Live debuts for songs from 'Sunshine Kitty', some of the decade's best pop bangers and a sweaty sweaty disco... last night had it all

Last night (September 9), Tove Lo played a tiny gig for NME at London’s Shacklewell Arms as part of our Girls To The Front series, championing women and non-binary artists and creating a safe space for fans to enjoy music.

Ahead of the release of her new album ‘Sunshine Kitty’, the show saw the singer give live debuts to brand new songs from the album, as well as a glimpse at unreleased material. Team that with a selection of tracks from her unbeatable arsenal of pop bangers and it was a night to behold – a proper pinch-me moment watching a huge star in the not-at-all-glamorous surroundings of NME’s favourite Dalston boozer.

If you weren’t one of the lucky few hundred who got tickets, here’s what went down… And if you’re kicking yourself for not getting tickets, here’s how to catch Charli XCX’s favourite all-girl band Nasty Cherry at the next one.

We would mention that Dave Grohl came and played Club NME last month too, but frankly, that would just be showing off.