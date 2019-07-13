Vince Staples at Mad Cool: The King of The Summer continues his reign with pulsating live show

Vince Staples is the King of the Summer. His last album ‘FM!’ was made for beach-side listens and debut record ‘Summertime ’06’ reflected his summers growing up in Compton, Los Angeles. His second album, ‘Big Fish Theory’? Well, that was the one that made him into a festival circuit stalwart every summer, bringing energy to tents across the planet ever since. Last night’s show at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival proved the King could reign for some time…
The California rapper returned to Spain for his first ever show in the nation’s capital with a midnight slot on the Communidad de Madrid stage last night (July 12).
He appeared in the country for the time since he released his third album ‘FM!’, the summer-fuelled radio takeover concept album that he dropped in November last year.
Pounding cuts from the album helped win over the rapper’s dedicated crowd, including ‘Don’t Get Chipped’ and ‘Run The Bands’ utilising bone-rattling basslines to gee them up.
His current tour, 'Smile, You’re On Camera' fuses clips from sitcoms like Seinfeld and The Office, as well as cartoons like South Park and Rick and Morty, and places the rapper in some iconic television scenes.
He thanked the energetic for “a lot of love” during his set, sitting on the lip of the stage to trade lines with those on the front row.
Songs from his 2017 album ‘Big Fish Theory’ continue to hit as hard as they did when originally released, with his recent summers of touring turning his stage show into a hard-hitting assault on the senses.
“Before I go I want to share with you what I consider to be the magnum opus,” he said as the show came to a close, launching into ‘Norf Norf’, the brooding smash from his debut album ‘Summertime 06’.