The biggest talking points from ‘Eediyat Skengman’, Wiley’s diss track against Stormzy

You can hear a collective “what?” from the grime world from far and wide after the east London grime legend dropped a diss track, sending for the man of the moment – Stormzy. After a Twitter cussing match less than 24 hours into 2020, the grime scene saw its first beef of the year.

Stormzy fully bodied Wiley here ngl pic.twitter.com/mGTH0V7lQd — . (@itswazzzz) January 1, 2020

And as is the case with any good rap beef, the pair’s feelings are being put in a track for us all to enjoy. Wiley sends jabs of all kinds throughout the short three-minute track. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Wiley reckons ‘Wiley Flow’ was never a homage to him, but ‘Eediyat Skengman’ is definitely a Stormzy pastiche

Using flows lifted from Wiley’s ‘Bad ‘Em Up’ and ‘Nightbus Dubplate’, Stormzy’s ‘Wiley Flow’, taken from new album ‘Heavy Is The Head’, seem a little fierce for a homage track. Stormzy’s lyrics sparked conversation as to whether he dissed the acclaimed grime ‘godfather’ or not. But Wiley definitely dissed the number-one selling grime star here.

Firstly, who calls someone an “eediyat” from the jump? That’s ruthless. Secondly, the cover and title of Wiley’s diss track (or ‘send’ in grime lingo) is a complete mockery of Stormzy’s ‘Wicked Skengman’. Discrediting the already popular series, from the first bar (“No eediyat skengman’s running anything while I’m alive”), you already knew that Wiley was looking for trouble as he steals the opening bar’s cadence from ‘Wiley Flow’.

But his opening line isn’t the only thing he mocks Stormzy for…

And just as Stormzy can borrow his flows, Wiley can surely borrow his lyrics and flip them on the brand-new track. Stormzy uses ‘Wiley Flow’ to boast about his commercial succes, but Wiley tries to discredit his success here, alleging that nobody “care[s] about your numbers – that’s them man” .

Wiley mentions two of his most favourited tracks, ‘Heatwave’ and ‘Wearing My Rolex’. Stormzy boasts that his “Rolex collection’s lookin‘ dope”, but Wiley reminds us that he’s gone number one with a track about the same watch. Round one! Ding-ding!

Are loved ones off-limits?

According to Wiley, they are. But regardless, when Wiley mentions the treasured presenter Maya Jama – who is famously also known as Stormzy’s ex – you knew he wanted to cause some irreversible damage. It’s clear that Wiley has some manners: he doesn’t say rude about her because ” she’s cool”. But it’s still insensitive, since it’s a sweet spot for Stormzy, who dedicating a whole track to her (‘Lessons’) on ‘Heavy Is The Head’. But you don’t listen to a diss track for some sensitive bars, do you?

But even if he didn’t “do the whole Maya ting”, a few of his fans had a few suggestions for part two of this rap clash, which arrived today in the form of ‘Eediyat Skengman 2′ – and saw Wiley reference Maya and even Stormzy’s mum. So apparently loved ones aren’t off limits after all.

Thank you — Wiley (@WileyUK) January 5, 2020

And Ed Sheeran’s involved… why?

‘Eediyat Skengman’ isn’t solely for Stormzy, but also for the innocent Ed Sheeran; the duo collaborated on ‘Take Me Back To London’ last year. Wiley had many words (as usual) to say about this – especially about the fact that Jay Z could have appeared on the track, a fact Stormzy confirmed during his interview in Jonathan Ross. What’s Wiley got against Ed Sheeran?

Ya can’t get Jay Z on take me back to london he is from Brooklyn 😂😩😆 — Wiley (@WileyUK) January 2, 2020

But in the end, Wiley admits Stormzy is a good rapper

Yes: Wiley ripped apart ‘Wiley Flow’ like it was English homework from a secondary school student. And yes: he can guarantee that he’ll never get a Stormzy feature in even the far future. But Wiley gives credit where it’s due – no matter how back-handed it is. Since [his] first album, [his] music is doubting”, Wiley insists. So at leats his thinks Stormzy’s debut ‘Gang Signs and Prayer’ was good.