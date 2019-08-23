You'll want these records in your collection...

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Check out the best from this week below.

Charli XCX – ‘Charli’

NME say:

Charli XCX’s new semi-self-titled album, ‘Charli’, is named as such because it represents herself as an artist in its entirety. “I didn’t go small on this, I really went all in,” she told NME earlier this year. “Maybe too ‘in’… I’ve really wanted to push my sound and push pop as far as it can go. I like to be very spontaneous with the decisions I make around my music… First instinct only, always. I think that’s the best.” We really can’t wait to hear how far Charli’s pushed her experimental pop sound.

Norman Records say:

Charli XCX’s third LP will surely cement her legacy as the premier alt-pop star of our age – the inheritor of Lady Gaga’s crown, perhaps? Charli features the ginormous singles ‘1999’ (ft. Troye Sivan) and ‘Blame It On Your Love’ (ft. Lizzo). Haim, A. G. Cook, Cupcakke and a bunch of other famous names also contribute.

(Sandy) Alex G – ‘House of Sugar’

NME say:

Back in 2014, Alex G was dubbed by some as “the Internet’s Secret Best Songwriter”. Fast-forward five years and a series of acclaimed albums on Domino Records, plus a cameo on Frank Ocean’s Blonde, and the Philadelphian lo-fi wiz’s wide-ranging, genre-blurring talents are no longer so secretive, and they’re on display in their fullest force on new album ‘House of Sugar’.

Norman Records say:

He just gets better and better. From lo-fi beginnings (Sandy) Alex G has slowly but surely emerged as one of the best songwriters of his generation. 2017’s superb ‘Rocket’ added a fascinating experimental bent to his songs and was a multi-faceted unpredictable riot of sound. Early indications for ‘House of Sugar’ are of further warm country-tinged songs with nods towards Elliott Smith and Lou Barlow but complete as always with Alex G’s wistful, autumnal melancholy.

Michael Kiwanuka – ‘KIWANUKA’

NME say:

The title for the third record from North London soul man Michael Kiwanuka boldly bears his surname in all-caps as a way of defiant self-acceptance. “The last album came from an introspective place and felt like therapy, I guess,” he says. “This one was a bit more about feeling comfortable in who I am and asking what I wanted to say. Like, how could I be bold and challenge myself and the listener? It is about self-acceptance in a bit more of a triumphant rather than a melancholy way.” ‘KIWANUKA’ is out on 25 October.

Norman Records say:

Just to make absolutely sure that you know it’s him, Michael Kiwanuka has gone for his own surname as the title of his third studio LP. ‘KIWANUKA’ sees the singer tripping down a bit of a psychedelic soul route – tracks like ‘You Ain’t The Problem’ are shimmering ‘What’s Going On’-type things that coalesce around Kiwanuka’s poised, soulful singing. Danger Mouse and Kiwanuka’s longtime ally Inflo are the producers.

Massive Attack – ‘Massive Attack vs Mad Professor Part II (Mezzanine Remix Tapes ’98)’

NME say:

Last year, Massive Attack reissued ‘Mezzanine’ in the form of a can of DNA-encoded spray paint (yes, really) and now they’re continuing to mark their classic album being two decades old by unleashing into the world eight previously-unreleased remixes from dub producer Mad Professor. ‘Massive Attack vs Mad Professor Part II (Mezzanine Remix Tapes ’98)’ arrives on 20 September.

Norman Records say:

The union of Massive Attack and Mad Professor has borne fruit before – the latter’s ‘No Protection’ remix LP is beloved by fans of both parties – and they repeat the trick with these new ‘Mezzanine’ dubs. Whether or not these were done around ‘Mezzanine’’s 1998 LP or more recently, all of the material on ‘Mezzanine Remix Tapes ‘98’ is previously unreleased. Also contains Mad Professor’s versions of Massive Attack rarities ‘Wire’ and ‘Metal Banshee’.

Sheer Mag – ‘A Distant Call’

NME say:

We gave Sheer Mag’s last album a perfect score, calling it “a hard rocking classic with a big heart”, so obviously we’re going to be a bit excited about its follow-up. The record focuses on heartbreak, alienation and personal loss, with singer Tina Halladay saying: “We’ve been waiting to write these songs since we started the band and we were able to take these experiences and build a story out of them.”

