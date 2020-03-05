The Coral discuss their new beer ‘Dreaming Of Brew’ in association with Goose Island

The new beer will be available exclusively at the band’s Goose Island Presents show at Manchester’s Gorilla on April 1.

The Coral are set to play a special Goose Island Presents show in Manchester at Gorilla next month.

The show, which takes place on April 1, will be the first in a series of UK shows this summer taking place in Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

At the Manchester show, the band’s very own beer ‘Dreaming Of Brew’ will be available on tap for one night only.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and you can grab yours here. Support on the night will come from Manchester stand-up legend Mick Ferry, while local bands can apply to play the opening slot on the night, and the winners will be chosen by The Coral.

Proceeds from ticket sales from the gig will go to music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and Autism Together. See the poster, designed local Manchester-based artists MikeSian, below.

The band spoke to NME as they brewed the beer – a single-hop IPA which features Simcoe, Goose brewmaster Andrew’s favourite hop – at the Goose Island Brewpub in Shoreditch, London.

“Back in the day, you didn’t have all this stuff that you had now,” drummer Ian Skelly remembered. “I never thought we’d end up having our own beer. But today is the day.”

“The future is now!” bassist Paul Duffy adds, Describing the beer, Skelly says: “Dreaming Of Brew. It’s a single hop – a hop, skip and jump. It’s the kind of thing we’d drink. It’s got the right amount of Coral flavour.”

The Coral are currently on tour with the reunited Supergrass, and released their most recent album ‘Move Through The Dawn’ in 2018.

