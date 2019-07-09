SPOILERS AHEAD! Don’t say we didn’t warn you…



After almost two years away, Stranger Things has finally come back into our lives. Last week Eleven and the gang made their long awaited return to Hawkins for season 3 of Netflix’s sci-fi smash hit, and it was well worth the wait.

If you haven’t watched it yet, it’s time for you to invest in some serious telly time. But if, like us, you’ve already binged the entirety of the latest season, you’ll be scouting around for anything you can find out about future episodes of the show. Thankfully it looks like there’s going to be a fourth season of the sci-fi smash, so here’s everything we know about it so far.

Updates:

Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have teased what fans can expect from Season 4 in a new interview.

Will there be a fourth season of Stranger Things on Netflix?

Probably. It’s not been officially confirmed by Netflix, but in the past showrunner Ross Duffer has said he thinks it’ll be a four season show, telling Variety, “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out.”

In response to these comments, the show’s executive producer Shawn Levy told Entertainment Weekly: “Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the Brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors’ agents…the truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”

So basically – there almost definitely will be a fourth season, and maybe even a fifth to follow it. Result!

When will Stranger Things season be released on Netflix?

As it’s not officially been renewed, there’s currently no release date for the next season; but given there was a 20 month gap between season two and three, we may not be returning to Hawkins until 2021.

Is there a Stranger Things season 4 trailer yet?

Not yet – and probably not for a while!

For season 3 the first “teaser” trailer was revealed almost a year before the show was finally released on July 4, 2019, and the first official trailer for the show was released a few months before in March, 2019. Given we don’t have a release date for the series yet, it could be a while before we get a glimpse at the next season. Basically, we’re all going to have to wait.

Who’s going to be in the cast for Stranger Things season 4?

We can expect most of the main cast to return, so Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Maya Hawke (Robin) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers).

However season 3 saw some major characters leave the show. Dacre Montgomery, who plays Billy, won’t be returning as his character died sacrificing himself to save Hawkins. And we also saw the tragic death of Hawkins’ chief of police Hopper, so we may be David Harbour-less in the next instalment.

What will happen in season 4 of Stranger Things?

When we left Hawkins we saw Joyce and her sons Will and Jonathan, along with Eleven, packing up their home into a removal van, ready to move away. This means Season 4 might see the gang separated, and the show move away from Hawkins for the first time.

Jonathan and Nancy reconciled after tensions throughout the third season, so could we see them attempting a long-distance relationship in the future?

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, creators the Duffer brothers have teased more about the “portals” which may take the characters out of Hawkins, Indiana, into different worlds.

“We have the big broad strokes,” Ross said. “It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

Matt added: “I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale [or] in terms of special effects…but open up in terms of allowing portals into areas outside of Hawkins.”

He continued: “Assuming there’s a season 4, obviously the question of who that American is in that cell and then also what they’re doing with the Demogorgon, is a tease…That’s obviously going to play a huge role in a potential season four.”

What about Eleven’s powers, is she going to get those back?

We’ll have to wait and see. At the end of season three Eleven loses her powers after battling with the Mind Flayer, and there was no sign at the end that these powers would return. Mike was confident they would – but time will tell on whether she gets them back.

And what about this theory that Hopper isn’t really dead? Could he return for Stranger Things season 4?

In the season finale Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) blows up the Gate to the Upside Down in order to save Hawkins, but in the process Hopper was killed by a shock wave of energy. However we don’t actually see Hopper die, and so theories are circulating about him not actually being dead.

These rumours are centred on a post-credits scene shown after the last episode of season three. In it, we’re taken to a military building in Kamchatka, Russia, where a Russian soldier goes to unlock a cell door but is told “No. Not the American”. He then opens another cell door, and takes a prisoner to be eaten by a Demogorgon. So who is “the American”, and could it be Hopper?

David Harbour has also expressed his hopes that Hopper didn’t die at the end of the last season. When asked by Entertainment Tonight about this theory he said: “I mean, I have no idea! [Laughs] I have no idea! I mean that, of course, is my hope too. It seems pretty crazy though.

“You know, that machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there. He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded.”