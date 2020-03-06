In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Christine and the Queens – ‘La Vita Nuova’

NME say:

Dropping just last week, Christine and The Queens’ ‘La Vita Nuova’ is a surprise EP that packs an “astonishing and emotional sucker-punch,” according to our reviewer El Hunt, who adds: “Héloïse Letissier has once again injected enormous emotional heft into the vessel of warped, left-field pop.” The five-tracker takes on classic literature too.

Norman Records say:

After the success of her recent ‘Chris’ opus, Christine and The Queens waste no time in following it up with this five track EP which contains the recent surprise single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’. Written to accompany a short film of the same name it sees Chris and co explore themes of vulnerability and change. It arrives on clear pink vinyl 12″ in April.

Paul Weller – ‘On Sunset’

NME say:

Paul Weller’s last LP, 2018’s ‘True Meanings’, wasn’t for everyone, with NME’s Mark Beaumont labelling it a “dewy-eyed collection [that] finds the Modfather back in pastoral mode” and a record that left you wanting more of Weller’s “forward-thinking creativity”. We don’t know much yet about this upcoming release, but with the former Jam frontman inking a deal with new label Polydor, we hope ‘On Sunset’ finds the Mod star reenergised.

Norman Records:

‘On Sunset’ is the 15th album from the one and only Modfather himself, Paul Weller. This is his first studio album since 2018’s ‘True Meanings’, and if what music critics have been saying on Twitter is anything to go by, it’s going to be quite the listening experience.

Car Seat Headrest – ‘Making A Door Less Open’

NME say:

Car Seat Headrest return with their first new album since 2016’s ‘Teen Of Denial’, a record that led to their indie breakthrough and even earned them a fan in one Daniel Craig. Don’t expect ‘Making A Door Less Open’ to be a straight-forward affair though. It’s been described as a collab between the band and an electronic side-project that features frontman Will Toledo in a gas mask, combining live recordings with MIDI-programmed sounds. Lead single ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’ is a jittering slice of synth-pop held together by Toledo’s signature croon.

Norman Records say:

‘Making A Door Less Open’ is a convoluted way of saying “Close the door”. It is also a Car Seat Headrest record that has been four years in the making, and here’s why: Car Seat Headrest man Will Toledo recorded the album twice, with the help of his friend and drummer Andrew Katz. It was recorded once with guitars, bass and drums, then with synths. The two versions were then combined to produce the final album. If the results are as good as ‘Teens of Denial’ then we’re in for a cracker!

Stephen Malkmus – ‘Traditional Techniques’

NME say:

Amid Pavement’s upcoming reunion and songs being named after him, Stephen Malkmus still has time for another solo LP. After experimenting with electronica on last year’s ‘Groove Denied’, Malkmus has gone off in the opposite direction for ‘Traditional Techniques’. As the title suggests, it’s a sparser, more acoustic offering that sees the grunge legend put an oddball spin on traditional folk.

Norman Records say:

Not put off by the fact that Pavement are reuniting for Primavera this year, the group’s legendary lead singer Stephen Malkmus is releasing his second solo album in as many years. Following 2019’s electronic-influenced ‘Groove Denied’, ‘Traditional Techniques’ is both adventurous yet comfortingly familiar.

U.S. Girls – ‘Heavy Light’

NME say:

“Meg Remy’s latest album lacks the slick, danceable energy of 2018’s outrageously good ‘In A Poem Unlimited’ – but there’s still beauty to be found here,” we write in our review of U.S. Girls’ new LP, ‘Heavy Light’, singling penultimate track ‘The Quiver To The Bomb’ out as “a brooding, psychedelic noir musing on how short human history is in the context of the universe’s existence.”

Norman Records say:

‘Heavy Light’ is the seventh album by U.S. Girls, the versatile musical project of Meg Remy. It follows up her massively critically acclaimed 2018 album, ‘A Poem Unlimited’. Remy’s work has often concentrated on other characters of her making, on ‘Heavy Light’ she focuses on herself and the value of hindsight. The album was co-written by Basia Bulat and Rich Morel and recorded live using no less than 20 musicians.