Norman Records say:

Now this? THIS! This, is album artwork. The sort of artwork that all but guarantees I’ll like an album before I’d heard it. And the music? On ‘A Distant Call’ Sheer Mag have created 10 tracks of unashamedly political heavy power-pop. It’s got riffs AND it makes the argument for socialism. What more could you want?

Jay Som – ‘Anak Ko’

NME say:

Jay Som’s new album ‘Anak Ko’ sees the LA native “strip away the shoegaze… revealing a set of stunningly crafted indie-rock songs about self-care and heartbreak,” as our review notes, with NME’s Will Richards adding: “By removing the safety net of her debut and baring herself both musically and lyrically on album two, Jay Som has not only become a better songwriter, but now feels like an important one too. The messages on ‘Anak Ko’ are worth lending a close ear to.”

Norman Records say:

Jay Som is solely responsible for ‘Anak Ko’. She was songwriter and musician, producer and engineer. The result is a record that is indisputably hers. Though she proudly wears her influences on her sleeve (Cocteau Twins, the Cure etc…) there is no denying that she makes the realm of dream pop entirely her own.

Various – ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (Music from the Motion Picture)’

NME say:

What possible film could have a soundtrack that’d manage to bring together everyone from The Dead Kennedys to Tom Jones, Bob Dylan to Debbie Reynolds? Just like the movie, this soundtrack’s a whirlwind affair, and it’s being reissued for its 21st birthday.

Norman Records say:

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas has an absolutely stonking soundtrack that includes music by Tom Jones, Jefferson Airplane and the Dead Kennedys. Pass me another peyote plant, I think I need to go and lie down…

Ceremony – ‘In the Spirit World Now’

NME say:

After transitioning from hardcore to post-punk, the new album from Californian outfit Ceremony incorporates a more melodic, synth-driven sound. One that, frontman Ross Farrar has explained keeps the band feeling inspired and fresh: “If I’d stuck with one medium and tried to master it for my entire life, I’d be really good at it. But I’m not that kind of person.”

Norman Records say:

Californian punks, Ceremony, release their sixth album, ‘In The Spirit World Now’. It is the band’s first album for Relapse following a two album stint with Matador. The band has evolved yet again. This time they blend furious post-punk and rock with anxiety-ridden lyrics to make and album that is likely to blasting from stereos all summer long.

Bodega – ‘Shiny New Model’

NME say:

We’re big fans of Bodega here at NME, having labelled the Brooklyn-based group as “New York’s most exciting new band” just last year. Following their acclaimed debut ‘Endless Scroll’, they go for a bigger, slicker sound on mini album ‘Shiny New Model’, while continuing to provide a sharp riposte to the absurdities of modernity.

Norman Records say:

Brooklyn quintet Bodega (and not the Nottingham venue of the same name) have announced a mini-album titled ‘Shiny New Model’. It features eight songs of big grooves and wistful melodies. FFO Parquet Courts, Shame, and Idles. What is a mini-album anyway? Where is the line? Is it just an EP? Answers on a postcard.

Tropical Fuck Storm – ‘Braindrops’

NME say:

Tropical Fuck Storm are the interestingly-named side-project of Aussie art-punks The Drones, with ‘Braindrops’ the second album in one and a half years from the group, which sees frontman Gareth Liddiard finding himself inspired by the like of Captain Beefhart and being drawn to the weird side of things, explaining: “Everything we do, we try to do it in a weird way. The whole album is full of weird beats, and just weird shit everywhere.” ‘Braindrops’ is out now.

Norman Records say:

The Drones were on hiatus but are now officially over. Founding member, Gareth Liddiard and his musical and life partner Fiona Kitschin are carrying on though. They’re rocking out with a new-found purpose in Tropical Fuck Storm. ‘Braindrops’ is the band’s second album in 18 months, following on from ‘A Laughing Death In Meatspace’. Doc At The Radar Station by Captain Beefheart was a big influence on this album, so expect some weird, wonky and wonderful noise.