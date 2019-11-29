In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Billie Eilish – ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’

NME say:

2019 has been Billie Eilish’s year – as we very much predicted. She’s broken numerous records (including being the youngest female artist to reach No.1 in the UK Albums Chart), managed to knock Lil Nas X off the US chart (when nobody else could), and has won fans in everyone from Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator to Dave Grohl and Thom Yorke. It’s for good reason too – her debut album is just that good.

Norman Records say:

The precocious Billie Eilish drops her debut LP. ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ – no need to shout, Billie – is a family affair, with Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connor co-producing the record. Music-wise the songs here lean into Lana Del Rey’s dark Americana while also incorporating EDM and balladry.

American Football – ‘American Football (LP3)’

NME say:

You wait 17 years for the follow-up to a cult classic debut and then two come in the space of three years. Or at least’s that’s what has happened with Illinois emo-rock faves American Football. Following 2016’s LP2 is the similarly-titled LP3, now out on coloured vinyl. “American Football are a band revitalised,” we wrote in our review. “As emo’s edges continue to fray, nestling amongst hip-hop and electronica in the popular consciousness, American Football remain the band best-versed in its traditional sensibilities.”

Norman Records say:

20 years ago American Football, formed by Mike Kinsella of Cap’n Jazz, made their eponymously titled post rock-meets-emo debut and split up. The album is highly regarded in many quarters, including here at Norman Records. A follow-up surprised us in 2016, with Mike’s brother Nate expanding the line-up, and now we have the third installment. Features guest performances from Hayley Williams of Paramore and Elizabeth Powell of Land Of Talk.

Jack Peñate – ‘After You’

NME say:

Following his late-00s breakthrough, Peñate suddenly disappeared, or least that’s how it seemed. “You release a record, and you’re twenty-one or whatever age, and you carry on, and you pretty much stay there,” he’s since explained. “Not much changes. That was my biggest fear; of the no progression – in personality, in the ability to write.” Instead, he decided to take time out before returning with a more mature sound, bringing us to here, Peñate’s third LP and first record in a decade – which has been preceded by the sprawling single ‘Murder’ and the gospel-inspired electro of ‘Prayer’.

Norman Records say:

After two albums and initial massive popularity – you could by his CDs in supermarkets – singer / songwriter Jack Peñate stopped. He didn’t take himself off to the Swiss mountains and record feedback into a four-track, he just stopped making music altogether. Fast-forward ten years and he’s back with his long-awaited third album, ‘After You’, released via XL Recordings.

clipping. – ‘The Deep’

NME say:

With clipping.’s third album, ‘There Existed an Addiction to Blood’, released just back in October, it’s high time you revisit this EP from the experimental hip-hop group, which may have flown under your radar a bit. It’s centred around a song originally penned for a This American Life episode about Afrofuturism in 2017, and pays homage to Detroit electro duo Drexciya as well as featuring Shabazz Palaces on a track.

Norman Records say:

Hip-hop experimentalists clipping. present an EP titled The Deep to tie in with a novel of the same name by Rivers Solomon. Vinyl version contains exclusive instrumental versions of the three original tracks.

Late Of The Pier – ‘Fantasy Black Channel’ (10 Year Anniversary Edition)

NME say:

Back in 2008, it’s fair to say that we were rather taken aback by Late Of The Pier’s debut (and to date, only) album, with NME’s reviewer calling ‘Fantasy Black Channel’ “ludicrousness par excellence” and the dawning of a “new age of anything-goes ridiculousness”. We were stunned by how the products of nu-rave “paraglide over mortal conventions, snatching ideas and abstract thoughts – think radiation suits, brown oceans, pineapple pieces in brine – from thin air”. But does the record still stand up over a decade on? With rumours of their long-awaited return persisting since, it’s a good time to revisit.

Norman Records say:

It’s a whole 10 years since Late of the Pier issued their debut ‘Fantasy Black Channel’. They were a forward thinking rock band who blended dubstep and electronica into their progressive rock template. They blew Dave Grohl’s mind but other than a handful of singles this was their only statement. Rediscover their uniquely synthesized off-kilter music with this re-issue which contains bonus demos and rarities.

