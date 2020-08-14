In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Biffy Clyro – ‘A Celebration of Endings’

NME say:

Biffy Clyro’s latest is “a bright and bombastic ode to starting again”, as the Scottish trio return with “a wildly diverse album that swings from frenzied riffage to rock balladry, all tied together with a message of hope”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Scottish alternative rock gods Biffy Clyro aim to make it three UK no.1 albums in a row with new effort ‘A Celebration of Endings’, their eighth record overall. Working with producer Rich Costey once again, the trio embrace all of the elements that have made them so acclaimed and popular throughout their two-decade career, from the jagged rock of their early years to the lighters-in-the-air stadium indie that propelled them to the top of the charts.

Whitney – ‘Candid’

NME say:

Whitney’s latest release sees them take on a rather eclectic clutch of acts for this covers LP. There are personal reasons for each choice too, like David Byrne and Brian Eno’s ‘Strange Overtones’, which (fun fact) used to be one of the members’ alarm clock ringtone.

Norman Records say:

Following the release of their second Whitney album last year, ‘Forever Turned Around’, Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich went to ground to record a collection of cover versions, showcasing their shared formative influences. ‘Candid’ contains revealing takes on songs by Kelela, Damien Jurado, David Byrne and John Denver’s immortal ‘Country Roads’ with Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield.

Beabadoobee – ‘Fake It Flowers’

NME say:

Following her Space Cadet EP last year, which NME described as “a brash, modern take on ‘90s sounds” and a record that showed “the makings of a grunge icon”, NME Radar Award 2020 winner Beabadoobee is now gearing up to release her debut album. On the strength of lead single ‘Care’, we’re expecting a right old gem.

Norman Records say:

‘Fake It Flowers’ is the highly anticipated debut album from British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee. Building up her massive fanbase off the back of a stream of excellent EPs since the beginning of 2018 – not to mention the viral sensation of ‘Coffee’ – Bea Kristi is one of the most promising young talents in a long time.

James Dean Bradfield – ‘Even In Exile’

NME say:

A tribute to Chilean revolutionary Víctor Jara, this solo record from the Manic Street Preachers frontman is a “personal prog-rock epic” that manages to “steer clear of hackneyed music homage in favour of propulsive guitar tunes”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

14 years after his debut solo effort ‘The Great Western’, Manic Street Preachers frontman James Dean Bradfield makes a typically understated and gorgeous return. Inspired loosely by the life of Chilean poet, singer and activist Victor Jara and with lyrics from his Manics bandmate Nicky Wire’s brother Patrick Jones, ‘Even In Exile’ features some of the most beautiful music that JDB has ever composed.

The Microphones – ‘Microphones in 2020’

NME say:

Nobody really expected Phil Elverum to release an Microphones album, but we’ll certainly take it. It comes in the form of a single 45-minute song that patiently engulfs and enthrals, shifting between gentle acoustic and overwhelming distortion as Elverum sifts through past memories.

Norman Records say:

Following a few years of critical acclaim under the moniker Mount Eerie, Phil Elverum resurrects one of his other previous guises, The Microphones, for the project’s first album in 17 years. Consisting of just one long, 44-minute track and accompanied by a short film of the same length, ‘Microphones In 2020’ is an absorbing and pure experience.

Sea Girls – ‘Open Up Your Head’

NME say:

The London band’s debut offers up “introspective indie anthems for anxious times,” as we write in our review of the LP. It’s full of “melancholy and realistic about the modern youth’s struggles” and “does enough to avoid indie’s usual hedonistic pitfalls”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Having impressed with yet another EP, the recently released ‘Under Exit Lights’, British indie newcomers Sea Girls finally reveal details of their debut full-length album. Taking cues from mid-Noughties titans like The Killers and Arctic Monkeys, Open Up Your Head is produced by former Hundred Reasons’ guitarist Larry Hibbitt.

Slowdive – ‘Pygmalion’

NME say:

We may not have been big fans of Slowdive’s third album at the time, writing in 1995 that it was “like the incidental music to a beautifully-shot film in which nothing really happens”, but the passing of time allows for re-evaluation. ‘Pygmalion’ is a patiently unravelling LP that combines post-rock elements to the shoegaze band’s sonic palette.

Norman Records say:

‘Pygmalion’ was the third album by UK based shoegaze dreamers Slowdive and their final album until their 2017 self titled comeback. It was a superb album which altered their aesthetic somewhat towards more ambient compositions and was nearer to the post rock of Talk Talk and Bark Psychosis than it was to their earlier guitar-shredding sound. Hugely influential, the record struggled somewhat on release mostly down to the British music press’ seeming distrust of the band but has since gained a much deserved legacy all of its own.

Big Joanie – ‘Cranes In The Sky / It’s You’

NME say:

Solange’s ‘Cranes In The Sky’ is one of the best songs of the past few years, and now London post-punks Big Joanie have turned the song, which is all about how we cope with deep-rooted pain, into a driving, brooding number.

Norman Records say:

Recent tour support for the likes of Sleater-Kinney, Parquet Courts and The Raincoats, black feminist punks Big Joanie unveil their first release for Third Man, a 7” single boasting a cover version of Solange’s modern classic ‘Cranes In The Sky’ and an original piece, ‘It’s You’.

ESG – ‘Come Away With ESG’

NME say:

The influence of Bronx outfit ESG is often unfairly overlooked. Their peppy brand of avant-funk has been heard in everything from hip-hop to riot grrl to dance-punk since, with Kathleen Hanna citing them as an influence for Le Tigre. As Royal Trux’s Jennifer Herrema told us back in 2014: “It’s not just any one thing, it’s not just disco, not just funk, not just no-wave, it’s its own thing.”

Norman Records say:

Discovered at a talent contest, ESG were the group of New York sisters who took soul and funk and stripped everything away so you were left with spindly and skeletal compositions heavy on the bass and minimal guitar. Factory Records saw the power in them and were involved in its initial release with legendary producer Martin Hannett doing some exploratory recordings with the band. The album has passed into legend being an influence on house and hip-hop and being sampled all over the place.

Marsicans – ‘Ursa Major’

NME say:

We tipped Leeds band Marsicans back in 2018, describing them as “dirty pop fused with lively indie vibes” for fans of Sundara Karma and Clean Cut Kid. Now, they’re here with their debut album release.

Norman Records say:

Fresh-faced, harmonic and energetic, there’s a glorious vitality to Marsicans’ music that has seen the Leeds-based band emerge over the last few years as one of the bands to watch. After a COVID-related delay, the quartet finally deliver their first full-length album, ‘Ursa Major’, to the world.