While others can’t wait to see how Alfie will react if he wins.

Lily has celebrated her brother’s nomination, sharing an Instagram story saying: “My baby fucking brother is nominated for an Emmy. No one deserves it more. I am so fucking proud of him, even without and (sic) Emmy nom, but OMG he has an Emmy nom. GO ALF!!!!!!!!”

Question is, if Alfie wins, will Lily release an alternative version of ‘Alfie’ celebration the award?