Max Richter – ‘Voyager – Essential Max Richter’

NME say:

Even if you’re not a Max Richter fan, you’ll have most probably heard his music, with the contemporary classical composer being used extensively for TV (Black Mirror, The Leftovers, My Brilliant Friend) and film (Hostiles, Mary Queen of Scots). But this Best-of collection also provides you with a primer of Richter’s many studio albums, which you may not very so familar with.

Norman Records say:

‘Voyager – Essential Max Richter’ is a career-spanning retrospective by the German-born composer. Not only is this the essential stuff from Richter’s impressive career so far, but it’s pretty essential for any record collection too. It includes excerpts from his reworking of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons along with scores from TV and film soundtracks such as The Leftovers, The Blue Notebooks and Mary Queen of Scots. A good place to start discovering Max Richter.

The Low Anthem – ‘Oh My God, Charlie Darwin’ (10th Anniversary Edition)

NME say:

Upon the album’s release in 2009, we called The Low Anthem’s second LP “a welcome addition to the intricate patchwork quilt of the new wave of Americana,” adding: “They may be faultless at recreating the delicate sound of Neil Young lightly treading on to Bruce Springsteen’s New Jersey patch… but they also know their way around a rowdy barroom where bottles smash at the feet of a pissed-up bluegrass Arcade Fire.” The Rhode Island indie-folkers themselves call this reissue a “closing of a chapter” and time to “take a moment to revisit these songs” in order to “clear the slate for the future.”

Norman Records say:

The Low Anthem hit pay dirt on their second album ‘Oh My God, Charlie Darwin’ which they initially self released in 2008 but was subsequently given a bigger shove in 2009 by Bella Union. Now it’s around for a third time for those of you who missed out on its beautifully tailored Americana which even then was worried about rising sea levels and the decay of morality.

Tune-Yards – ‘Sorry To Bother You (Original Score)’

NME say:

Surrealist dark comedy Sorry To Bother You was one of the great films you may have missed from 2018, starring Atlanta’s always-great Lakeith Stanfield in its leading role. Tune-Yards produced its equally stunning score, now out on vinyl.

Norman Records say:

Sorry To Bother You is a sci-fi dark comedy directed by Boots Riley. It stars Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson along with Terry Crews, Patton Oswalt, David Cross and Armie Hammer. The score is written and performed by Tune Yards. The film has a soundtrack by Californian hip-hop group, The Coup. The difference being that the characters can’t hear the score but can hear the soundtrack, according to director, Riley.

Kojaque & Luka Palm – ‘Green Diesel’

NME say:

Despite his recent tour with Slowthai, Kojaque (one of our NME 100 picks this year) has still found time to link up with fellow Dubliner Luka Palm for this new EP. He says of it: “The project is all energy, we pushed each other to make it and to get it to a place we’re both really happy with. I think you can see a lot of passion.”

Norman Records say:

Kojaque joins forces with joins forces with Dublin-based Swedish rapper and Soft Boy label mate, Luka Palm for Green Diesel. When the pair got together they only intended making and EP, four tracks, a one off, but the energy they created made each rapper push for more. There’s a guest spot from Chlobocop. Production comes from New Machine, Kean Kavanagh and Matt Finnegan, the latter pair being Soft Boy alumni.

The Babe Rainbow – ‘Today’

NME say:

With a name like The Babe Rainbow, and artwork like that, you pretty much know what you’re going to be in store for. ‘Today’ is a collection of new age-tinged psych-folk from this Aussie band, out on the same label that’s brought us Amyl and The Sniffers and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (Flightless Records).

Norman Records say:

If you’re crying out for some blissed-out, sun-drenched psychedelia, look no further than Babe Rainbow, who hail from Australia and make lovely, woozy, hippie-dippie songs that have names like ‘Secret Enchanted Broccoli Forest’ and ‘Peace Blossom Boogy’.