As lockdown across Europe is starting to be gradually lifted, the slow crawl back to normality has begun, but it still feels like it’ll be a long time before we’re dancing until the sun comes up at a warehouse rave. Festivals, club nights and gigs as we know them remain – sensibly – off the table; but that doesn’t mean some enterprising folk aren’t putting together creative solutions so punters can get their live music fix.

We’ve all seen live-streamed concerts, and there’s been drive in gigs in places like Denmark, but now we’ve had the first socially distanced dance party courtesy of DJ Gerd Janson– check out footage below.

In what might be the first dance party in Europe in months, Gerd Janson played to a small, socially-distanced crowd in Münster last night. We're speaking with the promoters on how they pulled this one off. More details forthcoming pic.twitter.com/SSfrxRrQkV — Resident Advisor (@residentadvisor) May 22, 2020

Held at Münster club Coconut Beach, the 100 tickets for the TakaTuka 100 – headlined by German DJ Gerd Janson – sold out in minutes. The venue usually holds 1,500-2,000, but the capacity was limited to ensure strict social distancing rules and hygiene checks could be in place. Everybody had to wear a mask and was designated a circle of chalk or fake grass to dance in. Within their sphere, though, ravers were allowed to cut loose in the socially distanced bash.

Attendees paid a pretty penny to be there – tickets cost a whopping €70. The promoters explained the steep price was due to the cost of putting on an event like this, saying: “despite the accommodating attitude of the artists, we would actually have to charge 20 times the admission price to be able to even begin to realise normal sales.”

And sure – it’s not quite a night out at Glastonbury’s Arcadia, but after 12 long weeks of no live music, it’s an exciting glimpse at a return to clubbing. We want Fatboy Slim at a barely full Printworks next.