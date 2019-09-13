You'll want these records in your collection...

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Check out the best from this week below.

Charli XCX – ‘Charli’

NME say:

Charli XCX’s new semi-self-titled album, ‘Charli’, is named as such because it represents herself as an artist in its entirety. “I didn’t go small on this, I really went all in,” she told NME earlier this year. “Maybe too ‘in’… I’ve really wanted to push my sound and push pop as far as it can go. I like to be very spontaneous with the decisions I make around my music… First instinct only, always. I think that’s the best.” Charli continues to push at the boundaries of her experimental pop sound.

Norman Records say:

Charli XCX’s third LP will surely cement her legacy as the premiere alt-pop star of our age – the inheritor of Lady Gaga’s crown, perhaps? Charli features the ginormous singles ‘1999’ (ft. Troye Sivan) and ‘Blame It On Your Love’ (ft. Lizzo). Haim, A. G. Cook, Cupcakke and a bunch of other famous names also contribute.

Metronomy – ‘Metronomy Forever’

NME say:

Five albums in now, you could forgive Metronomy for getting a bit self-aggrandising. But no, frontman Joseph Mount is too self-aware for that. “You start to think about yourself in terms of legacy and what you’re going to leave behind,” he says. “And then you realise that’s limited to the interest people have in you… The less importance you place in any art the more interesting it can become in a way.” New album ‘Metronomy Forever’ was inspired by Mount’s work with Robyn and aims to replicate the feeling of listening to the radio. Or, as the singer wryly puts it: “I’m making music, I’m going to do some concerts, I need to feed my children”.

Norman Records say:

Where has Metronomy’s Joseph Mount been since 2016’s Summer 08 album? Well, he’s been hanging out with Robyn and contributing to her album, Honey. He’s back on home turf now though with another Metronomy album called Metronomy Forever. Working with Robyn and moving from Paris back to England to live on a hill have informed and inspired the new set of songs.

Richard Hawley – ‘Coles Corner’

NME say:

In 2006, while picking up that year’s Mercury Prize, Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner paid tribute to one of his fellow musical Yorkshireman, opening his acceptance speech by wryly noting: “Somebody call 999. Richard Hawley’s been robbed.” While Hawley’s album may not have made cultural waves like his other Sheffield natives’ juggernaut of a debut, his landmark fourth LP ‘Coles Corner’ still holds up as among his best to date. Take a gander at what Turner and co were so apologetic about with this new limited edition transparent amber-coloured vinyl reissue.

Norman Records say:

‘Late Night Final’ maybe his best album (according to us) but ‘Cole’s Corner’ was the record which really put Richard Hawley’s vintage sounding melancholy on the map. Like most of his albums it is named after a Sheffield landmark but this one resonates deep within the music. ‘Coles Corner’, a meeting place for lovers, is reflected in the deeply yearning chamber pop which contained elements of 60s ballads, rockabilly and country. Northern romanticism at its very best.

(Sandy) Alex G – ‘House of Sugar’

NME say:

Back in 2014, Alex G was dubbed by some as “the Internet’s Secret Best Songwriter”. Fast-forward five years and a series of acclaimed albums on Domino Records, plus a cameo on Frank Ocean’s Blonde, the Philadelphian lo-fi wiz’s wide-ranging, genre-blurring talents are on display in their fullest on new album ‘House of Sugar’.

Norman Records say:

He just gets better and better. From lo-fi beginnings (Sandy) Alex G has slowly but surely emerged as one of the best songwriters of his generation. 2017’s superb ‘Rocket’ added a fascinating experimental bent to his songs and was a multi-faceted unpredictable riot of sound. Early indications for ‘House of Sugar’ are of further warm country-tinged songs with nods towards Elliott Smith and Lou Barlow but complete as always with Alex G’s wistful, autumnal melancholy.

Belle and Sebastian – ‘Days of the Bagnold Summer’

NME say:

Belle and Sebastian’s new album is the soundtrack to new coming-of-age comedy Days of the Bagnold Summer, based on Joff Winterhart’s 2012 graphic novel and directed by Simon Bird of Inbetweeners fame. Consisting of 11 new songs as well as two re-recordings of old material (1996’s ‘Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying’ and 1998’s ‘I Know Where The Summer Goes’), frontman Stuart Murdoch says: “The style [of the book] and its atmosphere set me off straight away. I read it on a Friday, and by Monday I pretty much had all my ideas lined up… If you going to get involved with a project like this, you want to do it right.”

