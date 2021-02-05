In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Foo Fighters – ‘Medicine at Midnight’

Advertisement

NME say:

Those in need of an invigorating pick-me-up should look no further than the Foos’ latest LP. It’s “an injection of joy from Grohl and the gang,” as we write in our review. “It’s slinky. It’s shimmery. It gets a bit Bowie and boasts one of the best songs they’ve ever recorded. Album 10 is the soundtrack to the summer we all crave.” Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

A quarter of a century into their glittering career, Foo Fighters show no signs of letting up. ‘Medicine At Night’, their tenth studio album, packs nine powerful tracks into an economical thirty-seven minutes. Dave Grohl describes the album as boasting “amplified grooves”, which is the bare minimum you’d expect from a Foo Fighters album really…

Slowthai – ‘TYRON’

NME say:

Slowthai’s new record is self-reflective, probing and heartfelt, while often still obtaining the in-your-face grit of his first LP. It’s also arguably his best work to date.

Norman Records say:

‘TYRON’ is the successor to Slowthai’s incendiary Mercury-nominated debut ‘Nothing Great About Britain’. While there’s plenty of the energy and bravado of that debut here, the second side in particular serves to up-end perceptions about the man behind the performance, Tyron Kaymone Frampton – more melodic, expansive and reflective.

Fleet Foxes – ‘Shore’

Advertisement

NME say:

Fleet Foxes’ fourth album is “a reinvigorating return to form for the rousing folk stars”, as we write in our review. “Robin Pecknold leads the Seattle band in a balmy and bright look at life in the face of death.” Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

Described by the group’s leader Robin Pecknold as a “relief” and “a celebration of life in the face of death”, the latest Fleet Foxes album ‘Shore’ feels like precisely the kind of record we need in the winter.

Black Country, New Road – ‘For The First Time’

NME say:

Black Country, New Road come good on their buzz with “an utterly mesmerising debut”. As we say in our five-star review: “The Ninja Tune-signed septet’s debut album – although just six tracks long – is bursting with ideas”. Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

London post-rock septet Black Country, New Road hail from the famed Brixton Windmill scene (Fat White Family, black midi etc). ‘For the first time’ is their debut album and follows the highly-rated singles ‘Athens, France’ and ‘Sunglasses’. The engaging, literate lyrics contain stories of terrible sex and tabloid pop culture references whilst the music is reminiscent of Slint and Sonic Youth experimenting with jazz maybe.

TV Priest – ‘Uppers’

NME say:

“With so many influences laid bare, it does take until seven-minute-long crescendoing closer ‘Saintless’ to truly showcase what they can achieve musically,” we recently wrote of TV Priest’s debut. “It’s a solid and tight cry of frustration that many of us share but are unwilling, or unable, to put into words, their debut becoming less a game of ‘Spot The Influence’, and more of a subtle, yet powerful, nod to those that share similar world-weariness.” Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

Yet another promising post-punk band to have emerged from these isles in the last few years, London-based quartet TV Priest unleash their debut studio album. Off the back of two BBC 6 Music-championed singles in 2020 alone – ‘Runner Up’ and ‘House of York’ – ‘Uppers’ is a ferocious, politically conscious headlong charge drawing down on industrial and classic punk influences.

Anna B Savage – ‘A Common Turn’

NME say:

Back when we first tipped Anna B Savage back in 2015, we described her music as “icy and enigmatic”. It may have taken her a fair few years to release her debut, but the strength of the songs here more than make up for it, as does Savage’s unflinching and raw honesty.

Norman Records say:

‘A Common Turn’ is the debut studio LP from London artist Anna B Savage, a former touring pal of Father John Misty and Jenny Hval. Produced by William Doyle (f.k.a. East India Youth), this an album of symphonic chamber-pop swells and sparse, cavernous quiet sections framing a voice communicating both insecurity and confidence.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’

NME say:

We’ve been looking forward to this one, picking out the latest from the Aussie band as an album to watch out for in 2021. Earlier this year we said: “Psychedelic Porn Crumpets sound like their name: druggy, lurid and tasty. The Perth band are at full clip on their fourth album, perfecting their retro vibe with a wall of sound only modern production can achieve. While still in a constant state of fuzz, the singles showcase the smartest arrangements they’ve ever conceived.”

Norman Records say:

Keeping up their impressive output rate since they formed just over half a decade ago, Australian psychedelic rock outfit Psychedelic Porn Crumpets reveal their fourth studio album ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’. Created during time off afforded to their leader Jack McEwan during lockdown, it’s the freest and most sonically wide-ranging PPC effort yet.

The Weather Station – ‘Ignorance’

NME say:

Fancy some “moody folk-pop with an ABBA disco sheen”? This LP from The Weather Station is the one for you. “The result of an ever-evolving project helmed by musician and actor Tamara Lindeman, this record is the soundtrack to a very private kind of dancefloor,” as we write. Read our review in full here.

Norman Records say:

‘Ignorance’ is the fifth LP by The Weather Station, the project of Canadian musician Tamara Lindeman. ‘Ignorance’ marks a shift in sound from her indie-folk roots to something more experimental. Lead single ‘Robber’ is lyrically and rhythmically complex and includes elements of jazz.

Eddie Chacon – ‘Pleasure, Joy and Happiness’

NME say:

A comeback album from a neo-soul idol that never quite was, ‘Pleasure, Joy and Happiness’ has plenty of pathos and proves that Chacon (of Charles & Eddie fame) is more than a one-hit wonder. As Mac DeMarco once put it: “Eddie Chacon is planet earth’s number one musician. Yesterday, today, and forever.”

Norman Records say:

‘Pleasure, Joy And Happiness’ marks the return to music of Eddie Chacon. He discovered worldwide fame as one half of Charles & Eddie in the early Nineties, scoring a massive hit with ‘Would I Lie To You?’, but by the middle of decade the project had sputtered out. Tragically, Chacon’s partner Charles Pettigrew died of cancer in 2001, after which Chacon retired from music to become a photographer. Almost two decades later, the pain and memories of those times are channelled into an album of cathartic soul and fleet-footed grooves.

Bored At My Grandmas House – ‘Sometimes I Forget You’re Human Too’

NME say:

Leeds-based lo-fi indie-popper Bored At My Grandmas House says this EP is a short-player of “self assurance and reminding myself that it’s ok to not have it together all the time because no one does as we’re all just human after all”. The theme of togetherness couldn’t be more needed at a time like this.

Norman Records say:

‘Sometimes I Forget You’re Human Too’ is the debut EP from Leeds-based artist Amber Strawbridge, someone who records under the name Bored At My Grandmas House. In the same vein as a brace of well-received singles throughout 2020, ‘Sometimes I Forget You’re Human Too’ is a collection of five warm, lo-fi studio recordings influenced by shoegaze, dream-pop and indie-rock.