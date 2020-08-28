In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Disclosure – ‘Energy’

NME say:

‘Energy’ sees Disclosure “bring back-to-basics dancefloor dynamite”. The Lawrence brothers’ first album in five years is “an electrifying bender that hoovers up new inspiration and another sparkling array of pals”. Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

On their previous two albums dance phenomenon Disclosure have written only the material they ended up using. On their third album though they’ve recorded over 200 pieces and whittled them down to just 11. The keyword being the title as they chose only the most energetic, most immediate tracks. It is still a very varied collection with Brazilian, R&B and hip-hop influences and two mega guests in Kelis and Common.

Angel Olsen – ‘Whole New Mess’

NME say:

Angel Olsen’s fifth album is full of “raw vulnerability, and kernels of hope”. It mostly features songs from last year’s album ‘All Mirrors’, but pared-back to great effect. As we put it in our review: “the stripped-back versions reveal their true power”. Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

‘Whole New Mess’ is a fascinating deep dive into Angel Olsen’s artistry, particularly that of her acclaimed 2019 album ‘All Mirrors’. Recorded solo at her home in North Carolina, nine of the 11 songs here made it onto ‘All Mirrors’ when re-shaped with a full backing band. Although they are skeletal frameworks underpinning what would become lavish epics, ‘Whole New Mess’ is also a very human listening experience.

Kelly Lee Owens – ‘Inner Song’

NME say:

This new album from the Welsh electronic producer and musician is “techno-pop for the head and heart”. We write in our five-star review: “Owens comes to terms with loss while balancing club-ready beats with raw, honest lyricism.” Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

‘Inner Song’ is the long-awaited second album from Welsh musician Kelly Lee Owens, three years on from her excellent self-titled debut that made her one of the most acclaimed newcomers in electronica for years. A more reflective creation than its predecessor, it combines introspective songwriter with the inventive beat-making that she won so much love for.

My Morning Jacket – ‘The Waterfall II’

NME say:

My Morning Jacket’s new album is inspired by the sense of contemplation that comes with this period of isolation. “As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on, and respect each other,” says frontman Jim James. “We gotta work for it and change our ways before it’s too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too.”

Norman Records say:

Five years after his band last released ‘The Waterfall’, My Morning Jacket lead singer Jim James was inspired by lockdown to put the finishing touches to its sequel. The second half of around two dozen songs recorded at the same sessions, ‘The Waterfall II’ dwells in the same place of post-heartbreak rejuvenation.

Mudhoney – ‘Superfuzz Bigmuff’

NME say:

This six-track EP from the grunge frontrunners’ was so pivotal in shaping the Seattle scene and sound that one Kurt Cobain named it in a list of his Top 50 albums ever just a few years later. Not a bad reference, that.

Norman Records say:

Reissue of Mudhoney’s debut EP here. 1990’s ‘Superfuzz Bigmuff’ came to be one of grunge’s seminal texts, and the riffage remains undeniable all these years later. Despite grunge’s mope-heavy image a few of the numbers here (‘Touch Me I’m Sick’, ‘Burn It Clean’) are pretty peppy. Back on wax for the first time in ages courtesy of Sub Pop.

Juniore – ‘Un Deux Trois’

NME say:

French band Juniore describe their sound as ‘yé-yé noir’, a mix of 60s beat-influence and darker tones. ‘Ah bah d’accord’, the lead single from their upcoming second album, continues in this vein, blending surf-rock and post-punk elements, and wouldn’t be out of place on a Tarantino score.

Norman Records say:

French ‘60s influenced indie-pop three-piece Juniore – led by Anna Jean, daughter of Nobel Prize winning author, J. M. G. Le Clézio – have been described as a cross between Cat Power and Françoise Hardy. ‘Un Deux Trois’ is the band’s second album, following their highly regarded 2017 debut, ‘Ouh là là’.

Marlowe – ‘Marlowe 2’

NME say:

With obscure samples, warped production and urgent bars, ‘Marlowe 2’ will be a treat for fans of the likes of Madvillain.

Norman Records say:

Marlowe is an alternative rap duo made up from hip-hop producer L’Orange and rapper Solemn Brigham. ‘Marlowe 2’ is their second album. The duo look to give an old school sound a refresh with their mix of beats, vinyl samples and slick, rapid rhymes taking on social issues, the police and deprivation.

Moon Duo – ‘Escape (Expanded Edition)’

NME say:

Mixing fuzzed-up guitars with psych, pop and krautrock elements, this debut release from Wooden Shjips side-project Moon Duo is well worth revisiting.

Norman Records say:

The duo of Sanae Yamada and Wooden Shjips’ Ripley Johnson, Moon Duo’s debut album ‘Escape’ has been out of print since its release on Woodsist a decade ago. However, to mark its tenth anniversary, Sacred Bones re-issues the record in an expanded vinyl version, including three bonus rare tracks that capture the band in an even earlier, rawer form.

Girls In Synthesis – ‘Now Here’s An Echo From Your Future’

NME say:

Having supported the likes of Slaves and Wolf Alice on tour, this record from London post-punk outfit Girls in Synthesis is urgent, chaotic and scrappy; and manages to conjure the fury of their live shows.

Norman Records say:

Preparing for their first full-length album with a series of highly collectable 7” singles since their formation four years ago, ‘Now Here’s An Echo From Your Future’ is the moment of truth for Girls In Synthesis. Released on experimental punk label Harbinger Sound, the band exude cynicism and anger (underscored with fundamental optimism) at every moment.

International Teachers of Pop – ‘Pop Gossip’

NME say:

‘Pop Gossip’ is an ode to the dancefloor and unabashed pop. As singer Leonore Wheatley says: “We wanted to capture that sweaty, hazy, manic, exciting mess in a song, that captures those halcyon days of clubbing… that moment the adrenaline kicks in and everyone in the room is your brother or sister.”

Norman Records say:

International Teachers of Pop are pop people. They like pop and practice it in all its glorious formats blending electronica to disco as if they were some kind of modern day Human League. This is their second album of danceable pop and is nostalgic for that time we could all dance together in sweaty clubs to Chic and Dollar. Fun stuff from long term pop fanatics Dean Honer, Adrian Flanagan and crew. Jason Williamson guests!