You'll want these records in your collection...

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Check out the best from this week below.

Elbow – ‘Giants of All Sizes’

NME say:

Think you know what to expect from an Elbow record? Well, perhaps think again. Frontman Guy Garvey has called their new album “an angry, old blue lament which finds its salvation in family, friends, the band and new life,” describing it as “sonically unabashed” and telling NME that it has a “huge, if bruised, heart”. He adds: “A lot about this record is different. We started recording in a new city, in Hamburg, we changed the way we worked and we all decided from the off to let the songs take the lead, without compromising the vision of each tune.”

Norman Records say:

Unfortunately ‘Giants Of All Sizes’, the latest LP from Mancunians Elbow, doesn’t actually include a cover of Calvin Harris’ ‘The Girls’. Shame, that. What the band’s eighth album does contain is more of that brooding, baroque rock music that Guy Garvey et al do so well. Think of them as Northern England’s answer to The National.

Blossoms – ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’

NME say:

Blossoms’ third studio album, ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’, drops early next year and you might want to pre-order it nice and early. The Stockport five-piece’s follow-up to 2018’s ‘Cool Like You’ was inspired by a summer spent listening to The Talking Heads, U2 and Primal Scream and, as the band say themselves, is a “pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation.”

Norman Records say:

As a ‘celebration of love’ in all its guises, Blossoms return with their most mature offering to date – ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’. As the five-piece’s fifth album, tracks are characterised by their trademark harmonies between intertwining arcade synths and twitchy guitars. Highly anticipated stuff from one of biggest modern day indie wave-makers.

Kim Gordon – ‘No Home Record’

NME say:

In our review of the LP, NME’s El Hunt calls Kim Gordon’s new solo record a “tense, abrasive work” and “wry satire set to jitterbugging rock’n’roll”, but also an album that “injects a hint poppier thrust into Gordon’s no-wave experimentations,” adding: “Prompted by the Sonic Youth legend’s fear of cultural homogeny, this is an accessible guitar record that surprises despite its author’s truly enormous legacy”. It’s out this week.

Norman Records say:

A new solo record from the icon(oclast)ic Kim Gordon, co-founder of Sonic Youth and an acclaimed solo artist since their demise. ‘No Home Record’ is preoccupied with the feelings of transience and displacement – both physical and spiritual – that go hand-in-hand with modern existence, and consists of nine tracks of exploratory alternative rock.

Slowdive – ‘Souvlaki’

NME say:

Back in 2017, we listed Slowdive’s ‘Soulaki’ as the third-best shoegaze record of all-time (just behind My Bloody Valentine and Spiritualized), with Mark Beaumont writing: “The 21st Century rehabilitation of Slowdive’s reputation is largely down to the lingering echoes from their second album ‘Souvlaki’. Criminally ridiculed in 1993 amid the Britpop fanfare, for over twenty years it hung around like a rather lovely smell until today it’s seen as the defining statement of this self-celebratory scene thanks to Neil Halstead’s desolate lyrics – he’d recently split from singer Rachel Goswell – and lustrous tunes like ‘Machine Gun’ sounding less lost in the (p)haze. Sessions with Brian Eno also inspired songwriter Halstead to discover dub, ambient and Aphex Twin albums, helping him do the impossible – give mist an edge.” Revisit the album on limited-edition clear and smoke swirl vinyl.

Norman Records say:

A much needed reissue of Slowdive’s second album, ‘Souvlaki’ from 1993. Hailed as their best album, it doesn’t take long to see why; the classics are on here and they’re ready to make your eyes glaze over, your shoulders slump and your whole body just sink under the bed covers as their blissed, reverbing hot air balloon of sound gently takes you away. Played early in the morning, in the dark, after some booze for best effects. CD comes as a 2 disk pack with extra tunes and two remixes.

Big Thief – ‘Two Hands’

NME say:

Big Thief release their second album of 2019 and the two records couldn’t be more different. After the recording of ‘U.F.O.F.’ was finished in the woods of Washington State, the band relocated to El Paso, Texas just days later to start work on ‘Two Hands’. While its multi-layered, mysterious sister-album was labelled as the “the celestial twin”, its follow-up is a stripped-back offering and has been dubbed the “the earth twin”. As singer Adrianne Lenker puts it: “Musically and lyrically, you can’t break it down much further than this. It’s already bare-bones.”

