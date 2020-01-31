In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Blossoms – ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’

NME say:

In our four-star review of the album, we call Blossoms’ latest “yet another pop masterclass,” noting how the album “brims with gospel vibes, filthy grooves and refines frontman Tom Ogden’s razor-sharp pop songwriting.” NME’s Thomas Smith adds: “The misconception that Blossoms are just Lads with Guitars is gleefully shattered as both disco (‘My Swimming Brain’) and Strokes-style electro-rock (‘Like Gravity’) are not just explored, but mastered. Most importantly, it’s just loads of fun.”

Norman Records say:

As a ‘celebration of love’ in all its guises, Blossoms return with their most mature offering to date – ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’. As the five-piece’s fifth album, tracks are characterised by their trademark harmonies between intertwining arcade synths and twitchy guitars. Highly anticipated stuff from one of biggest modern day indie wave-makers.

Mac Miller – Circles’

NME say:

Mac Miller’s posthumous album is a “conflicting, tantalising taste of what might have been” and “a moving tribute that underlines the stunning progress he achieved in his short career”. Our review of the LP reads: “While it’s hard to listen to him talking about self-deterioration, it’s a privilege to hear him share his inner most thoughts over a bed of sweeping, inventive sonics”

Norman Records say:

‘Circles’ is the final album by Pittsburgh rapper, singer and songwriter Mac Miller who tragically died in 2018 whilst making the album. It was completed by producer Jon Brion who had been working on it with Miller. Brion also worked on previous album ‘Swimming’, to which ‘Circles’ is regarded as a sister album.

Miles Kane – ‘Colour Of The Trap’

NME say:

Miles Kane’s 2011 debut saw the Liverpudlian step out of Alex Turner’s long-cast shadow and sought to prove himself in his own right. Our review at the time noted: “This is an album full of wit, charisma and charm,” calling it “a continuation of that love affair with everything downright dirty,” and adding how Kane’s “deep and abiding true love for ’60s garage, soul and sordid rock’n’roll came to the fore.” Almost 10 years on, it’s been reissued on pink and black marble vinyl.

Norman Records say:

Would it be fair to label Miles Kane as a sort of Andrew Ridgeley to Alex Turner’s George Michael? Yes. ‘Colour of the Trap’ showed that Kane can make albums with more life to them than Ridgeley’s despairing ‘Son of Albert’, being a blend of psych and Britpop with guest spots from Noel Gallagher, Gruff Rhys and.. yes… Alex Turner.

POLIÇA – ‘When We Stay Alive’

NME say:

A “comeback album is a stunning tale of redemption and rehabilitation” is how NME’s Will Richards described ‘When We Stay Alive’, the latest album from POLIÇA bandleader Channy Leaneagh. Our reviewer adds: “It’s a reminder that – whether you’re writing it or simply consuming it – music can help you rebuild yourself back up when you’re at your very lowest.”

Norman Records say:

POLIÇA’s fourth studio record ‘When We Stay Alive’ was forged in the face of adversity, after lead singer Channy Leaneagh suffered a serious back injury after falling off her roof clearing ice around 18 months ago. The regular POLIÇA sound is intact, but the record is much richer, and features contributions from a wide range of fellow musicians, from The National’s Aaron Dessner to Bon Iver.

Torres – ‘Silver Tongue’

NME say:

Torres’ new album, ‘Silver Tongue’, is “a candid, real-time account of her relationship, which is complicated by a knotty affair” and the singer-songwriter’s “most personal memoir yet” as well as featuring “some of her most evocative lyrics”. NME’s Elizabeth Aubrey writes: “It’s hard to imagine anyone not being won over by an album that opens it heart as much as this.”

Norman Records say:

Fernando Torres has retired from professional football, but don’t worry, he hasn’t embarked on a musical career. No, this is Torres, AKA McKenzie Scott and ‘Silver Tongue’ is her fourth album. This the first album she has produced by herself after previously collaborating with PJ Harvey cohort Rob Ellis. Expect a mix of guitars and synths, sparkling new wave sounds some irresistible hooks and the odd brooding number all about the journey of love.

Gengahr – ‘Sanctuary’

NME say:

“Warped, wobbly notes and tones, fidgety guitars and that trademark falsetto are all locked in place on the London band’s third album,” reads our review of Gengahr’s ‘Sanctuary’. “Fans of the quartet will find much to connect with.” It’s a record that “surely sets them up for greater things to come.”

Norman Records say:

Since they emerged in the middle of this decade, Gengahr have been one of the more slow-burning bands of the British guitar scene, their understated and gently melodic sound outlasting many other Next Big Things. ‘Sanctuary’, their third album, brings in Bombay Bicycle Club’s Jack Steadman on production, and promises their most fully-fleshed sound so far.

Destroyer – ‘Have We Met’

NME say:

Initially intended as a “Y2K concept album”, Dan Bejar’s retro-futurist electro album offers a sharp, dark look at the world today. Featuring apocalyptic images and pensive vocals, it’s full of world-weary ruminations that sound like they’re from the very end of the world.

Norman Records say:

Looks like Destroyer (aka Dan Bejar) is heading down the eccentric path on his 13th album, which comprises of recordings culled from home brainstorming sessions and stuff recorded in his kitchen. The music was then worked on and remixed and only finished when collaborator John Collins had to go help his wife give birth. Stream-of-consciousness from an artist refusing to rest on any kind of laurel.

Happy Mondays – ‘Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches’

NME say:

Happy Monday’s third album ‘Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches’ was voted NME’s best album of 1990, pipping the likes of Sinead O’Connor, Public Enemy, Sonic Youth, Pixies and more to the top spot. We were so enamoured by the genre-blending record that our reviewer at the time, one Stuart Maconie, didn’t know how to describe it. It’s available on vinyl reissue just in time for its 30th birthday.

Norman Records say:

It would be fair to classify ‘Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches’ as a classic album, crystallising for many a certain era of totally losing it. Happily for those people, it has been reissued on vinyl (180g no less).

Caroline Polachek – ‘Pang’

NME say:

“Bold and brazen,” ‘Pang’ is a “concentration of Polachek’s previous releases,” combining “the joy of Chairlift, the atmospheric mastery of Ramona Lisa and the experimentalism of CEP”, according to our review upon its release last year. “The result is a Caroline Polachek record in its most distilled and fully realised form.” It’s now out on gold marble vinyl.

Norman Records say:

You may know Caroline Polachek as the lead singer of Chairlift. Following the success of that band she’s already tried her hand at a few side projects and written for Beyonce no less but now is the time for her debut solo album to be unleashed. We;re expecting idiosyncratic vocals and washes of sonically enthralling synth textures. This is sure to be hugely anticipated.

Dan Deacon – ‘Mystic Familiar’

NME say:

Dan Deacon’s first album in five years is also his first concept album of sorts, based around the titular theme of the ‘Mystic Familiar’, “a supernatural other being that we carry with us everywhere in our head, which only we can hear and with whom we live our lives in eternal conversation”. Out on limited edition silver coloured vinyl, lead single ‘Sat By A Tree’ sounds like M83 doing breakbeat, which, of course, is never a bad thing.

Norman Records say:

Since 2015’s ‘Glass Riffer’ album, Baltimore’s electronic maestro Dan Deacon has been throwing his whole self into other projects such as soundtracks for Rat Film and Time Trial. He did, however, keep nipping back to his day job of making his music. The songs on ‘Mystic Familiar’ were formed over this time, and whilst he was returning to what he knows best, the experiences have fed into him expanding his sound on this record.