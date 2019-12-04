The End Of The Fucking World season 3

After a two-year wait, The End Of The F***ing World finally returned to our screens in November 2019 for its second season, following Alyssa and James as they deal with the fallout of their activities in season one. A third season is currently in limbo – fans will surely want one, even as the show’s creators deny plans to return to the pair’s world. Here’s everything we know about the potential details of The End Of The F***ing World season 3 so far.

Has The End Of The F***ing World season 3 been confirmed yet?

Not yet. Creator Charlie Covell has expressed reluctance to continue the show beyond its two series, saying at the premiere of season two: “I don’t think you’re going to get another series. I think sometimes it’s good to just stop things and I hope when you see the end you’ll agree. I think you can push things but this feels like an actual end. Sorry.”

But there is still hope. Season two, which Covell had initially not planned to make, wasn’t commissioned until 10 months after the end of season one airing. She could change her mind or be struck by inspiration to continue James and Alyssa’s story in the coming months. The showrunner has also spoken previously about the potential to revisit the show in Boyhood-style chunks, checking in on the couple at various stages throughout their lives. “I think the problem is that, otherwise, you’ve got to always appeal to teenage fans, but then it’s like: can you just appeal to the people that like the show, and as they grow?” Covell told Digital Spy.

In a Reel Talk interview with NME, Barden and Lawther have said they’d love to work together again, be it in a third season ofThe End Of The F***ing World or not.

“I really wanna play a female Joker,” Barden tells us. “I wanna play a psychopath.”

“I could play Harley Quinn and you can play the Joker!” Alex theorises.

Speaking of a third season, Lawther says: “It’s very early to be discussing that,” before Barden agreed that “anything can happen. I might not even be an actress by season three.”

Blur’s Graham Coxon, who put together the soundtrack for the first two seasons of the show, has said in a new interview with NME that there’s “been no talk of a third season”.

When will The End Of The F***ing World season 3 be released?

Hold your horses – a new season hasn’t been confirmed yet. If a third series does go ahead and follows the pattern of the two series so far, we likely won’t get the new episodes on our screens until late 2021.

Who will be in The End Of The F***ing World season 3?

If the show does return for another batch of episodes, expect leads Jessica Barden (Alyssa) and Alex Lawther (James) to be front and centre again. Elsewhere, Alyssa’s mum Gwen (Christine Bottomley) would likely make a reappearance, while Bonnie (Naomi Ackie) would be unlikely to return, given how we left her character at the end of season two. We’d expect some new characters would also be introduced, especially if the third series was set later in the pair’s lives.

What will happen in The End Of The F***ing World season 3?

Season two ended with Alyssa and James declaring their love for each other and looking out into the distance together, so there were no real storylines left to tie up. One possible angle for some new episodes could be catching up with Bonnie and her fate after confessing to her crimes. Alternatively, the show could still focus on Alyssa and James and whether they can live a normal life or go on the run again.

Is there a trailer for The End Of The Fucking World season 3 yet?

Seeing as the third season hasn’t been confirmed yet, absolutely not.