Norman Records say:

Big Thief are the latest band to do that ‘record two albums at the same time’ thing . So if you bought this year’s ‘U.F.O.F’ and are still enjoying it, then you can move seamlessly into its sister album. Here the songs were recorded live with few overdubs as the band showcased their latest batch of songs with a no frills, bone-dry approach.

Bodega – ‘Shiny New Model’

NME say:

We’re big fans of Bodega here at NME, having labelled the Brooklyn-based group as “New York’s most exciting new band” just last year. Following their acclaimed debut ‘Endless Scroll’, they’re now back with a bigger, slicker sound on mini album ‘Shiny New Model’, while continuing to provide a sharp riposte to the absurdities of modernity.

Norman Records say:

Brooklyn quintet Bodega (and not the Nottingham venue of the same name) have announced a mini-album titled ‘Shiny New Model’. It features eight songs of big grooves and wistful melodies. FFO Parquet Courts, Shame, and Idles. What is a mini-album anyway? Where is the line? Is it just an EP? Answers on a postcard.

Temples – ‘Hot Motion’

NME say:

After an electronic detour for their last album, Temples’ new LP is something of a back-to-basics affair. Bassist Tom Walmsley says: “There’s something more primal about this record. We didn’t want to complicate things. We wanted it to have a more robust feel to it and focus more on guitars. Having less on there, but making everything sound as big as possible. I’ve always wanted our records to sound quite grand and larger than life, but we achieved that with some more earthy sounds in this time.”

Norman Records say:

Incredibly 60s looking band Temples have been around for a good few years and with ‘Hot Motion’ look set to make the so called ‘big time’. The band they bring to mind is Kasabian but not in a bad way. Sunshine streams between the chords.

Richard Hawley – ‘Truelove’s Gutter’

NME say:

How many albums can you name that feature instruments like the waterphone, megabass, Tibetan singing bowls and cristal baschet? We’re guessing not that many. How about records named after Sheffield innkeepers that used to charge residents to dump their rubbish in his gutter? Again, quite rare. Richard Hawley’s 2009 LP is worth revisiting for these curiosities alone.

Norman Records say:

‘Truelove’s Gutter’ was the sixth studio album from Sheffield’s best ’50s throwback Richard Hawley. After two albums of more fully arranged compositions, Hawley stripped things back for perhaps his darkest and most ambient sounding work to date. It’s a slow burner with some truly transcendental moments. If ‘For Your Lover Give Some Time’ doesn’t make you weep real tears then nothing will.

Allah-Las – ‘LAHS’

NME say:

The artwork for psych outfit Allah Las’ new album depicts holiday snaps and passport stamps for a very good reason. After three albums inspired by their hometown of Los Angeles, record number four is instead more informed by the band’s life on the road, with songs sang in Spanish and Portuguese this time around. “We’ve been travelling a lot the past couple years and I think that played a role in influencing the broader variety of songs on this record,” drummer Matt Correia explains.

Norman Records say:

After a solo run out under the name Paint, Pedrum Siadatian returns to the womb that bore him, i.e. Allah-Lahs. ‘LAHS’ is the band’s fourth album. There’s a palpable togetherness about this album, but their sun-bleached melodies and soft psychedelia remain at their core.

Codes In The Clouds – ‘Codes In The Clouds’

NME say:

The Kent band’s first record in eight years, work on Codes In The Clouds’ new self-titled LP actually started just after the release of its predecessor, 2011’s ‘As the Spirit Wanes’, and the recording of the album actually took place back in 2015. But now, the time-capsule of a record finally sees the light on day. Expect slow-building, precision-cut post-rock.

Norman Records say:

Codes In The Clouds’ eponymous album is their third. It’s taken six years to make – three years spent writing and recording and three years in post-production. It wasn’t just their desire to make things more detailed than on previous records, but the band members have had more going on in their personal lives. Whatever happened in those six years be it joyous, heartbreaking or otherwise, they’ve left it all on this record.