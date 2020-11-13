In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

100 gecs – ‘1000 gecs’

NME say:

We recently described 100 gec’s almost-self-titled album as a “divisive 23-minute, genre-hopping debut LP that wildly spanned synthpop, chiptune and hardcore, basically making it the musical equivalent of Marmite”. You will literally either love or loath them. Read our interview with 100 gecs here.

Norman Records say:

100 gecs’ clever pop style seems years ahead of their time – for example, they played their first gig from INSIDE the video game ‘Minecraft’.

Marika Hackman – ‘Covers’

NME say:

Marika Hackman’s new covers album features everyone from Beyoncé and Grimes to Sharon Van Etten and The Shins. You’d think it’s an unlikely combo, but as Maricka recently told us: “There’d be no point in doing a cover if it wasn’t something that I really loved because I think it’d be so hard to get inside the song. When you’ve really lived it it becomes almost second nature”. Read our full interview with Marika Hackman here.

Norman Records say:

What the hell was Marika Hackman going to do with all the Covid-induced downtime she had on her hands? Well she decided to do a covers album. She has made them her own with these stark and personal interpretations.

Katy J Pearson – ‘Return’

NME say:

In our Breakout feature on Katy J Pearson, we described her music as “Americana-glazed rock where West Country meets Wild West,” adding: “the musician’s bold solo debut sees her ditching men in suits for double-denim and line-dancing”. Read the full feature here.

Norman Records say:

Forged in the face of record label pressure regarding a shelved collaboration project with her brother, Katy J Pearson comes back to music with a set of songs honed on the road in the UK and Europe. Produced with Ali Chant, Return straddles the worlds of infectious, accessible pop and dusty, lo-fi Americana.

Jamie xx – ‘In Colour (Remastered)’

NME say:

Jamie xx’s 2015 solo album ‘In Colour’ came 27th in our Albums of the Decade list last year. We wrote of it: “The first full solo effort from the man dubbed the driving force of The xx took five years of production and arrived in a rainbow burst of fresh beats and playful patchworked tracks. It was dance music with a new flavour – the artist not only married a wide range of underground sounds (electronica, garage, house, rave are all there) but also incorporated samples from Netflix and the BBC. It worked gloriously and still sets the bar.” Read our interview with Jamie xx from 2015 here.

Norman Records say:

‘In Colour’ is the debut album by Jamie xx – he of the Mercury Music Prize winning band The xx. Over the years Jamie xx has worked with and re-worked the likes of Radiohead, Alicia Keys and Florence & The Machine, but his crowning glory must be the reworking of Gil Scott Heron’s ‘I’m New Here’ album. ‘In Colour’ will please fans of his collaborative efforts and includes ‘Girl’, ‘Sleep Sound’ and ‘Loud Places’. It was released in 2015 and has now been newly remastered for 2020.

Elvis Costello – ‘Hey Clockface’

NME say:

At the heart of Elvis Costello’s latest album is an improvisational pulse. “I sang live on the studio floor, directing from the vocal booth,” he says. “We cut nine songs in two days. We spoke very little. Almost everything the musicians played was a spontaneous response to the song I was singing. I’d had a dream of recording in Paris like this, one day.”

Norman Records say:

Elvis Costello’s various three singles from ‘Hey Clockface’ indicate a diverse sound, taking in brash power pop, Nick Cave-esque smoky lounge jams, and angular post-punk.

Four Tet – ‘There Is Love In You (Expanded Edition)’

NME say:

In our original review of Four Tet’s breakthrough 2010 album, we lauded Kieran Hebden’s “ability to twist the most repetitive rhythm into the kind of low-slung, chasm-deep house that causes time’s trajectory to feel perpendicular”. The record sounds just as engrossing today. Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

Marking the tenth anniversary of its release, Kieran Hebden is re-issuing his 2010 Four Tet album There Is Love In You in a triple-vinyl package, containing a disc of remixes from the likes of Caribou, Floating Points and Jon Hopkins. Hugely acclaimed when it first came out, ‘There Is Love In You’ represented a triumphant return for Hebden after a five-year period of EP and 12” stand-alone releases.

The Wytches – ‘Three Mile Ditch’

NME say:

Back in 2014, we hailed The Wytches’ debut as being full of “exceptional songs full of both melody and menace”. Now, they’re on album number three and sound more assured than ever.

Norman Records say:

Hauling themselves out of a downward spiral caused by burnout after their rapid initial success, Peterborough-based indie act The Wytches self-release their third studio album, Three Mile Ditch. Studded amid the loud, hard-edged rock tracks are signs of the more classic songwriting that have always influenced the group, from Dylan to Chilton.

Molchat Doma – ‘Monument’

NME say:

Fans of driving post-punk should look no further than Belarus’ Molchat Doma. The band’s second LP ‘Этажи’ saw darkwave band combine brooding vocals, echoing basslines, militaristic drums and 80s-inspired synths. Now their follow-up solidifies their growing hype.

Norman Records say:

Written and recorded under lockdown in Minsk, underground icons-turned-viral sensations Molchat Doma announce their third studio album, titled Monument. It’s a dazzling expansion on all of the elements that have earned them their cult following – Egor Shkutko’s imposing vocals and weighty lyrics are classic post-punk, and Roman Komogortsev and Pavel Kozlov’s musical beds are more detailed than ever.

Lambchop – ‘TRIP’

NME say:

Although Lambchop has long had frontman Kurt Wagner at the helm, ‘TRIP’ sees artistic duties split, as each band member picked a song to cover for this LP. “My idea was to see what might happen if I removed myself from the process and the content as much as possible,” Wagner says. “In doing so, what surfaced were elements that have always been there but maybe got overshadowed by my songwriting and process.”

Norman Records say:

‘TRIP’ is an album of covers by Lambchop. Kurt Wagner invited musicians to his studio in late 2019 to record songs rather than going on tour – a move which ultimately worked better than he could have imagined. It features versions of songs such as Wilco’s ‘Reservations’ and Stevie Wonder’s ‘Golden Lady’.

Peel Dream Magazine – ‘Moral Panics’

NME say:

A US band named after the late John Peel pretty much screams Anglophile, but that’s not where that connection ends with Peel Dream Magazine. “The title comes from Stanley Cohen’s Folk Devils and Moral Panics which talks about Mods in England during the 1960s,” Peel Dream Magazine’s Joe Stevens notes of the NYC band’s new EP. Their sound has been compared to classic shoegaze too.

Norman Records say:

‘Moral Panics’ is the new EP by Peel Dream Machine aka Joe Stevens. It is made up of tracks recorded during the sessions for his last album ‘Agitprop Alterna’, ones that didn’t quite fit the vibe of the LP but were too good to be left in the can. The title for this EP is taken from Stanley Cohen’s book about 60s mods called ‘Folk Devils and Moral Panic’s. Sound-wise ‘Moral Panics’ is reminiscent of My Bloody Valentine and Eric Matthews.