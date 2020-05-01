This week’s big vinyl releases to buy and pre-order

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Car Seat Headrest – ‘Making A Door Less Open’

NME say:

Car Seat Headrest return with their first new album since 2016’s ‘Teen Of Denial’, a record that led to their indie breakthrough and even earned them a fan in one Daniel Craig. Don’t expect ‘Making A Door Less Open’ to be a straight-forward affair though. It’s been described as a collab between the band and an electronic side-project that features frontman Will Toledo in a gas mask, combining live recordings with MIDI-programmed sounds. Lead single ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’ is a jittering slice of synth-pop held together by Toledo’s signature croon.

Norman Records say:

‘Making A Door Less Open’ is a convoluted way of saying “Close the door”. It is also a Car Seat Headrest record that has been four years in the making, and here’s why: Car Seat Headrest man Will Toledo recorded the album twice, with the help of his friend and drummer Andrew Katz. It was recorded once with guitars, bass and drums, then with synths. The two versions were then combined to produce the final album. If the results are as good as ‘Teens of Denial’ then we’re in for a cracker!

Happyness – ‘Floatr’

NME say:

‘Floatr’, from Londoners Happyness, “shimmers with wonky ’90s-indebted pop smarts, a daisy-chain of balmy nostalgia, with blissed-out guitars, hushed vocals, and kaleidoscopic lyrics,” according to our review of the record. More “polished and sonically expansive” than the band’s previous efforts, ‘Floatr’ conjures up a “lush, hazy lost summer feeling”. Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

There have been significant changes in the three years that Happyness, one of the most inventive yet consistently overlooked bands in British indie in recent times, have been away. For their third album ‘Floatr’, drummer Ash Cooper now co-fronts the band alongside core members Jonny Allan and Ash Kenazi, and judging by the dazzling lead single ‘Vegetable’, it could usher in the band’s best album yet.

Ghostpoet – ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’

NME say:

On his new LP, Ghostpoet “combines weighty lyrics with delicately intimate sounds” and “marrying incisive political commentary with intense introspection”. As we put it in our review: “Delivered in his unique sung-spoken monologue – a sound he has made his own – Ghostpoet’s lyrics take multiple listens to unearth here.” Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

Just at the point that we need a sombre yet spirited soundtrack for dark times ahead, Obaro Ejimiwe announces his fifth Ghostpoet album. Presented as a meditation on anxiety and where society is headed, ‘I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep’ was written, recorded and produced by Ejimiwe himself, and features guest vox from Art School Girlfriend and Delilah Holiday.

Damien Jurado – ‘What’s New, Tomboy?’

NME say:

Ahead of recording his new album, Damien Jurado’s life underwent a big change, with the musician getting rid of almost everything he owned. He’s compared this period to a death, but it can also be seen as a rebirth too. It extends to the new release as well, with Jurado “[leaving] out certain instruments on purpose”. The results are sharped and honed, with the heartfelt album highlight ‘Alice Hyatt’ subtlety shifting focus to the singer’s pained delivery,

Norman Records say:

Seattle-based songwriter Damien Jurado maintains his prolific form with his 15th studio album. ‘What’s New, Tomboy?’ follows barely a year after ‘In The Shape of a Storm’, and is up there with his finest works, specialising in desolate confessions and gossamer minimalism expressed through obscure imagery and lyrics.

Diet Cig – ‘Do You Wonder About Me?’

NME say:

In our review of Diet Cig’s new record, we describe them as “acerbic pop-punks” who “dissect the world’s ills in more depth than before,” adding: “Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman have always had sharp wit, and this second album shades in their character sketches with added intimacy”. Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

Following the success of their 2017 debut ‘Swear I’m Good At This’ which earned them a sizeable cult fanbase, Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman reveal their second Diet Cig album. ‘Do You Wonder About Me?’ is more muscular and confident than before, but it still contains the witty and literate lyrics of Luciano and the overtures towards tweeness that made them so beloved the first time out.

Ride – ‘Clouds In The Mirror (This Is Not A Safe Place Reimagined by Pêtr Aleksänder)’

NME say:

The last album from Ride, 2019’s ‘This Is Not A Safe Place’, saw the band in new “brave, progressive, creative territory” and it benefited from “a wealth of creativity and experimentation”. Now, London duo Pêtr Aleksänder have reimagined the record, taking it down a more ambient route. Read our review of the original album here.

Norman Records say:

Underscoring the forward-thinking nature of their output that so many overlook, Ride have handed the entirety of their recent sixth studio album ‘This Is Not A Safe Place’ over to the neo-classical duo Pêtr Aleksänder. On ‘Clouds In The Mirror’, they’ve entirely re-imagined the tracks as beautiful, beatless exercises in strings and synths with only Mark Gardener’s vocals remaining.

BLÓM – ‘Flower Violence’

NME say:

Newcastle noise-punks BLÓM tackle topics like queerness, feminism, gender identity and mental health on their succinct, five-track debut album. Also referencing the likes of Twin Peaks and Dostoyevsky, their frantic, mile-a-minute tracks are a rollercoaster affair.

Norman Records say:

BLÓM make experimental noise punk that has be been likened to Lightning Bolt and Melt Banana, and with song titles such as ‘Be Kind’, ‘God’ and ‘Meat’ you know that their music, along with the song’s subjects, is not to be taken lightly.

Ben Lukas Boysen – ‘Mirage’

NME say:

Not everything is what it seems on the new record from Erased Tapes man Ben Lukas Boysen. “A lot of the instruments you hear on the album are either not what you think they are, or exactly what you think they are but behave differently,” says the neo-classical composer. The title seems very apt then.

Norman Records say:

The latest opus from Berlin-based composer Ben Lukas Boysen, whose previous work Spells gained him lots of admirers including Jon Hopkins. ‘Mirage’ is intended to do the opposite of the heavily programmed ‘Spells’ and make an album where the human touch is visible.

Austra – ‘HiRUDiN’

NME say:

We called Austra’s last album, 2017’s ‘Future Politics’, “an album to help you rebuild your faith in humanity,” describing its sound as “sci-fi synths bolstered by futuristic dreams”. Its follow-up, ‘HiRUDiN’, is all about emerging from darkness too, with lead single ‘Risk It’ as triumphant sounding as we’ve ever heard the Canadian musician.

Norman Records say:

Austra are an electronic act led by Kate Austra Stelmanis. She has a revolving cast of musicians helping her out, but she is the only permanent member. ‘HiRUDiN’ is her fourth album and the album details how it feels to be in a toxic relationship and the empowerment that comes with managing to get out of it.

Green-House – ‘Six Songs for Invisible Gardens’

NME say:

First we had Squid and their track ‘Houseplants’, now LA-based artist Green-House (otherwise known as Olive Ardizoni) has released an EP that is “designed as a communication with both plant life and the people who care for them”. Aside from the leafy concept, songs like ‘Soft Meadow’ are coo-ing ambient works perfect for mediative moments.

Norman Records say:

A highly intriguing curio for fans of classic ambient music – think Brian Eno’s famous works and ’80s new age material. ‘Six Songs For Invisible Gardens’ by Green-House, aka Olive Ardizoni, was created with the intention of improving personal living spaces.