Kate Tempest – ‘Unholy Elixir’

NME say:

We described Kate Tempest’s most recent album, 2019’s ‘The Book Of Traps And Lessons’, as “a tussle between beauty and ugliness” and a record that saw “a tenderness that previously lingered on the edges of Tempest’s work step to the fore”. This new release consists of alternate takes of highlights from that album, with ‘Unholy Elixir’ a beefed-up and broodier rendering of ‘Holy Elixir’.

Norman Records say:

Having enjoyed yet more critical acclaim with her fourth album ‘The Book of Traps and Lessons’ last year, spoken-word artist Kate Tempest commissions a 7” single containing two remixes of tracks from the record. ‘Unholy Elixir’ is a new alternate take on ‘Holy Elixir’, alongside the Streatham Version of ‘People’s Faces’.

Sleaford Mods – ‘All That Glue’

NME say:

Last year’s ‘Eton Alive’ was a return to form for Nottingham punks Sleaford Mods, as we wrote at the time: “It’s not political – sometimes you just want to hear people make jokes about a world you recognise. And album five makes Sleaford Mods funny again”. It’s the perfect time, then, to cast our mind back to some of their overlooked gems over the first part of their career then, with ‘All That Glue’ collecting rarities and unreleased tracks.

Norman Records say:

Sleaford Mods have been a firm favourite with Norman staff and customers over the last seven or so years. Their popularity outside of the Norman bubble has risen incredibly in that time too. ‘All That Glue’ sticks together (get it?) the best bits of those years with fan favourites, b-sides, rarities and some unheard stuff.

Caroline Rose – ‘Superstar’

NME say:

The latest album from US singer-songwriter Caroline Rose continues her move from folk into straight-up electro-pop, delivering a concept album that “plays out like an epic movie about the pursuit of fame and fortune”. Rose says: “I’ve always been fascinated by this pursuit, but what’s even more fascinating is what happens when it fails.” Highlight ‘Feel The Way I Want’ serves up some retro-tinged, almost La Roux-ish vibes set to a backdrop of some very impressive dance moves.

Norman Records say:

On her second album Caroline Rose makes an album even bigger, badder and even more glittery than her last one as she tries to find out what happens when fame and fortune fade.

CocoRosie – ‘Put The Shine On’

NME say:

We called CocoRosie’s 2013 album ‘Tales Of A Grasswidow’ “bold and beautiful”, comparing the pair to the likes of Björk to Joanna Newsom. Now they’re back with ‘Put The Shine On’, their seventh album which comes after a recent (and unexpected) Chance The Rapper collab and explores “the most extreme states of human feeling and being”. Their single ‘Restless’ combines 80s pop and hip hop, which somehow works.

Norman Records say:

Since forming over 15 years ago, sisters Bianca “Coco” and Sierra “Rosie” Casady have quietly become one of modern music’s hardiest survivors, their ‘freak folk’ sound also influencing many subsequent artists. They’re now on their seventh CocoRosie album, and ‘Put The Shine On’ has a shout at being their best effort to date, and certainly their boldest and most experimental.

Chapterhouse – ‘Whirlpool’

NME say:

Sometimes less is more. And while Reading shoegazers Chapterhouse may have only released two records during their time together, who really needs more when their debut stands as one of the often-overlooked classics of the genre. It even made our Albums of the Year list in 1991.

Norman Records say:

Chapterhouse’s debut album ‘Whirpool’ is an unsung gem of shoegaze. The Reading group were never afraid to look to the dance sounds which crossed into alternative music at the time, seeking influence from baggy and the wall of sound structures of acid house. Heavy grooves, distorted yet melodic riffs, lust ambience; it can only be a 90s shoegazing album!