In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Bright Eyes – ‘Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was’

NME say:

Bright Eyes’ new album sees the emo legends return after almost a decade, and album 10 “sees the alt-folk vanguard explore gut-wrenching heartbreak with their trademark honesty and an increased appetite for eclecticism”. Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

Conor Oberst has been busy over the last decade but what we all really wanted was him to bring back his band Bright Eyes. Following a Christmas party in 2017 Oberst decided the time was right and so ‘Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was’ was made with founding members Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott. The result is a sprawling record, anxious about the times but also hopeful for the future.

The Lemon Twigs – ‘Songs For The General Public’

NME say:

The Lemon Twigs’ latest is “pure musical theatre” – the ideas are “rich, creative and often funny”, from “the addictive ‘60s jangle pop of ‘Live In Favour Of Tomorrow’, the ferocious ‘70s New York punk-inspired ode to vanity ‘Leather Together’ and the glam gusto of ‘The One’ and ‘No One Holds You Closer’”. Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

‘Songs For The General Public’ is the third album from ‘70s obsessed sibling duo The Lemon Twigs. Their previous albums have been clearly influenced by Todd Rundgren. Their 2016 debut album earned them fans such as Elton John, The Roots drummer Questlove and Jack Antonoff. Foxygen, a similarly odd duo, also count themselves among their fans.

Cut Copy – ‘Freeze, Melt’

NME say:

“I was interested in the idea of being immersed in the sounds and feeling like you’re sort of swimming around in it,” Cut Copy’s Dan Whitford recently told us about their “Scandinavian minimal” new album. “So I think a lot of the music that came out of that time has that more spacious feeling to it.” Read our full interview with Cut Copy here.

Norman Records say:

‘Freeze, Melt’ is the first album in three years from Australian synth-pop band Cut Copy. Their collective shelves will already be straining under the weight of the awards they have won over the years and judging by the positive response, across the board, from the music press to their new single ‘Love is All We Share’ their 6th album may be the one to finally tear them off the wall.

PJ Harvey – ‘Rid of Me’

NME say:

Polly Jean’s second album may not rank with the very best of her back-catalogue, but it’s still an abrasive, aggressive record worth revisiting. As we put it in 2015: “From the very outset, the naked opening strumming of the title track, you get a feeling in your water that Rid of Me is not only going to be fantastic, but that it’s also going to be fantastically raw.”

Norman Records say:

‘Rid of Me’ was the second studio album released by PJ Harvey following on from her debut ‘Dry’. It was recorded by Steve Albini and (possibly as a result) had a much rawer and primitive sound than ‘Dry’. It was performed by the trio of Harvey, Rob Ellis and Steve Vaughan and was the last LP the trio would record as a unit.

No Joy – ‘Motherhood’

NME say:

No Joy’s Jasamine White-Gluz began to expand her sonic palette with an electronic turn in 2018 when she collaborated with Sonic Boom. Now, she’s channeling that exploration into a new No Joy record, one that maintains the shoegaze-y guitars they’re known for but also touching upon trip-hop and nu-metal (yes, really) too. “As long as people are open minded about music, they can hear different things,” says White-Gluz, “Maybe because there are a lot of layers.”

Norman Records say:

Montreal-based shoegaze outfit No Joy, fronted by Jasamine White-Gluz, return for their fourth studio album, and first in half a decade. Inspired by Sheila Heti’s novel of the same name, Motherhood sees White-Gluz take the band in new directions, retaining the guitar-orientated basis of their explorations but now embracing other sounds.

Girl Friday – ‘Androgynous Mary’

NME say:

LA band Girl Friday combine the noodling guitar intricacies of Sleater-Kinney (‘Public Bodies’) with the angsty fury of riot grrl (‘Amber’s Knees’) and distorted DIY of Sonic Youth (‘Earthquake’). There are patient, ponderous moments too (‘Clotting’) on this debut release.

Norman Records say:

Post-punk and noise rock combine on ‘Androgynous Mary’, the debut album from Los Angeles-based quartet Girl Friday. Their complex songs deal with the reality of being young and marginalised in today’s society.

Jeff Rosenstock – ‘No Dream’

NME say:

DIY mainstay Jeff Rosenstock – best known for his work in Bomb the Music Industry! – is back with a new album, and it’s a collection of perfectly executed, rip-roaring punk anthems about the personal and political ills of this modern age.

Norman Records say:

Jeff Rosenstock has been a central figure in the independent punk scene for over 15 years now, but he’s only just starting to get the credit he deserves. He’s fronted The Arrogant Sons of Bitches and Bomb The Music Industry, two legendary groups notorious for their raucous live shows and DIY ethic, even going as letting any fan who learnt a song to play with them on stage and playing all age shows where tickets were $10 or less. His solo work is power pop played with a whole lot of punk exuberance and pace. It’s packed full of melody and unforgettable hooks and will appeal to those into early punk and fans of modern hardcore and indie rock.

L.A. Witch – ‘Play With Fire’

NME say:

This new record from L.A. Witch is one that combines dive bar rock with the dark glamour and cinematic quality of Hollywood’s golden age. ‘Motorcycle Boy’ is inspired by icons like Marlon Brando, while the band say of the LP: “‘Play With Fire’ is a suggestion to make things happen. Don’t fear mistakes or the future. Take a chance.”

Norman Records say:

In stark contrast to their enigmatic self-titled debut album, L.A. Witch’s third effort Play With Fire is a lot more immediate and forceful, right from the opening garage-rock salvo of ‘Fire Starter’. That chimes with the themes that Sade Sanchez and Irita Pai want to get across here – sticking to your beliefs, no matter how hard it is to do in practice.

Callum Easter – ‘Green Door Sessions’

NME say:

“The premise was to record the versions of the songs I’d been performing live using mainly accordion, drum machine and drone,” says Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Easter of his latest. “One take, no overdubs, straight to tape. All done in Glasgow’s Green Door Studios.” It does go some way of conjuring the magic of the live setting.

Norman Records say:

Moshi Moshi keeps up its impressive track record of discovering new major talent with Scottish songwriter Callum Easter, who releases his sophomore album ‘Green Door Sessions’ on the label. Recorded at the Glasgow studio of the same name and done almost entirely with accordion, drum machine and drone, it’s a snapshot of spontaneous performance and creativity.

Guided By Voices – ‘Mirrored Aztec’

NME say:

‘Mirrored Aztec’ is Guided By Voices’ 30th full-length and, to mark the occasion, they’ve produced an “upbeat, bright pop album”. It’s a record that combines classic rock riffage with oddball lyricism.

Norman Records say:

How many albums is it now? Let’s say…one billion. Guided By Voices return (although it’s not as if they really went away) with Mirrored Aztec. It’s their 5th album in 18 months and this time they’ve gone for hooks-a-plenty and a summer vibe. To throw a few curveballs our way though, they’ve employed a school choir and tried their hand at the complex sub-genre Math Rock with a song called, well, ‘Math Rock’.