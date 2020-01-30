Since it debuted back in 2013, Rick and Morty has enraptured millions and become a phenomenon of cult-like proportions. With fans now eagerly awaiting the return of season 4, the big question is this: when will the mid-season break end?

Here’s everything we know so far about season 4 of Rick and Morty.

Latest updates

A Rick and Morty fan has theorised when season 4 of the show might return to the air

The fourth season of Rick and Morty took a mid-season break on December 15, 2019, with five episodes of the scheduled 10 having aired so far.

When will Rick and Morty season 4 return?

Five episodes into season four, Rick and Morty decided to take a mid-season break on December 15. Bastards.

With few clues around about when the show will return, one fan has now theorised that Rick and Morty could either return to Adult Swim in the US in some form on Super Bowl night — which is February 2 — or we’ll at least get confirmation then on when the show is coming back.

It’s all thanks to a Pringles advert that the Rick and Morty team have cooked up for the Super Bowl — check it out below.

The flavor stack takeover has begun. This is not an ad. [ad] @Pringles pic.twitter.com/NiehUUhHKN — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) January 28, 2020

One RandM fan on Reddit has since suggested: “The Super Bowl ad with Rick and Morty makes me think they’re gonna break out and announce a new episode that night. Or something. Maybe. WOULD BE NICE!”

This has yet to be confirmed, however — watch this space.

While the wait goes on, let’s take comfort in the mammoth episode order Rick and Morty received from its US network, Adult Swim, in 2018. 70 episodes – yes, 70! – have been ordered, meaning that Rick and Morty could be on the air for a very, very long time to come.

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

Co-creator Justin Roiland marked the news of the 70-episode commission in May 2018 with this special drawing of the titular characters.

How many episodes will there be in Rick and Morty season 4?

Dan Harmon initially expressed an interest in possibly making 14 episodes for season 4, but he later confirmed that it would only comprise of 10 episodes.

“I would like to think I’ve learned enough from my mistakes in season 3 that we could definitely do 14 now, but then I have to say, ‘Yeah but you’re the guy who says we can do 14 who turned out to be wrong so we’re not listening to you now,'” he told Entertainment Weekly back in September 2017.

“The nice healthy way to approach this is I want to prove it with the first 10 of season four — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes.”

When does Rick and Morty season 4 air in the UK?

After it was announced that Rick and Morty‘s season 4 UK release date was set for January 2020, fans weren’t too happy. So unhappy, in fact, that Channel 4 decided to bring the release forward to November — all five episodes of season 4 are now available to watch on All 4.

“When we announced we would be airing Rick and Morty Series 4 on free to air TV in January we thought fans would be delighted,” said Channel 4’s director of programmes, Ian Katz.

“Instead they told us – in their droves – that it wasn’t nearly soon enough, so we’ve listened and brought forward the UK premiere to November 20th on E4 and All 4. Enjoy!”

Will Rick and Morty season 4 be on Netflix UK?

No. Channel 4 will exclusively broadcast the show’s fourth season in the UK, and it remains unclear whether previous seasons of Rick and Morty will remain on the streaming giant in the long-term due to Channel 4’s deal with Adult Swim.

Any word on any more possible guest stars?

Rick and Morty season 4 has so guest featured the likes of Sherri Shepherd, Sam Neill, Kathleen Turner, Taika Waititi, Jeffrey Wright, Pamela Adlon, Elon Musk, Justin Theroux, Claudia Black, Matthew Broderick, Liam Cunningham, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Pepitone and Paul Giamatti.

In July 2018, Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd expressed an interest in lending his voice to the show. Many fans will know that Rick and Morty is inspired by Lloyd’s character, Doc Brown, and Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly from the 1985 sci-fi film.

Speaking to the Phoenix New Times about possibly starring in the new season, Lloyd said: “I’d like to, of course. I think it’s really fun. I don’t follow it closely, but I’ve seen a few episodes and I gotta tell you, I think it’s a lot of fun. I know it’s some kind of parody of Doc and Marty.”

When asked if he would accept the role of Rick’s father, Lloyd replied: “That’d be fun.”

Will Kanye West be in season 4?

After rumours that Kanye West could be handed his own episode of Rick and Morty in season 4, it seems like the offer is still on the table — but he won’t be featuring in the upcoming season.

“We’re trying to schedule something. It’s not going to be for this batch coming up,” Roiland confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in July 2019. “But we love the idea of doing something with him. It’s just a discussion of what exactly that is, and then sitting down and talking with him. He had to reschedule, and then we had to reschedule. We need to sit down and chat about it. But it’s a very sincere and legitimate offer when we threw that out.”

Kanye expressed his love for the Adult Swim show back in May 2018 as news broke about Rick and Morty being renewed for season 4. “This is the greatest news. This is my favourite show. I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each,” he tweeted at the time. He even invited co-creator Justin Roiland to hang out.

Since then, Harmon and Roiland have invited Kanye to helm his very own episode of Rick and Morty. “I’m giving him an episode, I’m making it official,” Harmon told The Blast in May 2019. “We have 70 [episodes], he can have one — Kanye, you can have an episode.” Calling Kanye a “kindred spirit,” Harmon’s co-creator Roiland then added, “We fucking love Kanye.”

“Come hang out, write a Rick and Morty episode with us. It’ll be the Kanye episode.”