Norman Records say:

Fiddly-diddly-dee, a new Belle And Sebastian LP. ‘Days Of The Bagnold Summer’ might be an extremely Belle And Sebastian-type thing to call your record, but it’s actually not a title that the band came up with themselves. Rather, ‘Days Of The Bagnold Summer; is Simon Bird’s film of the same name (yes, him from The Inbetweeners), which is itself adapted from a graphic novel by Joff Winterhart. Bird wanted B&S’s 1996 tune ‘Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying’ for the movie, but the band went one better, re-recording both ‘Get Me Away…’ and ‘I Know Where The Summer Goes’ in addition to 11 new tunes.

Alex Cameron – ‘Miami Memory’

NME say:

While Alex Cameron’s previous work has seen the Aussie singer-songwriter method-act as an array of rather flawed individuals, his new album ‘Miami Memory’ is instead markedly more personal, inspired by his real-life relationship as well as some very real-life issues. “When you listen to these songs, and you’re waiting for the twist, or the joke, or any kind of discomfort, I can assure you none of those things were there when I wrote them,” he says. “These are true stories, of actual events. Specific but never esoteric. And graphic but never offensive. Miami Memory is the story of a couple balancing sex with contemporary family values… It’s my gift to my girlfriend, a symbol to hoist on the totem of love.”

Norman Records say:

Step aside dad rock, Alex Cameron’s here and he’s got something called stepdad rock in the shape of ‘Miami Memory’. It’s hard to know exactly what that means but part of it seems to be about looking out rather than in. Musically we’ve got emotional anthems with a bit of saxophone and church organ for good measure.

The Distillers – ‘Coral Fang’

NME say:

NME’s Mark Beaumont was full of praise for The Distillers’ triumphant Reading + Leeds reunion, describing their set as the festival’s “missing ingredient” and calling the Brody Dalle-led group “one of those rare tune-aware garage punk bands capable of making the deeply grimy sound almost anthemic”. It’s the perfect time, then, to revisit their 2003 riot of an album.

Norman Records say:

Full of scathing attitude and razor-sharp hooks, ‘Coral Fang’ was the major-label debut for Brody Dalle’s band The Distillers in 2003, winning them a whole new fanbase and delivering them their first proper hits.

Jenny Hval – ‘The Practice of Love’

NME say:

Jenny Hval’s eight-track seventh album, as the Nordic musician herself says, is full of “stories about both myself and others simultaneously… about someone’s place in the world and within art history at the same time.” She adds of it: “I wanted to develop this new multi-tracked writing voice and take it to a positive, beautiful pop song place… A place which also sounds like a huge pile of earth that I’m about to bury my coffin in.”

Norman Records say:

Jenny Hval is back to cast her sonic hexes ‘pon us once more. Hval’s seventh LP ‘The Practice Of Love’ is another fine work of modern-day Gothicism from the Norwegian artist, one in which she leans a little heavier into the pop stuff than she has done previously. Julee Cruise, ‘Visions’-era Grimes and Chromatics are the related artists you’re grappling with on ‘The Practice Of Love’.

Gruff Rhys – ‘Pang!’

NME say:

Why is the new solo album from former Super Furry, Gruff Rhys, called ‘Pang!’? Well, it’s concerned with “various reasons for pangs,” the Welsh songwriter explains: “Hunger, regret, Twitter, pain, bad design etc.” What did you expect from a musician who previously named an album after his penchant for stealing mini bottles of shampoo from hotel bathrooms?

Norman Records say:

The sixth solo album from Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys is typically internationalist in its outlook. Recorded and produced between Cardiff and Johannesburg, ‘Pang!’ is a Welsh language album with some Zulu lyrics and an English title, put together with the help of South African electronica musician Muzi. Rhys has recorded a welter of sonically diverse solo works, so expect ‘Pang!’ to be completely different once again.

Chelsea Wolfe – ‘Birth of Violence’

NME say:

“These songs came to me in a whirlwind and I knew I needed to record them,” noir-folk musician Chelsea Wolfe says of her new LP ‘Birth of Violence’. “I’ve been in a state of constant motion for the past eight years or so; touring, moving, playing new stages, exploring new places and meeting new people… But after awhile, I was beginning to lose a part of myself. I needed to take some time away from the road to get my head straight, to learn to take better care of myself, and to write and record as much as I can while I have ‘Mercury in my hands,’ as a wise friend put it.” ‘Birth of Violence’ is out now.

Norman Records say:

‘Birth of Violence’ is the seventh album by Chelsea Wolfe. It is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hiss Spun’. She cites myriad influences from Aalyiah to Suicide to Sunn O))) to Townes Van Zandt. She does her best to be unpigeonholable but if you want a genre as a touchstone, perhaps experimental ambient doom metal-folk?