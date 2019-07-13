Vince Staples at Mad Cool: The King of The Summer continues his reign with pulsating live show

Vince Staples is the King of the Summer. His last album ‘FM!’ was made for beach-side listens and debut record ‘Summertime ’06’ reflected his summers growing up in Compton, Los Angeles. His second album, ‘Big Fish Theory’? Well, that was the one that made him into a festival circuit stalwart every summer, bringing energy to tents across the planet ever since. Last night’s show at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival proved the King could reign for some time…