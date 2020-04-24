This week’s big vinyl releases to buy and pre-order

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Ezra Furman – ‘Sex Education (Songs From Seasons 1 & 2)’

NME say:

Advertisement

Although his sound is constantly shifting – from the spritely pop-punk of his early work to the Springsteen-esque ‘Transangelic Exodus’ (2018) and last year’s invigorating, breathless ‘Twelve Nudes’ – Ezra Furman’s music always has the same blustery catharsis synonymous with teen soundtracks, making him the perfect person to score Sex Education, one of the sharpest coming-of-age shows in recent memory.

Norman Records say:

Ezra Furman doesn’t stay still for long. After last year’s Twelve Nudes it’s time for the soundtrack from the hit Netflix show Sex Education. Who better than Furman to write about the perils of growing up when confused about your identity and this 19 track album is a perfect companion to the show as well as being a loud and angsty punk rock record.

Muzz – ‘Muzz’

NME say:

A supergroup made up of members of Interpol and The Walkmen? Don’t mind if we do. The band recently described the album to us as “cosmic”, adding: “We didn’t want any of the tones to get away from something that felt classic or ‘forever’… We didn’t want things to be too washed out in effects or overly distorted.” Lead single ‘Red Western Sky’ indeed feels grand and timeless.

Norman Records say:

Muzz, the recently announced side-project fronted by Interpol’s Paul Banks and featuring former Jonathan Fire*Eater member Matt Barrick and producer / Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman, presents its self-titled debut album on Matador Records, a soulful, dark and sonically lush collection.

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes – ‘What Kinda Music’

NME say:

Advertisement

In our review of Tom Misch’s last album, 2018’s ‘Geography’, we said of the South London jazzy-pop maestro: “There’s something undeniably unique about the tone of Tom’s voice — precise yet effortless — and his guitar skills are prodigious”. Now he’s teamed up with drum whiz Yussef Dayes, producing a record that finds a balance between Misch’s melodic sensibilities and Dayes’ more experimental leanings. Read our review of ‘What Kinda Music’ here.

Norman Records say:

Tom Misch is a singer, guitarist and violinist. Yussef Dayes is a drummer. They come together on ‘What Kinda Music’ mixing electronica, avant-garde jazz and hip hop. They first met at the launch for Misch’s ‘Geography’ album, but Misch had been an admirer of Dayes before that. They hit it off, realising they could push each other to become better.

Hazel English – ‘Wake UP!’

NME say:

Back in 2017, we tipped Hazel English as someone to look out for, writing at the time: “Psychedelic guitars and dreamy vocals intertwine – leaving just enough room for her confessional lyrics to shine.” Now, the Australian-born, California-based singer-songwriter is here with her debut album, full of tracks she hopes makes listeners “more aware and mindful”.

Norman Records say:

Produced under the aegis of big names such as Ben H. Allen III and Justin Raisen, ‘Wake UP!’ is the debut album from newcomer Hazel English. Judging by the quality of lead-off single ‘Shaking’, the record ought to be a dazzling mixture of Sixties-influenced psychedelic rock and ethereal dream-pop.

Brendan Benson – ‘Dear Life’

NME say:

Two and a half decades into his career, ‘Dear Life’ is something of a rebirth for Brendan Benson, seeing the Raconteurs man incorporating drum machines, hip-hop influences and flecks of modern pop (which he credits to his children making him listen to Bieber) with his traditional bluesy sound.

Norman Records say:

A co-founder of The Raconteurs along with Jack White as well as a solo artist with a great reputation, Brendan Benson returns with his seventh album, and first after a seven-year hiatus imposed by fatherhood. ‘Dear Life’ is also his debut for Third Man Records, and sees him, as ever, melding classic rock moves with modern creativity.

BC Camplight – ‘Shortly After Takeoff’

NME say:

The latest album from BC Camplight, ‘Shortly After Takeoff’, focuses on the loss of the Philly-born artist’s father. As well as determining the record’s lyrical focus, it also sharpened his songwriting. He says: “Before, if I would have written about my father dying, I would have made up some weird bullshit, like an analogy about a tree shedding leaves or something. That Brian is gone. I have a direct line to the listener now. I have a direct line to myself too. It’s a benchmark moment for me.”

Norman Records say:

Philadelphia-born Brian Christinzio, the man behind the BC Camplight moniker rounds off his ‘Manchester Trilogy’ with ‘Shortly After Takeoff’. The trilogy has told of his move to Manchester, his deportation, leaving loved ones behind, mental health struggles and now, although settled back in Manchester, the sudden death of his father and alcohol abuse. He writes about everything with heartbreaking honesty and with a certain amount of gallows humour.

RVG – ‘Feral’

NME say:

Album number 2 sees Aussie band RVG take “a major step up”, as we argue in our review of the LP. It sees the Melbourne post-punks “spin tales of heartache, confusion and overwhelming love” and is “the sound of a band coming of age”.

Norman Records say:

Melbourne-based trio Romy Vager, Reuben Bloxham and Marc Nolte return with their second RVG album. Recorded with esteemed former PJ Harvey and Nick Cave producer Victor Van Vugt, ‘Feral’ deliberately has a more spontaneous and ‘live’ feel than its predecessor, accurately translating the power of their acclaimed on-stage performances.

Quelle Chris & Chris Keys – ‘Innocent Country 2’

NME say:

Brooklyn-via-Detroit rapper Quelle Chris has been responsible for some of the most exciting hip-hop albums in recent years (including 2018’s joint LP with Jean Grae, ‘Everything’s Fine’) and now he’s back with a follow-up to his 2015 collab with producer Chris Keys. Guest stars including Earl Sweatshirt, Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus and Pink Siifu should give you a sense of the quality on offer.

Norman Records say:

Following the success of his collaboration with producer Chris Keys five years ago, Gavin Christopher Tennille (a.k.a. rapper Quelle Chris) delivers a sequel to the beloved ‘Innocent Country’. Astonishingly, it’s even more ambitious than the original.

Coriky – ‘Coriky’

NME say:

From Minor Threat and Fugazi to tight-knit indie-rock duo The Evens and a collab with industrial-metallers Ministry, Ian MacKaye certainly had wide and varied career to date. He’s now teamed up with Fugazi bandmate Joe Lally and Evens counterpart Amy Farina to form Coriky. Expect some driving art-rock this time round.

Norman Records say:

Formed in 2015 but taking three years to perform live together for the first time, and a further two to release this self-titled debut album, Washington D.C. outfit Coriky is formed of iconic underground figure Ian MacKaye on guitar, his old Fugazi bandmate Joe Lally on bass and Amy Farina on drums, with all sharing vocals.

Longpigs – ‘The Sun Is Often Out’

NME say:

Of course, Richard Hawley is now better known for his solo work (and that Arctic Monkeys shout-out), but his former band the Longpigs are often unfairly forgotten. In 2013, we even named ‘She Said’, off their 1996 debut ‘The Sun Is Often Out’, as one of Britpop’s best anthems, saying it was the genre “at its most histrionic”.

Norman Records say:

‘The Sun is Often Out’ is the debut album by Sheffield band Longpigs and was originally released in 1996. The band were fronted by Crispin Hunt and featured Richard Hawley on guitar. If you love your Britpop-era stuff and are too young to remember this you’d be advised to get involved. If you just want to relive those hedonistic ‘90s, then you’re welcome, too.