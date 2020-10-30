In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Dizzee Rascal – ‘E3 AF’

NME say:

The Boy from Bow’s new album is “a potent reminder that the rap legend still has so much to give”. As we write in our review: “On this endlessly inventive seventh album, the east London MC assesses his enormous contribution while reminding everyone that he’s not done – not yet”.

Norman Records say:

Dizzee Rascal, pretty much true to form, returns after three years with ‘E3 AF’. It sees the grime legend at the top of his game, referencing his East London home and the legacy of black British music. Features production by MC The Plug and Steel Banglez along with guest spots from MC Chip and P Money.

Oneohtrix Point Never – ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’

NME say:

Who’d have ever thought there’d be a Oneohtrix Point Never and The Weeknd collab? Not a lot of people, probably. But the pair recently linked up for the latter’s ‘After Hours’, both having a connection through the masterful Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems too: producer Daniel Lopatin soundtracked the film, while Abel Tesfaye made a cameo. But this record isn’t OPN “going pop”, instead it’s as dizzying as he’s ever sounded.

Norman Records say:

Off the back of his exhilarating soundtrack work for the Safdie brothers’ acclaimed films ‘Uncut Gems’ and ‘Good Time’, Daniel Lopatin returns with another regular studio album as Oneohtrix Point Never. ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’ is inspired by late-night soft-rock radio programming and is a highly hypnagogic listening experience – think Flying Lotus’ ‘Flamagra’ for a point of comparison.

A. G. Cook – ‘Apple’

NME say:

PC Music head honcho A.G. Cook has been pretty busy lately. Despite only just releasing a whopping 49-track album, ‘7G’, the Charli XCX collaborator has now followed up with the more concise 10-track ‘Apple’. More direct than the previous release, Cook’s still an expert in making the accessible sound weird and the weird sound accessible.

Norman Records say:

A.G. Cook has made his most direct attempt at writing classic songs with ‘Apple’. Production-wise he’s aimed at the space between bedroom recording and professional studio, getting the balance between naivety and slick production. Lead single, Oh Yeah, shows he has the knack for writing a catchy tune under these circumstances.

Nothing – ‘The Great Dismal’

NME say:

Nothing’s new LP is full of “catharsis [and] crushing noise”. As we note in our review: “The Philadelphia band’s epic fifth record boasts moments of overwhelming power… ‘The Great Dismal’ sounds big, and far grander in scope than anything the four-piece have done before.”

Norman Records say:

Faced with the imminent milestone of ten years together as a band, American shoegaze outfit Nothing get existential with their fourth studio album, ‘The Great Dismal’. Featuring guest contributions from (Sandy) Alex G and classical musicians Shelley Weiss and Mary Lattimore, it broadcasts a message of quiet hope from underneath the chaos of life as it stands in 2020.

Action Bronson – ‘Only For Dolphins’

NME say:

Action Bronson’s music may have taken a bit of a backseat recently with all of the NY star’s extracurriculars – he’s a TV chef and has ventured into acting too. But his latest release takes us back to the straight-up rhymes that garnered him his initial acclaim. And he recently told us that the title is as such because the record is so complex that (supposedly) only dolphins can understand it.

Norman Records say:

American rapper, writer and general jack-of-all-trades Action Bronson drops a surprise new full-length album in the shape of ‘Only For Dolphins’. Sticking to the same collaborators he’s worked with for many years, The Alchemist, Budgie and DJ Muggs, Action generates inventive soundscapes and couples them with vivid wordplay and imagery.

Eels – ‘Earth To Dora’

NME say:

There’s “cautious optimism and a bruised sense of romance” on Eels’ latest. As NME’s Mark Beaumont writes in his four-star review: “Mark ‘E’ Everett’s 13th album under his melancholic indie moniker is a life-worn collection that charts the rise and fall of a relationship, exuding fragile hope.”

Norman Records say:

‘Earth To Dora’ is the thirteenth studio album by Eels. Mark ‘E’ Everett is the only constant member of the band and this time his motley crew of musicians were Koool G Murder, The Chet and P-Boo. The songs were written pre-pandemic, but E hopes there still comfort to be found in them.

Sad13 – ‘Haunted Painting’

NME say:

We were big fans of Sad13’s last album ‘Slugger’ in 2016 saying at the time that the Speedy Ortiz leader Sadie Dupuis “makes gender politics fun on her fizzing solo debut”. The follow-up looks to be just as exciting.

Norman Records say:

Sad13 is the solo project of Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz. The project sees Dupuis showing us her pop side, in particular taking inspiration from the likes of Tracey Ullman and Joan Armatrading, although a little math rock creeps in here and there. ‘Haunted Painting’ is her second album, following 2016’s ‘Slugger’.

Tobacco – ‘Hot Wet & Sassy’

NME say:

Tobacco’s first album since 2016 marks quite a departure. As Tom Fec recently said: “I went from ‘what would the Butthole Surfers do?’ to ‘what would Cyndi Lauper do?’” Throw a guest slot from Trent Reznor into the mix and your interest is sure to be piqued.

Norman Records say:

Marking his first release as Tobacco in four years, a period that’s seen him collaborate with Aesop Rock, score HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’ and tour with Nine Inch Nails, Tom Fec’s fifth record ‘Hot Wet & Sassy’ could be his biggest yet. It houses some of his most immediate and listener-friendly compositions so far, filtering his latent pop tendencies through the long-standing experimental ones.

Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou – ‘May Our Chambers Be Full’

NME say:

After some dark but beautiful doom-folk to soundtrack your Halloween? Look no further than this collab LP on the ever-brilliant Sacred Bones label.

Norman Records say:

Emma Ruth Rundle is known for making post-rock flecked folk music, whilst Thou make sludgy doom rock underpinned by downtuned guitars. So what are they doing making an album together you ask? Well, Walter Hoeijmakers who organises the Roadburn festival thought it would be a good idea and got them together. ‘May Our Chambers Be Full’ is the resulting album and proof that Hoeijmakers was right.

Carlton Melton – ‘Where This Leads’

NME say:

After some slow-burning and meditative psych-y post-rock to soundtrack those shorter days and longer nights? This record from the California band is the one for you.

Norman Records say:

Specialising in a mixture of kosmische, stoner metal and psychedelia that draws on artists from Jimi Hendrix to Spiritualized, ‘Where This Leads’ is the latest studio album from Californian trio Carlton Melton. Made in conjunction with long-time producer Phil Manley (Wooden Shjips, Once And Future Band), ‘Where This Leads’ marks ten years of ever-expanding creative ambition for one of the U.S. psych-rock underground’s best-kept secrets.