You'll want these records in your collection...

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Check out the best from this week below.

Beck – Hyperspace

NME say:

Beck’s new album is somewhat of a more laidback affair than its pop-centric predecessor, ‘Colors’, and its groove-laden sound owes itself to one Pharrell Williams, who co-produced the LP. “I was not expecting the songs to come out how they did,” Beck recently told us. “Pharrell is a master minimalist. On production I’m a bit of a maximalist – I’m known to have 140 tracks of things trying to coexist and fight to be heard at the same time.” Instead, on this new record, Beck “really tried to reform myself to let it be more simple.” Read our review here.

Norman Records say:

“No photos” he says whilst standing in front of a really cool car. But he should be photographed because he’s Beck and he’s about to unleash his fourteenth album. It features production help from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Greg Kurstin and Paul Epworth.

Grimes – ‘Miss Anthropocene’

NME say:

At long last, Grimes’ new album has a release date: 21 February 2020. Claire Boucher’s last album, ‘Art Angels’, was our top release of 2015, and we hailed it as “not so much the sound of an artist trying to fit into the pop landscape as one trying to shape it in their own image.” But what can we expect of its follow-up? Well, Boucher herself calls it “a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. She’s composed of Ivory and Oil”. Pretty standard stuff then.

Norman Records say:

Grimes is back with her first album in five years and third for 4AD. ‘Miss Anthropocene’ contains the singles ‘Violence’ and ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’, features collaborations with 潘PAN & i_o on some proper pop bangers, and is the follow up to the brilliant ‘Art Angels’.

Pet Shop Boys – ‘Hotspot’

NME say:

NME’s Godlike Geniuses back in 2017, Pet Shop Boys recently announced their first-ever greatest hits tour, but they’re certainly not solely focused on past glorious. Their upcoming album, out in January, shows they’re still synth-pop masters, and it even features a Years & Years collab.

Norman Records say:

Pet Shop Boys 13th album, ‘Hotspot’, includes the single ‘Dreamland’, which features Years & Years – a band that probably wouldn’t exist at all if it wasn’t for the Godfathers of chart friendly synth pop. Judging by the single, the duo are still capable of knocking out a decent tune too.

Jme – ‘Grime MC’

NME say:

In the four years since Jme’s stellar third album ‘Integrity>’, the Boy Better Know MC has been somewhat quiet on the music front. Sure, he’s veered into politics, while being constantly hilarious on Twitter, but the relative radio silence has made us all the more excited for this follow-up.

Norman Records say:

Not content with being a top Grime MC, Jme also runs the label Boy Better Know, which his new album, also called ‘Grime MC’, is released on. It’s the long awaited follow-up to 2015’s brilliant ‘Integrity>’ album. The album features guest spots from Skepta, Giggs and more and production from a whole host of people including Preditah and Tre Mission. Jme himself gets involved there too, of course.

Leonard Cohen – ‘Thanks For The Dance’

NME say:

Just like Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’, Leonard Cohen’s ‘You Want It Darker’ was a late-career masterpiece, a poignant and penetrating work by an artist staring death straight in the face. This new Cohen record, ‘Thanks For The Dance’, collects unfinished material from those sessions, fleshed out and finished with help from long-time peers and some big name admirers. It’s a record with “cathartic energy that offers closure”.

Norman Records say:

‘Thanks For The Dance’ is an album of unreleased material by Leonard Cohen. The album is comprised of songs from the ‘You Want It Darker’ sessions that were unfinished. Leonard Cohen asked his son, Adam, to work on the songs before his death in November 2016. The album is packed with guest stars including Beck, Bryce Dessner (The National), Richard Reed Parry (Arcade Fire), Damien Rice and Leslie Feist along with Spanish laúd player Javier Mas who played in Cohen’s band for eight years.

Danny Brown – ‘Uknowhatimsayin¿’

NME say:

Despite being five albums and almost a decade into his career, Danny Brown’s latest shows that the rapper’s “restless invention and wild energy” remains. In our review of his “focused, compact”, we note how the Detroit artist is “on clear-eyed and contemplative form” and “reflects on a life lived at full speed”. Brown remains one of the most overlooked MCs, so this one’s not to be missed.

