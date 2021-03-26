In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition)’

NME say:

Last year, we said in our review of Dua Lipa’s stunning ‘Future Nostalgia’ album: “Powerful pop perfection from a star unafraid to speak her mind… the artist’s stunning second record tackles sex, inequality and empowerment. And all with a little disco shimmy.” Now Dua’s re-releasing the LP in deluxe form with some much-appreciated extra tracks.

Norman Records say:

‘Future Nostalgia’ by Dua Lipa was one of the biggest pop LPs to be released in 2020. Here we have a deluxe edition, or ‘Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition)’ to be precise. This deluxe edition, in addition to the original LP, contains four previously unreleased tracks along with ‘Prisoner’ which Dua Lipa recorded with Miley Cyrus, the massive European No.1 hit ‘Fever’ featuring Angèle and the single ‘We’re Good’.

serpentwithfeet – ‘DEACON’

NME say:

The latest from serpentwithfeet is “a meticulous excavation of heartbreak”. As we write in our review: “Album two softens the more uneasy edges of the Baltimore artist’s earlier releases and celebrates Black gay love – with blissful results”.

Norman Records say:

The immensely talented Josiah Wise explores black love and queer relationships on his second studio album as serpentwithfeet. Lyrically bolder than his 2018 debut, ‘DEACON’ is again influenced by Wise’s Pentecostal upbringing and his love for R&B, but its themes are expressed more straightforwardly and directly. Wise’s singing voice is of generational brilliance.

The Antlers – ‘Green To Gold’

NME say:

The Antlers’ new album is, according to frontman Peter Silberman, all about “people changing over time, struggling to accept change in those they love, and struggling to change themselves.” An apt idea for these times, and Silberman’s ridiculously emotive voice is just as penetrative as ever.

Norman Records say:

Who is good at getting up in the morning? Most rock bands would say that they weren’t particularly early risers but New York’s The Antlers wrote most of their new LP in the early hours of the day and presumably made themselves a wonderful breakfast afterwards. ‘Green to Gold’ is the wonderful indie band’s first new music in seven years and follows a period of ear problems for multi-octave singer Peter Silberman (from which he has thankfully recovered).

First Aid Kit – ‘Who By Fire (Live Tribute To Leonard Cohen)’

NME say:

Avid Leonard Cohen fans themselves, Swedish folksters First Aid Kit paid homage to the late great with a pair of tribute concerts back in 2017, with recordings from those now being release as a live LP. The duo make the songs their own but manage to stay true to the heart at the very core of Cohen’s music.

Norman Records say:

Over two nights at the Royal Dramaten Theatre in Stockholm in March 2017, Swedish indie/folk act First Aid Kit paid tribute to the songs and poetry of Leonard Cohen. They did so with an ambitious theatrical staging that involved guest actors and artists, and eight-piece band with strings and a twenty-piece choir. ‘Who By Fire’, a double-LP live album, commemorates those two evenings.

Tune-Yards – ‘Sketchy.’

NME say:

The new album from Tune-Yards is full of “inventive… inspired political pop”. We note in our review: “Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner face up some difficult questions – from the environment to white complacency – on their ideas-stuffed fifth record”.

Norman Records say:

Released via 4AD, ‘Sketchy.’ is the fifth studio album from Merrill Garbus’ tUnE-yArDs. A decade on from the project’s breakout album ‘w h o k i l l’, Garbus and long-time collaborator Nate Brenner remain as committed as ever to creating leftfield pop music.

Hannah Peel – ‘Fir Wave’

NME say:

Northern Irish producer Hannah Peel’s new record reconfigures the early electronic experiments of Delia Derbyshire and the Radiophonic Workshop, with a stark crispness that’s throughly of the now but with an ambient universality.

Norman Records say:

One for you early-days synth heads here from Hannah Peel, whose latest work contains re-interpretations of the original music of the 1972 KPM series featuring Delia Derbyshire and the Radiophonic Workshop. Peel has gained a reputation for lavish projects – working on ‘Journey to Cassiopeia’ and ‘Game Of Thrones’, scoring for synthesisers and a thirty-piece brass band. ‘Fir Wave’ is a further stop on her fascinating journey.

Xiu Xiu – ‘OH NO’

NME say:

Xiu Xiu’s music has always sounded isolated, so this collection of duets, delving into the theme of loneliness and togetherness, is especially poignant. It includes some great names in the collab credits too.

Norman Records say:

Featuring an impressive cast of collaborators – Sharon Van Etten, Twin Shadow and Chelsea Wolfe to name three – ‘OH NO’ is the twelfth studio album from experimental pop legends Xiu Xiu. A record of duets, Jamie Stewart selects artists who have impacted him musically and personally and, with them in tow, explores themes of loneliness and anxiety.

The Mountain Goats – ‘Songs for Pierre Chuvin’

NME say:

John Darnielle goes back to his lofi roots for this new Mountain Goats album and we couldn’t be happier. This record brings the same raw energy and urgency that made him his name in the first place.

Norman Records say:

‘Songs For Pierre Chuvin’ is the eighteenth LP by John Darnielle’s The Mountain Goats. The album sees Darnielle returning to the decidedly lo-fi recording method of direct-to-boombox, the method he last used on the 2002 LP ‘All Hail West Texas’. ‘Song For Pierre Chuvin’ is written mainly for acoustic guitar and voice. The tracks focus on alienation, ancient pagans and making it through life.

Joe Strummer – ‘Assembly’

NME say:

Obviously the greatest hits of The Clash are well known to most, but delve a bit deeper into Joe Strummer’s fruitful and forward-thinking solo career with this collection.

Norman Records say:

Having helmed The Clash til their painful dying day, Joe Strummer never really hit paydirt with his solo career, choosing to follow an intermittent and idiosyncratic path. This compilation chooses thirteen tracks from his later years. Includes live versions of Clash songs and tracks made with Strummer’s band The Mescaleros.

The Clean – ‘Unknown Country’

NME say:

An underrated gem, this 1996 LP from New Zealanders The Clean veers from the quiet euphoria of ‘Wipe Me I’m Lucky’ and hypnotising ‘Balkans’ to the woozy art-pop of ‘Changing Your Head’, all the while drawing you in.

Norman Records say:

‘Unknown Country’, the third LP by New Zealand indie band The Clean, was originally released in 1996. Whilst they are generally known for their jangle-pop nuggets, this sprawling masterpiece is the result of studio experimentation and spontaneous recording sessions. Gorgeous instrumental tracks such as ‘Wipe Me, I’m Lucky’ and ‘Franz Kafka at the Zoo’ are interspersed with wonky pop gems such as the Pavement-esque ‘Twist Top’. For fans of The Bats and The Chills.