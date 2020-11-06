In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Arctic Monkeys – Live At The Royal Albert Hall’

NME say:

We’re not able to enjoy big gigs and tours right now, so live albums are more welcome than ever. And what better than a live charity release from Arctic Monkeys, circa ‘Tranquility Base’ era? A good way to make 2020 a little less terrible.

Norman Records say:

With proceeds going to War Child in light of the funding shortfall the charity has faced with the Coronavirus lockdown, Arctic Monkeys release ‘Live At The Royal Albert Hall’. Recorded in June 2018 at the start of their tour for ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’, the setlist features twenty tracks spanning their hugely successful career.

PUP – ‘This Place Sucks Ass’

NME say:

We said of PUP’s 2019 album ‘Morbid Stuff’: “PUP pogo towards the apocalypse… A refreshing, sarcastic antidote to fighting misery with the usual greetings card-meets-motivational poster sentiment, ‘Morbid Stuff’ secures PUP’s position at the top of the present-day punk rock pile.” This new EP is full of offcuts from that release, so expect more of that murky greatness here.

Norman Records say:

‘This Place Sucks Ass’ is an EP by Canadian band PUP, which stands for “Pathetic Use of Potential”. There were a bunch of songs that didn’t fit on their last album, ‘Morbid Stuff’, due to being too deranged and frenzied. It turns out these six tracks work well as a stand alone EP, so here it is.

The Flaming Lips – ‘Transmissions From The Satellite Heart’

NME say:

A college rock banger about a woman who puts vaseline on toast? Well, it is the Flaming Lips so why the hell not. This often overlooked 1993 album from Wayne Coyne and co. is worth revisiting for its lead single alone.

Norman Records say:

1993’s ‘Transmissions From The Satellite Heart’ was the sixth album from Oklahoma lunatics the Flaming Lips, but was their first to cross over. It’s a whole heap of skewed psych-rock mayhem.

Mogwai – ‘As The Love Continues’

NME say:

Mogwai have had a rather varied career – soundtracking everything from films about footballers to video games. Now, they return with their 10th studio album and it’s filled with some whopping song titles, including ‘To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth’, ‘Ceiling Granny’ and ‘It’s What I Want To Do, Mum’.

Norman Records say:

Glaswegian legends Mogwai reveal their tenth studio album. Reuniting with producer Dave Fridmann, the chap who worked on 2001’s ‘Rock Action’ and ‘Every Country’s Sun’ in 2016, the band recorded remotely for ‘As The Love Continues’. This is a cathartic and cinematic album of instrumental post-rock that includes guest spots from Nine Inch Nails collaborator Atticus Ross and saxophonist Colin Stetson.

Tiña – ‘Positive Mental Health Music’

NME say:

In our review of Tiña’s first LP, we write: “South London cowboys turn emotional turmoil into riveting outsider ballads… Their debut album – and cult label Speedy Wunderground’s first full-length release – seals these cowboys as a serious entity in modern day psych”.

Norman Records say:

Another fantastic discovery from Dan Carey’s Speedy Wunderground, Tiña’s debut album ‘Positive Mental Health Music’ has the auspicious honour of being the first ever long-player to be released on the label. Spearheaded by the fine singles ‘I Feel Fine’ and ‘Dip’ and boasting lead singer Josh Loftin’s cathartic songwriting, the South London outfit’s debut is meticulous and inventive.

Eartheater – ‘Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin’

NME say:

Like the titular phoenix rising from flames in the album’s title, this new album from experimental musician Eartheater takes darkness and turns it into something new. It hops between genres too – ambient, folk, downtempo electronica all weaved together.

Norman Records say:

Recorded during a ten-week artistic residency in northern Spain, ‘Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin’ is the latest ambitious project from performance artist Eartheater. Full of baroque guitar passages, swelling orchestral arrangements and centred around her operatic vocals, it’s an album of opposites being resolved, symbolised by the record’s sub-title.

Holy Motors – ‘Horse’

NME say:

Holy Motors say they’re a “dark twang & reverb band from a nonexistent movie”, one that “bow to engines and echos and film-directors”. Fair enough. Either way, these are a subtle selection of slowly enthralling, expertly-executed songs of dreamy alt-rock.

Norman Records say:

‘Horse’ by album title, horse on sleeve so it seems Estonia-based twangy band Holy Motors have got obsessed with all things equine on their first album since not at all horse related album ‘Slow Sundown’. The band sound nothing like their geographic location, instead take influence from the American West to make shoegaze and dream-pop with an obvious Americana and rockabilly sound.

Tunng – ‘Tunng presents… DEAD CLUB’

NME say:

Not happy with simply recording an album, Tunng say of their new album: “It’s not just a record, it’s a discussion, it’s a podcast series, it’s poetry, it’s short stories, it’s an examination.” They even made a zine along with it too!

Norman Records say:

Indie folk band Tunng have created an experience built around the subjects of death, grief and loss. The project was inspired by the novel ‘Grief is the Thing With Feathers’ by Max Porter. The book got passed around the band and fired many discussions from how to deal with such things and how big the subject is. Founding member Mike Lindsay says they wanted to make an uplifting album, despite the weighty and dark subject.

Hey Colossus – ‘Dances / Curses’

NME say:

13 albums in, Hey Colossus are sounding as self-assured as ever on their new LP, which veers from jagged post-punk to krautrock and psych.

Norman Records say:

London psych-noise rock band Hey Colossus are back with their 13th album, ‘Dances / Curses’. The current line-up is spread between Somerset and Sheffield but they clicked so well, what’s travelling a few hundred miles for a rehearsal between friends? Mark Lanegan, a long time fan of the band, makes a guest appearance.

Kill Your Boyfriend – ‘Killadelica’

NME say:

Kill Your Boyfriend’s new album features songs named after female surreal killers and is “inspired by their stories and attempts to unravel the feelings that led them to make such extreme gestures, their motivations and emotions – revenge, hatred, search for power, lust, avarice.” As you might expect, it sounds suitably foreboding – a combo of a wall of noise and chilling atmospherics.

Norman Records say:

On their third Kill Your Boyfriend LP, Venice-based duo Matteo Scarpa (guitar, vocals) and Antonio Angeli (drums) make a subtle but meaningful shift in perspective. ‘Killadelica’ all takes place from the perspective of the killer, not the victim, and their latent psychedelic leanings come more to the fore to elevate dark subject matter into the light. Sounds like Suicide or something similarly remorseless.