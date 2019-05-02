Following our special preview screenings last week, hotly anticipated horror movie The Curse Of La Llorona hits general release this week. Here’s why you should haul ass to the cinema to scare yourself silly.

It slots into James Wan’s horror universe

With his The Conjuring films, director/producer James Wan has created a cinematic horror universe like none we’ve seen before, one in which stories interlink, characters reappear and evil entities recur over a vast timescale. The ambitious undertaking includes the Annabelle films and The Nun as well as the two instalments (so far) of The Conjuring. While an outlier to the main plot, you’ll be left in no doubt that we’re in The Curse Of La Llorona producer Wan’s wider world.

It’s rooted in an iconic Mexican folk tale

The Curse Of La Llorona is inspired by a traditional Mexican ghost story about a woman who drowns her two children in a fit of rage, then spends eternity sobbing over their passing and taking out her supernatural wrath on other families. The ‘Weeping Woman’ myth inspired La Llorona’s horrifying image, with black tears streaming from her eyes – only this time, she’s travelled from her Mexican home to Los Angeles, where she preys on social worker Anna Tate-Garcia (Linda Cardellini, of Green Mile and Avengers fame) and her two children.

The Curse Of La Llorona‘s director is taking the helm of The Conjuring 3 next

Michael Chaves is making his directorial debut with The Curse Of La Llorona, but James Wan clearly sees a bright future for the American filmmaker, as he’s placed The Conjuring 3 in Chaves’s hands. The subjects of the Conjuring films, supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, are linked to pretty much everything that happens in the wider cinematic world, and it’s in the Conjuring films that we witness their experiences first hand.

There’s a cool cameo from a familiar character

Fans will remember Father Perez – played by Tony Amendola – from his previous appearances in Wan’s world.

It’s bloody scary.

Need proof? Check out the video, below, showing the audience reactions at our three special preview screenings at Notting Hill’s Electric Cinema last week.

There’s a badass priest

In horror films, priests usually come in two flavours: pious or losing their faith. In The Curse Of La Llorona, we have a new breed: a total badass. Raymond Cruz – Tuco from Breaking Bad – plays Rafael Olvera, the renegade clergyman charged with ridding the Garcia family of the curse. Begone, priestly stereotypes!

The Curse Of La Llorona is in cinemas now