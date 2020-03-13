In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Biffy Clyro – ‘A Celebration of Endings’

NME say:

If you thought their recent electronically-tinged single ‘Instant History’ was the sign of Biffy Clyro “going EDM” for their new album then think again, ‘End Of’ followed with a slice of stadium-sized math-rock. It’s a mixed sonic affair then, but with ‘A Celebration of Endings’ dropping in May, what else can we expect? Well, frontman Simon Neil recently told us that the record mixes the political with the personal, saying he’s been “looking outwards a little bit more” this time round.

Norman Records say:

Scottish alternative rock gods Biffy Clyro aim to make it three UK No.1 albums in a row with new effort ‘A Celebration of Endings’, their eighth record overall. Working with producer Rich Costey once again, the trio embrace all of the elements that have made them so acclaimed and popular throughout their two-decade career, from the jagged rock of their early years to the lighters-in-the-air stadium indie that propelled them to the top of the charts.

Mac DeMarco – ‘Here Comes The Cowboy Demos’

NME say:

Upon its release last year, we called Mac DeMarco‘s ‘Here Comes the Cowboy’ album the “funkiest record” of the musician’s career to date, lauding its “serene charm and more introspective songs,” and adding: “The slacker hero slows things down… finding catharsis in gentle instrumentation and thoughtful lyrics”. Now, he’s collecting some offcuts from the sessions, set for release in April.

Norman Records say:

Never one to just toss stuff out willy nilly, Mac DeMarco is allowing us into his hallowed archive so we can hear the demos for last year’s ‘Here Comes the Cowboy’ album. The original LP was so minimal that it’s hard to know what anything more skeletal than that would sound like.

Circa Waves – ‘Sad Happy’

NME say:

As you may have gathered from its title, Circa Waves‘ latest is a double album split between two opposing moods: upbeat and downbeat. While we were left a little wanting on their last LP (we said of 2019’s ‘What’s It Like Over There?’: “Their sugar rush sound has become a toothache”), we’ve been looking forward to this mix up of the indie fourpiece’s formula sound, with frontman Kieran Shudall recently telling us of the ‘Sad’ section: “It’s a bit more personal… [about] growing up and the anxieties, and the strangeness of growing older.”

Norman Records say:

Despite having already released an album in April last year, Liverpudlian indie outfit Circa Waves are not only doing it all over again within the space of 12 months, they’re releasing a double-album too. ‘Sad Happy’ is a 14-track album split into halves reflecting two moods. As well as a black vinyl single LP edition, there’ll be a limited edition gold double-vinyl package that physically splits the two halves onto separate discs.

Four Tet – ‘Sixteen Oceans’

NME say:

Following his brilliant Brixton residency in 2018 and a recent election-themed mix, Four Tet is back ‘Sixteen Oceans’, producer Kieran Hebden’s first album under the moniker since 2017’s ‘New Energy’. At 16 tracks, it’s a sonic tour-de-force, veering from the minimal and meditative to some outright dancefloor-worthy bangers (the Ellie Goulding-featuring ‘Baby’ a particular highlight).

Norman Records say:

Any new music from Kieran Hebden is a cause for celebration, particularly now that he’s in double figures for his albums as Four Tet. ‘Sixteen Oceans’ is released in a double-vinyl package via his own Text imprint.

Porridge Radio – ‘Every Bad’

NME say:

We recently hailed Porridge Radio‘s album a “lyrically dense knock-out” that is “a dreamy and complex gift for an undeserving world,” with NME’s Rhian Daly adding: “Porridge Radio nail some of music’s hardest tricks – breathing fresh life into indie and making a record that can loosely be compared to other bands in fragments, but also feels entirely their own.” It’s a little premature, but not totally without reason, that they call themselves the “best band in the world” then…

Norman Records say:

Heavily tipped newcomers Porridge Radio are formed around an initial solo project by now-lead singer Dana Margolin and her bedroom-composed tracks. Their thoughtful, DIY indie approach has made them one of the most exciting new bands in Britain.

Deap Lips – ‘Deap Lips’

NME say:

The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne loves both a collaboration and a good pun (lest we forget ‘Lip$ha’, the proposed collab album between Kesha and Coyne’s band that we almost nearly got). This new LP sees Coyne and bandmate Steven Drozd team up with LA’s scuzzy rock duo Deap Vally as Deap Lips, and the resulting tracks are as brilliant as they are bizarre.

Norman Records say:

Deap Lips is a collaboration between Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips and Deap Vally, the L.A. rock duo made up of Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards. Judging by the two tracks that have been released so far this eponymous LP has a sound that meets somewhere between not what you would imagine and exactly what you would imagine.

Porches – ‘Ricky Music’

NME say:

Of Porches‘ last album, band leader Aaron Maine said: “I focus on the simple shit that everyone goes through… You can only have so many bombastic experiences to write intense songs about.” Similarly, new album ‘Ricky Music’ is centred around that universal feeling of love. It’s “an account of the beauty, confusion, anger, joy and sadness” and being “as lost as [you are] madly in love.” From the pitch-shifted paean ‘rangerover’ to the minimalistic ode ‘Do U Wanna’, expect intricate electronica with plenty of feeling.

Norman Records say:

Aaron Maine, AKA Porches, is back with his fourth album; one full of emotion, confusion and the thrill and the yearning that being in love can provoke. It contains 11 sleek electronic pop tracks full of honest lyricism and there’s a couple of big star guests in Mitski and Dev Hynes (Blood Orange).

Viagra Boys – ‘Common Sense’ EP

NME say:

When not challenging Iggy Pop to rap battles, Swedish post-punks Viagra Boys are known for their mixing of the fury of post-punk with a pinch of tongue-in-cheek humour. Their new EP is just as sardonic and unwieldy, and they’ve described the four-track release as “a glimpse of things to come from the band later this year,” meaning there’s even more to be excited about.

Norman Records say:

Another sonic whirlwind of punk, raging disco tempos and krautrock hypnotism from Stockholm’s Viagra Boys. Following the success of their 2018 debut album ‘Street Worms’, this brilliant group are back to poke more fun at masculinity and have tremendous, gross-out fun into the bargain on ‘Common Sense’.

The Wants – ‘Container’

NME say:

NME recently caught NYC’s The Wants live in Leeds and found that their music “conveys their love of the brooding intensity of bands such as Depeche Mode and Manchester’s Factory stable, which they combine with the dance nous of fellow New Yorkers LCD Soundsystem.” Featuring members of Bodega, the group “never sound like an exercise in pastiche”, instead offering “uniformly taut hooks” and “coalescing influences into their own winning sound”.

Norman Records say:

The Wants‘ music is a blend of post-punk, art-pop and electronica, with nods way back to Depeche Mode. In another nice nod, the sleeve art contains references to the album title.

The Snuts – ‘Mixtape’ EP

NME say:

The titles of their recent singles, ‘Tell Your Friends’ and ‘Fatboy Slim’, sound like shouted requests at an indie disco, and that’s probably apt really, as The Snuts‘ sound is a loving hark back to indie’s 00s peak, with the former reminiscent of the Arctic Monkeys and the latter track with a more Jet-y pub rock sound.

Norman Records say:

The Snuts share a lot in common sonically with the early days of another preposterously named band, Arctic Monkeys, such is their zest of simple, catchy and rather snotty pop.