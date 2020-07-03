In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Paul Weller – ‘On Sunset’

NME say:

Paul Weller’s 26th record is “a bold and forward-thinking new statement,” as we note in our review. The “warm and experimental release suggests the Modfather’s purple patch shows no signs of fading – even the reflective stuff is innovative.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

‘On Sunset’ is the 15th album from the one and only Modfather himself, Paul Weller. This is his first studio album since 2018’s True Meanings, and if what esteemed music critic Pete Paphides has been saying on Twitter is anything to go by, it’s going to be quite the listening experience. On Polydor.

Dream Wife – ‘So When You Gonna…’

NME say:

This second album from Dream Wife combines “the swagger of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and the sneer of riot grrrl”. We write in our review of the LP: “The outspoken Brighton punks are back to finish what they started, smashing the patriarchy with hooks and excoriating, witty lyrical missives.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Dream Wife are back with a new album called ‘So When You Gonna…’, an album which adds a little dynamism to their sound.

The Flaming Lips – ‘American Head’

NME say:

Last year’s album from The Flaming Lips, ‘King’s Mouth’, saw Wayne Coyne and co in fine form. We went as far as to describe it as “more playful, cinematic and cohesive than they’ve been since ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’”. So obviously there’ll be renewed anticipation for their upcoming 16th effort. The ever-outlandish Coyne says of it: “The music and songs that make up the ‘American Head’ album are based in a feeling. A feeling that, I think, can only be expressed through music and songs. We were, while creating it, trying to NOT hear it as sounds… but to feel it. Mother’s sacrifice, Father’s intensity, Brother’s insanity, Sister’s rebellion…. I can’t quite put it into words.”

Norman Records say:

Working once again with their mercurial producer Dave Fridmann, The Flaming Lips unveil their 21st studio album. Featuring guest backing vocals from country superstar Kacey Musgraves among others, ‘American Head’ sees them embrace a wider identity than their Oklahoman, outsider origins, according their leader Wayne Coyne.

PJ Harvey – ‘Rid of Me’

NME say:

Polly Jean’s second album may not rank with the very best of her back-catalogue, but it’s still an abrasive, aggressive record worth revisiting. As we put it in 2015: “From the very outset, the naked opening strumming of the title track, you get a feeling in your water that Rid of Me is not only going to be fantastic, but that it’s also going to be fantastically raw.”

Norman Records say:

‘Rid of Me’ was the second studio album released by PJ Harvey following on from her debut ‘Dry’. It was recorded by Steve Albini and (possibly as a result) had a much rawer and primitive sound than ‘Dry’. It was performed by the trio of Harvey, Rob Ellis and Steve Vaughan and was the last LP the trio would record as a unit.

Woods – ‘Strange To Explain’

NME say:

Escapism is what we all need right now and that’s exactly what creating this new record provided for psych-folkers Woods. “Starting to write the record was an escape for me from my everyday reality and anxieties,” vocalist Jeremy Earl recently explained. “Being in those first few months or first year of having a newborn — everything circling around sleep for both [my daughter] and myself and my wife put me in a dreamlike state. And that was my escape: to start writing.”

Norman Records say:

Fresh from backing David Berman on last year’s magnificent Purple Mountains record, Woods are make with some new music of their own. 2016’s ‘Love Is Love’ was all about how tumultuous world events affected the lives of the band but here it seems Woods are more hopeful, creating an album inspired by fatherhood, moves to the coast and that feeling that despite everything the world is a pretty beautiful place.

The Charlatans – ‘Between 10th & 11th (Expanded Edition)’

NME say:

Over 30 years into their career, Tim Burgess and co are still going as strong as ever. But take a visit back to one of their early gems with this expanded version of their second LP. On clear vinyl too!

Norman Records say:

Between 10th & 11th is the second album by The Charlatans. It was originally released in 1992. Here we have an expanded reissue on clear vinyl and CD. You get the original album plus the highly sought after live show dubbed ‘Isolation 21.2.91’ which was recorded in Chicago. Includes the singles Weirdo, Tremolo Song and I Don’t Want To See The Sights.

Sparks – ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’

NME say:

“The only battle plan was to try to do something that would sounds as compelling and urgent and provocative as anything we’ve ever done, even to someone who had never heard Sparks before,” Russell Mael of the art-pop heroes recently told us. “We don’t want people saying, ‘Oh you should have heard the band during this period in the past’. We don’t want to sound like a band that has 24 albums – what we’re doing doesn’t sound like it’s a band that has that long a history. That it stands on its own today is the most important thing.” Read our full interview with Sparks here.

Norman Records say:

Approaching their 50th anniversary as a creative force, the legendary art-pop group Sparks, fronted by Ron and Russell Mael, present their 24th studio album A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip ahead of another European tour later in 2020. Following the Top Ten success of previous album Hippopotamus three years ago, it’s great to see new generations discovering a group that’s traditionally been unfairly dismissed.

EMS Synthi 100 (Soulwax) – ‘DEEWEE Sessions Vol. 01’

NME say:

Soulwax are releasing a new album based on a rare vintage synth. Because why not? They say: “It was our belief that there were tons of melodies and rhythms hidden within the machine [the EMS Synthi 100], we just had to make it sing.”

Norman Records say:

The Dewaele brothers, behind Soulwax and 2manydjs, finally got their hands on a fabled EMS Synthi 100 (of which only 31 were ever made). They pay loving tribute to this groundbreaking piece of technology with DEEWEE Sessions Vol. 01, an album and book set. The vinyl itself is designed as one continuous piece of music, while the 48-page illustrated book reveals the story of the synthesiser’s design and capabilities.

Melt Yourself Down – ‘100% YES!’

NME say:

“So much has changed in the world since we started writing in 2016,” says Melt Yourself Down’s sax man Pete Wareham. “We couldn’t ignore any of it and this new music is borne from our feelings of extreme cultural restlessness”. The London collective’s new album really is restless too, an all-consuming onslaught of freak-out jazz.

Norman Records say:

After famously missing out on The Beatles, Decca have vowed never to make the same mistake twice. They’ve snapped up London’s jazz / funk / post-punk outfit Melt Yourself Down for their third album, ‘100% Yes!’ They’ve drafted in producers Flood and Ben Hillier who have added a bit of synth to the band’s sound. There are also some hard-hitting lyrics focusing on the realities of modern Britain.

bdrmm – ‘Bedroom’

NME say:

This Hull five-piece have “channelled the emotional turmoil around growing up into a modern shoegaze classic,” as we note in our review. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Taking inspiration from alternative music both modern and classic, Bedroom is the hotly anticipated full-length debut from Hull/Leeds band bdrmm (pronounced the same as the album title). Loosely conceived around a plotline of a disintegrating long-term relationship set against a backdrop of the highs and lows of your early twenties.