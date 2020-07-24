In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Fiona Apple – ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’

NME say:

Advertisement

Fiona Apple’s long-awaited new album is “an intoxicating and excoriating listen that will cut deep,” as we write in our review. On her first record in eight years, the New Yorker “teams excoriating lyrics with deliberately unrefined sounds. It’s a visceral experience.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ is the fifth album by American singer-songwriter Fiona Apple. She doesn’t release albums very often and this has been in the works for 5 years and is her first release in eight years. It has met with great critical acclaim (it received the first perfect score from one Pitchfork Media in a decade) and whilst she may get lumped in with the likes of Tori Amos, in truth, this sounds like nothing else you’ve ever heard.

Jessy Lanza – ‘All The Time’

NME say:

Jessy Lanza’s last album, 2016’s ‘Oh No’, was a big highlight, a electro-R&B album that flipped between “jittering, glitchy, house-inflected bangers” and “squelchy disco soul”. Now, the Canadian performer is back with a new LP, which was based around out-right experimentation. As the artist says: “That’s when I’m having the most fun, making music and improvising through takes of the song and editing together all the best gurgle sounds afterwards.”

Norman Records say:

Jessy Lanza gained traction with her previous albums ‘Pull My Hair Back’ and ‘Oh No’. On ‘All The Time’, she collaborates with writing partner Jeremy Greenspan on perhaps her strongest set yet. The production is both modern and retro-leaning but allows Lanza space to create a more lyrically ambitious work inspired by heartbreak and personal change.

Carly Rae Jepsen – ‘Dedicated Side B’

NME say:

Advertisement

A companion EP to her 2019 album, this release sees “an inspiration refuse to rest on her laurels”. As we note in our review: “The pop powerhouse continues to crank out the banging tunes with a collection of leftover tracks that most mainstream acts would kill for.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Released earlier this year, 12 months after the release of 2019’s exceptional album ‘Dedicated’ as a companion piece and topping the iTunes chart immediately, Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Dedicated Side B’ now gets a release on vinyl. This six-track EP consists of pieces left over from the album recording sessions.

PJ Harvey – ‘Dry Demos’

NME say:

Few have had careers to match that of PJ Harvey. She’s still the only artist to win the Mercury Prize twice, after all. And ‘Dry’ indicated what to expect from the icon right from the start: it’s daring, it’s exhilarating and it’s entirely singular. As Polly Jean later explained of her 1992 debut: “[It was] the first chance I ever had to make a record and I thought it would be my last. So, I put everything I had into it… I felt like I had to get everything on it as well as I possibly could, because it was probably my only chance. It felt very extreme for that reason.” She’s now releasing the demos from that LP.

Norman Records say:

Previously unavailable as a stand-alone album, these 11 demos that made up PJ Harvey’s scintillating 1992 debut album ‘Dry’ are being released alongside a re-pressing of the album itself. Featuring brand new artwork with unseen images by Maria Mochnacz, it’s a chance to glimpse at the construction of one of British indie’s finest debuts.

Alison Mosshart – ‘Sound Wheel’

NME say:

Alison Mosshart’s new album was inspired by writing a book. As she explains: “There were some passages I struggled to get right, and I got in the practice of reading them out loud and recording them, to hear and feel where words or sentences were rubbing together wrong.”

Norman Records say:

Alison Mosshart is best known for being in the duo The Kills and the supergroup The Dead Weather along with Jack White et al. ‘Sound Wheel’ is her first spoken word album and is the audio version of her new book Car Ma which is made up from short stories, poetry, paintings and photographs.

Courtney Marie Andrews – ‘Old Flowers’

NME say:

Courtney Marie Andrews’ album ‘Old Flowers’ is full of “break-up ballads with haunting, poetic lyricism”. The Arizona songwriter “dims the porch light, kicks off her cowboy boots and pours her heart out for this intimate and stripped-back collection”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Her third record for Fat Possum and Loose and her seventh studio album overall, ‘Old Flowers’ is a career-defining statement from Arizona-based singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews. Pulling together all of her songwriting prowess honed over the last decade, it’s an album of hard-learned experience in the affairs of the heart.

Devendra Banhart – ‘Vast Ovoid’

NME say:

This new EP from Devendra Banhart was born from the same sessions as last year’s album ‘Ma’. He decided to hold them back because they didn’t quite fit thematically, with these three tracks being about the difference between disappointment and disillusion.”Lots more freedom in disillusion, lots more breathing space,” he says.

Norman Records say:

Devendra Banhart released perhaps his most acclaimed album to date with 2019’s ‘Ma’ but there’s more. ‘Vast Ovoid’ contains three tracks that didn’t quite fit with the theme of that record and here come with a Helado Negro remix as a nice little add on EP.

Guided By Voices – ‘Vampire On Titus’

NME say:

The first new vinyl pressing of the classic Guided By Voices album since 1997. ‘Vampire on Titus’ may be the most raw and lo-fi record in GBV’s back-catalogue, but it’s a gem too. As The Strokes’ Fab Moretti told us back in 2003: “[It’s] rough as sandpaper, recorded in a bin, but overflowing with top-flight tunes… It feels really intimate. It feels like you’re finding a tape of someone that no-one else knows about and it’s just for you.” Endorsements don’t come better than that.

Norman Records say:

The first album that saw Guided By Voices reach anything approaching national exposure was conversely one of their most lo-fi efforts. ‘Vampire On Titus’ was a hastily recorded rackety thing but beneath the noise you can hear the bursts of pop that would cement them as one of the prime movers in the alternative scene of the ’90s and beyond. Now re-issued on a choice of vinyl and excitingly Robert Pollard’s original insert now expanded so it is readable.

Thurston Moore – ‘Trees Outside The Academy (Remastered)’

NME say:

Back in 2007, we remarked how Thurston Moore’s solo effort |allows acoustic guitar to be the rule more than the exception”, noting “the sublime melodies on ‘Never Day’ and ‘Honest James’ shine”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

‘Trees Outside the Academy’ was Sonic Youth founder Thurston Moore’s second solo album. It was originally released in 2007. His only previous solo album, ‘Psychic Hearts’, came 13 years earlier. The songs on this album are mainly based on acoustic guitar, backed by fellow Sonic Youth member Steve Shelley on drums and Samara Lubelski, who has played with MV/EE, on violin.

Brigid Dawson & The Mothers Network – ‘Ballet Of Apes’

NME say:

Brigid Dawson’s voice has often been compared to that of Kim Deal, pairing perfectly with John Dwyer’s on Thee Oh Sees records over the years. Now, her new album with band The Mothers Network sees her take centre stage for a grand, psychedelic and jazzy affair.

Norman Records say:

Brigid Dawson was once a member of Thee Oh Sees. Here she’s stepping out with a new gang – The Mothers Network. Ballet of Apes is their debut album. It was recorded in Brooklyn, San Francisco and Australia with a number of musicians, namely, Mikey Young of Total Control / Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Mike Donovan of Sic Alps, Shayde Sartin of The Fresh & Onlys and Fellow Oh Sees member Mike Shoun and Sunwatchers.