Norman Records say:

Detroit rapper Danny Brown returns with the brilliantly titled ‘Uknowhatimsayin¿’, his follow-up to the industrial and post-punk tinged modern classic ‘Atrocity Exhibition’. The screwball MC has straddled the line between rap superstar and experimental music deity since the release of his breakthrough album ‘XXX’ way back in 2011. ‘Uknowhatimsayin¿’ is complete with production from A Tribe Called Quest legend Q-Tip and guest spots from Run The Jewels, Blood Orange, and hyped underground MC JPEGMAFIA. Danny has once again reimagined what a hip hop album can and should be with his latest opus.

The Chemical Brothers – ‘Surrender’ (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition)

NME say:

20 years ago, The Chemical Brothers released their massive third album, ‘Surrender’, cementing their place as one of the UK’s biggest dance acts. At the time, we wrote of the LP: “As it happens, ‘Surrender’ is excellent. From the opening faux-naive Kraftwerk simulation of ‘Music: Response’ right through to the final, Jonathan Donahue-assisted fry-up ‘Dream On’, it’s simply a joy to listen to.” And you know what? The record still sounds pretty glorious two decades on.

Norman Records say:

‘Surrender’ is the third album by The Chemical Brothers and was originally released in 1999. It includes the singles Hey Boy, Hey Girl and Let Forever Be. The latter famously samples The Beatles track Tomorrow Never Knows and features vocals from Noel Gallagher. The star-studded album also features guest performances from Hope Sandoval (Mazzy Star), Jonathan Donahue (Mercury Rev) and Bernard Sumner (New Order). This 20th Anniversary expanded edition includes a load of remixes and a DVD of their Glastonbury set from 2000.

Girl Ray – ‘Girl’

NME say:

We recently noted how London trio Girl Ray’s new album, simply titled ‘Girl’, “swaps indie lullabies for shiny, exquisitely put-together pop songs of love and lust”, with singer Poppy Hankin explaining of their stylistic shake-up: “Albums should definitely be different to each other. Even if I like a band and they put out two albums that are really similar, I get a bit bored.”

Norman Records say:

A follow-up to their lush, intimate debut album ‘Earl Grey’ that established them as one of the country’s best new indie groups, Girl Ray broaden their sonic palette for sophomore effort ‘Girl’. Meant as a tribute to their childhood love of pop and R&B, producer Ash Workman has twisted their sound into something sharper and more dancefloor-orientated.

Moloko – ‘Statues’

NME say:

The latest in Moloko’s recent vinyl reissue series is ‘Statues’, their fourth and final album, originally released in 2003. The record’s highlight remains lead single ‘Familiar Feeling’, of which we said at the time: “thieving its symphonic psychedelic strings straight from some galloping West Coast folk-rock epic, grafting them onto an Ibizan sunrise, and even boasting a Northern Soul-themed video where a talcum-dusted Roisin Murphy throws some very creditable high-kicks, it’s actually genuinely hard to resist.”

Norman Records say:

Constituting a return to electronic territory after the experiments with live musicians that had made previous record Things To Make and Do such a commercial success, Moloko’s fourth and final record Statues was an understated and, at the time, undervalued record. Concerning the milestones of a relationship as it grows then dissolves (the group’s Roisin Murphy and Mark Brydon were breaking up at the time) this re-issued 2xLP set on blue and white vinyl ought to do the record justice.

Screaming Females – ‘Rose Mountain’

NME say:

One you may have missed from back in 2015. This record from New Jersey indie-rockers Screaming Females is getting repressed on limited edition turquoise coloured vinyl. Expect intricate riffs, angsty yelps and a Breeders-like knack for hooks.

Norman Records say:

‘Rose Mountain’ was originally released in 2015. It is the sixth album by the New Jersey three-piece Screaming Females, led by Marissa Paternoster. After ten years of releasing un-produced records, this time they got in Matt Bayles to twiddle the knobs. It seems to have worked out as this album delivers their punk rock sound with concise clarity.