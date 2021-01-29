In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’

NME say:

“Modern soul hero comes good on the hype,” we write of Celeste’s debut. Our review continues: “She topped every tipster’s poll as once to watch for 2020. We all know what happened next – but the London star has proved herself a generational talent.” Read the review in full here.

Norman Records say:

‘Not Your Muse’ is the LP by Brighton-based soul/jazz singer Celeste. This is an LP which will appeal to fans of Amy Winehouse, Paloma Faith and Sam Smith, though there are also influences here which hark back to the likes of Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan. It looks like she’s going to be huge.

Goat Girl – ‘On All Fours’

NME say:

Goat Girl’s latest sees the “expansive post-punks weave an intricate web”, as we write in our four-star review. “On their intimate second album, the south Londoners experiment with softer new soundscapes,” we add. “Though still refuse to look away from the murkier side of life.” Read the review in full here.

Norman Records say:

A subtle pivot from the pointed lyricism of their self-titled debut LP from a couple of years previously, South London post-punks Goat Girl embrace a wider palette of sonics to achieve the same end on sophomore album ‘On All Fours’. Produced by the prolifically brilliant Dan Carey – he of Speedy Wunderground fame – the quartet use drum machines, synthesisers and unusual chord progressions to blend rock with various danceable pop influences. File ‘On All Fours’ next to Everything Everything and The Orielles.

PJ Harvey – ‘Is This Desire?’

NME say:

PJ Harvey’s fourth album was when she was truly started to cement her status as a great. As we wrote back in 1998: “‘Is This Desire?’ is a wilfully uncommercial record… it’s an album which offers an incredible extremity of sound, built around a furiously rhythmical, and frequently ugly, electronic skeleton. Keyboards and guitars are distorted beyond recognition, melody is often disregarded altogether and the songs lurch violently between spectral vocals and the grind of heavy machinery.”

Norman Records say:

‘Is This Desire?’ was the fourth LP by PJ Harvey and was originally released in 1998. There was more experimentation here than previous albums. Electronic instruments and studio trickery were more prominent than on her grungy and/or balladic early LPs, though there’s a fair bit of that going on too. It seemed the risk paid off, however, with stunning opener ‘Anglene’, the foreboding ’The Wind’ and single ‘A Perfect Day Elise’ among the standout tracks.

Still Corners – ‘The Last Exit’

NME say:

We recently said of Still Corners’ latest: “The American-British duo’s fifth record sees them fire up the jalopy once again, exuding dustbowl chic, noirish sounds and pandemic-inspired dream-pop.” Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

‘The Last Exit’ is the fifth album by London dream pop duo Still Corners. It is their third album for ‘Wrecking Light’, following two they recorded for Sub Pop. The band consist of producer and songwriter Greg Hughes and vocalist Tessa Murray. Their sound lands somewhere between that of Mazzy Star and misty Laurel Canyon-based songwriters of the 1970s.

Anna B Savage – ‘A Common Turn’

NME say:

Back when we first tipped Anna B Savage back in 2015, we described her music as “icy and enigmatic”. It may have taken her a fair few years to release her debut, but the strength of the songs here more than make up for it, as does Savage’s unflinching and raw honesty.

Norman Records say:

‘A Common Turn’ is the debut studio LP from London artist Anna B Savage, a former touring pal of Father John Misty and Jenny Hval. Produced by William Doyle (f.k.a. East India Youth), this an album of symphonic chamber-pop swells and sparse, cavernous quiet sections framing a voice communicating both insecurity and confidence.

LICE – ‘Wasteland: What Ails Our People Is Clear’

NME say:

When we wrote about Bristol’s LICE back in 2018, they got a pretty resounding reference from one Joe Talbot from IDLES, who said: “I think they’re an important band and they’re doing their own thing which is vital in a current sea of music that’s become standardised. Lice are a significant band… They’re fucking great.” What more do you need to know?

Norman Records say:

‘Wasteland: What Ails Our People Is Clear’ is a long-awaited first full-length album for Bristol-based punks LICE. One for fans of resolute outsiders such as Squid, Fat White Family, Girl Band etc., but there’s also an unmistakably experimental foundation to what the quartet have built here – most notably with the use of a hand-constructed “noise-intoner”.

Confidence Man – ‘First Class Bitch Remixes’

NME say:

We were big fans of Confidence Man’s debut, describing their music as “a sound somewhere between the synth- and cowbell-driven electro-punk abandon of early LCD Soundsystem and Le Tigre, elevated by a sense of Beck’s genre-remixing spirit and Hot Chip’s knack for a hook, drenched in the sweet psych glaze of Jagwar Ma”. Now they’re serving up a remix EP of their stellar follow-up single from last year.

Norman Records say:

Deliriously fun staples of festivals in recent years, Australian indie/electro-pop duo Confidence Man get their 2020 single ‘First Class Bitch’ remixed. On this 12” vinyl we find reworkings by Confidence Man’s Heavenly labelmates Raf Rundell and Working Men’s Club, but the prime cut here is Tom Findlay from Groove Armada’s funky, elastic take.

Rats On Rafts – ‘Excerpts From Chapter 3: The Mind Runs A Net Of Rabbit Paths’

NME say:

This Dutch band combine classic rock and pop influences to their post-punk sound for album number three. There’s psych tinged, too, in their layers of noise, as well as references to a dystopian modernity.

Norman Records say:

Rats On Rafts are described as punk-fuelled noiseniks, while their third album is compared to the more sophisticated sounds of Van Dyke Parks, the Beach Boys circa Smile and Scott Walker. So it seems they’ve moved on somewhat from scrappy beginnings. Could be very interesting indeed.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – ‘I Told You So’

NME say:

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio’s sound is the one of crate-diggers’ dreams – all euphoric organs, warped bass and unwinding guitar solos – like a long-lost classic jazz and funk record you’ve just stumbled upon.

Norman Records say:

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio were formed in 2015 but the roots of their sound go way back to the 1960s soul of Booker T and the M.Gs, the jazz organ of Jimmy Smith and the styles of Motown and Stax. The end result is a feel-good jazz/soul coagulation with powerhouse playing and a kinetic chemistry.

Beach Bunny – ‘Blame Game EP’

NME say:

Combining angular guitar work with soaring pop choruses, Beach Bunny is for you if you’re a fan of the likes of Snail Mail and Hop Along.

Norman Records say:

Lili Trifilio’s Beach Bunny follow up their snappy, stylish 2020 debut album ‘Honeymoon’ with a new four-track EP. Written during the lockdown and committed to tape over a week in the late summer with producer Joe Reinhart, ‘Blame Game’ entertainingly takes aim at alpha males and bad relationships with Trifilio’s chilled, melodic brand of power-pop.