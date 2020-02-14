The NME Awards 2020: Watch the best bits in three raucous minutes

It was with good reason that Taylor Swift labelled this year’s NME Awards the “craziest” awards show she’s ever been to. There were riotous performances, music icons rubbing shoulders, the world’s biggest stars brandishing middle finger-shaped statuettes, and some truly heartfelt and touching speeches.

“This is my first time at the NME Awards and I just feel like… everyone here is so shy, so reserved,” said Swift. “It’s like, ‘are you guys going to have any fun tonight? Are you going to come out of your shells at all?’ Oh wait, no, this is like the craziest award show I have ever been to and I love it so much.”

It was certainly a night to remember. We saw show-stopping performances from The 1975, FKA Twigs, Yungblud, AJ Tracey, Beabadoobie and Mura Masa and Slowthai. Courtney Love took us on a trip down memory lane. Little Simz brought her mum up on stage. A beautiful tribute was paid to The Prodigy legend Keith Flint. Robyn’s songwriting genius was honoured. Courtney Love was named as an icon. The Cure made an emotional appearance. What more could you ask for?

Watch the best bits from NME Awards 2020 condensed into three beautiful minutes above.

Find the full winners list here and head here to find more coverage from the night.