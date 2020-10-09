In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Foals – ‘Collected Reworks’

NME say:

What’s better than one remix album? How about three? The first part of Foals’ ‘Collected Reworks’ series featured the likes of Hot Chip, volume two showcased remixes by Tom Vek and Alex Metric and part three is set to include a bumper line-up of Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Lindstrøm, Mount Kimbie, Trophy Wife, Clint Mansell and Kieran Hebden (AKA Four Tet).

Norman Records say:

They may be a big rock band but Foals have always had an interest in electronica and dance music and have regularly passed their sounds onto producers to get them dancefloor ready. This collection features the usual suspects such as Hot Chip, Kieran Hebden, SebestiAn but also more interestingly Mount Kimbie, Haxan Cloak and a host of others. It’s a 3LP release and coming after two separate releases of original material in recent times these Foals are really spoiling us.

Dizzee Rascal – ‘E3 AF’

NME say:

Dizzee Rascal’s new album is a “potent reminder that the rap legend still has so much to give”. As we write in our review of the LP: “On this endlessly inventive seventh album, the east London MC assesses his enormous contribution while reminding everyone that he’s not done – not yet.”

Norman Records say:

Dizzee Rascal, pretty much true to form, returns after three years with E3 AF. It sees the grime legend at the top of his game, referencing his East London home and the legacy of black British music. Features production by MC The Plug and Steel Banglez along with guest spots from MC Chip and P Money.

Future Islands – ‘As Long As You Are’

NME say:

‘As Long As You Are’ is full of “existential bangers from Baltimore’s most eccentric band”, as we write in our four-star review. “The indie heroes spin thrillingly off the tracks on a bruised sixth album that exudes the brilliance of their breakout 2014 song ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)’”.

Norman Records say:

Also known as the band with the funny dancing man, Future Islands will forever be stuck in heads because of *that* Letterman performance. This is their second album since Singles, the album off the back of the exposure. It shows the band still pursuing their retro synth pop sound but with one main alteration – they now have an actual human drummer in tow.

Emmy The Great – ‘April / 月音’

NME say:

Emmy The Great’s new album is about reclaiming one’s identity and roots. As she recently explained: “I realised that Hong Kong had an identity quite separate from the Mainland, and with my mother tongue reinstated, I was beginning to come to terms with that identity being a part of mine. This was tough – I was born in Hong Kong but I’ve always felt complicated about it.” Oh, and the artwork is pretty sublime too.

Norman Records say:

‘April / 月音’ is the fourth album by singer / songwriter Emmy The Great. It is her second for indie label Bella Union. The album is inspired by a trip back to Hong Kong, where she was born, to visit her parents. It was inspired by what she found in the former British colony – people searching to find their shared identity with mainland China.

METZ – ‘Atlas Vending’

NME say:

METZ recently described their new album’s lead single ‘Hail Taxi’ as being “about looking back, coming to terms with who you were and who you’ve become.” If that song is anything to go by, then the new album is going to be an urgent, crunching affair.

Norman Records say:

The fourth studio album from Canadian punk rockers Metz arrives to kick off the second decade of their existence. In comparison to the relentless energy exuded by their earlier output, ‘Atlas Vending’ holds back in terms of pace and aims more for subtlety, making for a very different experience but no less emotionally honest.

Machinedrum – ‘A View Of U’

NME say:

Machinedrum’s music has always seemed capable of producing an out of body experience, and now his new album is entirely based around one. “The feeling of being out of your body feels infinite. It feels like time has stopped. It feels like the birth of creation,” he says. “It feels like the impossible becomes possible. It feels unfamiliar and familiar at the same time. It feels scary at first but once you let go of that fear and surrender to the experience it feels incredibly beautiful and life changing.”

Norman Records say:

Two decades into his career, North Carolina-based producer Travis Stewart delivers arguably his best Machinedrum album to date in A View of U. His skill at style-hopping is well-known, reflected in a stellar cast of guests here including Freddie Gibbs, Sub Focus and Jesse Boykins III, but this feels like a perfection of his art.

Andy Bell – ‘The View From Halfway Down’

NME say:

Andy Bell is certainly been keeping busy, having only released a new Ride record just last year. Now he’s back with a new solo album that’s psych-y, folky and shoegazey.

Norman Records say:

Guitarist in Ride for three decades, Andy Bell releases his debut solo album ‘The View From Halfway Down’ to coincide with his 50th birthday. Produced with the help of former Oasis bandmate Gem Archer, work began over four years ago but was sidelined by the reformation of Ride. Completed under lockdown, it’s a precise presentation of all of the influences that have informed Bell’s style, from the Stone Roses to Spacemen 3.

Sad13 – ‘Haunted Painting’

NME say:

We were big fans of Sad13’s last album ‘Slugger’ in 2016 saying at the time that the Speedy Ortiz leader Sadie Dupuis “makes gender politics fun on her fizzing solo debut”. The follow-up looks to be just as exciting.

Norman Records say:

Sad13 is the solo project of Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz. The project sees Dupuis showing us her pop side, in particular taking inspiration from the likes of Tracey Ullman and Joan Armatrading, although a little math rock creeps in here and there. ‘Haunted Painting’ is her second album, following 2016’s ‘Slugger’.

Plan B – ‘The Defamation of Strickland Banks’

NME say:

Plan B’s switch from rapper to soul singer in 2010 was surprising then and the artist’s career trajectory still seems quite unlikely now. ‘The Defamation of Strickland Banks’, then, is always going to be a polarising record: it’s sold almost 1.5 million copies in the UK, but as our review at the time noted, the highlights are ultimately his “dynamic, free-flowing streams of consciousness”.

Norman Records say:

2020’s National Album Day sees a tenth anniversary re-issue on oxblood coloured vinyl for The Defamation of Strickland Banks, the ubiquitous million-seller that saw English rapper and singer Plan B turn from promising newcomer to global megastar. Containing no fewer than four UK Top 40 hits and the 20th best-selling album in the UK over the last decade, it’s a modern classic of soul and hip-hop.

Salvia Palth – ‘Melanchole’

NME say:

This under-the-radar gem from 2013 is slow-burning, brooding and self-reflective. Perfect, then, for an autumn listening session. And yes, those typos in the moniker are intentional.

Norman Records say:

Salvia Plath’s 2013 record ‘Melanchole’ gets a vinyl pressing courtesy of Danger Collective (Boys Age, Current Joys). While the musical landscape has changed considerably in the intervening years many of the current crop of indie lo-fi-ers/bedroom popsters owe a debt to Melanchole. Snail Mail, Waxahatchee and even Black Metal era Dean Blunt could conceivably have cottoned on to Salvia Plath’s brand of abstracted shoegaze.