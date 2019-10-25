**Spoilers for 'Chapter Sixty: Dog Day Afternoon' below**

It’s finally happened. Last night’s episode of Riverdale may have finally put an end to a sprawling story line that began all the way back in season three. But have we really seen the last of mysterious cult The Farm, which has plagued our sleepy town for the past year?

‘Chapter Sixty: Dog Day Afternoon’ opens on Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and her brother (and FBI agent) Charles (Wyatt Nash) helping to transport cult members to safety – away from their maniacal leader Edgar Evernever (Chad Michael Murray). Betty and Charles have discovered that the “Farmies” are camping out at a local motel. So naturally, an FBI agent disguised as a pizza delivery man is sent in undercover. The Farm are not to be tricked, though, and they murder the agent instead.

Edgar then contacts Betty, demanding she provides him with $250,000, a bus and passports for all of his disciples. They need the items to escape Riverdale. But to ensure they don’t try and infiltrate again, Edgar straps Betty’s sister Polly Cooper to a suicide vest. Betty manages to disable the vest (with a hairpin), but in order to ensure her mum Alice (who remains embedded undercover in ‘The Farm’) is safe, she acquiesces to Edgar’s demands.

Next, Betty meets with Edgar, bringing him the demanded items. But instead of letting Betty go, Evelyn (Edgar’s wife) knocks her unconscious. She wakes up in a motel room tied up next to her Mum Alice, who, it turns out, has been kept their against her will also. Edgar’s grand plan, it is revealed, was to tie Alice and Betty Cooper to the front of a bus of “farmies” as a makeshift shield. Err, what?

Luckily, the mother and daughter duo escape, but in a last ditch effort, Alice chases down her tormentor and shoots Edgar dead. Now, this could mark the end of a rather over-extended plot point, but it does leave us with a few loose ends to tie up.

What will happen to Alice Cooper?

Given that Alice was undercover for the FBI when she shot Edgar, it’s unlikely the Riverdale stalwart will go to prison for her actions. Betty mentioned that she was already working on a scandalous exposé, so seems to have bounced back. But you’d expect Evelyn Evernever to seek revenge for her husband’s murder and trouble is never too far away where Alice is concerned…

How will Betty deal with it all?

The (apparent) death of Edgar Evernever means that both of Betty’s parents are now murderers. Father Hal Cooper, aka serial killer the Black Hood, had more than a few bodies to his name from previous seasons. But with Betty’s mum Alice notching her first kill too, what effect could the knowledge have on her daughter? Is she going to bounce back, or are we going to see the return of Dark Betty?

And crucially, is Edgar really dead?

It’s Riverdale, and there was nothing in the episode that explicitly said Edgar had snuffed it. The gun shots could have been fatal, but y’know, he could have survived. Maybe Alice is a double agent for The Farm and helped him escape! It’s Riverdale, so anything goes – and chances are this won’t be the last we’ll see of The Farm.

Meanwhile, Fans have been taking to Twitter to express their disbelief that Edgar is actually six feet under:

Elsewhere, Mädchen Amick (who plays Alice Cooper) wrote on Instagram: “Now that your character is dead, you will definitely be back!! #noonediesonriverdale”

So could we see the character returning later in the series? You’ll just have to wait and see.

‘Riverdale’ airs every Thursday on Netflix