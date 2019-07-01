Trending:

Slaves at Glastonbury: We jumped into the pit for these unbelievably rowdy snaps

Thomas Smith

Slaves have fast become a Glastonbury staple since first appearing at the John Peel Stage in 2015, and made their third appearance on The Other Stage this Sunday (June 30). It felt right then to send NME‘s Andy Hughes right down the front and into the pit to capture these glorious and chaotic shots. He made it out alive, we promise.

Slaves played at Glastonbury for the third time on Sunday afternoon, gracing the Other Stage for their second time.

The crowd were in predictability good form in the afternoon sun

Guitarist Laurie matched the energy with an energetic and high-stepping performance.

Fee-Fi-Fo-Drum!

There was absolutely no let-up during their hour-long set, with cuts from their debut 'Are You Satisfied' providing equally as racous as new album 'Acts Of Fear and Love'

This is, in fact, a picture from Slaves' set – not from the wee hours in the South East corner

The band were so good, this lad down the front seemed to have forgotten about his ailments