Four Tet – ‘Sixteen Oceans’

NME say:

‘Sixteen Oceans’ is Four Tet’s first album since 2017. We recently spoke about how Kieran Hebden’s latest “offers solace in self-isolation,” adding: “glacial synth lines and repeated vocal samples sit as closely to the transcendence of ambient as they do the fist-pumping of house and techno”.

Norman Records say:

Any new music from Kieran Hebden is a cause for celebration, particularly now that he’s in double figures for his albums as Four Tet. A double-vinyl package via his own Text imprint, ‘Sixteen Oceans’ includes the previously released singles ‘Teenage Birdsong’ and the Ellie Goulding-featuring ‘Baby’.

Animal Collective – ‘Ballet Slippers’

NME say:

With live music on hold at the moment, artists have been coming up with innovative ways to fill that void. But revisiting live LPs can do the job too, and this release from Animal Collective last year, collecting ‘Merriweather Post Pavilion’-era performances, shows just how weird and wonderful the live setting can be.

Norman Records say:

It seems shocking that it has been over 10 years since Animal Collective’s high watermark ‘Merriweather Post Pavilion’ album. To celebrate, the band are issuing this 3LP live album containing tracks from the album and other favourites performed in concert on their 2009 tour. A fascinating document of a unique and mind bending band at their peak.

Hamilton Leithauser – ‘The Loves Of Your Life’

NME say:

Since The Walkmen’s hiatus in 2014, the band’s frontman Hamilton Leithauser has released a solo record, duetted with Angel Olsen and teamed up with former Vampire Weekend member Rostam. Now, he’s back with a new lone LP of deeply personal odes – paying tribute to everyone from garbage men to people he’s met in bars.

Norman Records say:

Following the critical and popular success of his 2016 collaboration with former Vampire Weekend genius Rostam Batmanglij, The Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser returns with another solo record. Titled ‘The Loves of Your Life’, it’s billed as a collection of songs inspired by real people he’s met over the years living in NYC.

Devonte Hynes – ‘Queen & Slim (Original Motion Picture Score)’

NME say:

When enlisting the person she wanted to helm the score to her debut feature film Queen & Slim, which we called “a nail-biting road movie that deserves cult classic status”, director Melina Matsoukas was on the look-out for “our current Quincy Jones,” finding precisely that in one Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange.

Norman Records say:

Devonte Hynes (Blood Orange, Lightspeed Champion etc) gets where water won’t. Last year alone he released a Blood Orange mixtape, directed a video for Beck and got a place in a list of the 100 Most Creative People. Now he’s onto soundtracks and his first stab is for this American crime drama.

Denzel Curry x Kenny Beats – ‘Unlocked’

NME say:

We’ve witnessed some great rapper-and-producer collab albums in recent times: last year’s ‘Bandana’ by Freddie Gibbs and Madlib; 21 Savage and Offset’s ‘Without Warning’ LP with Metro Boomin. ‘Unlocked’ by Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats follows in the vein, pairing the former’s point-blank fury with the latter’s classic sample-heavy, boom-bap beats.

Norman Records say:

One of the most acclaimed rappers of his generation, a reputation established by his work over the last 18 months, Denzel Curry begins the ‘20s with a brand new full-length titled Unlocked, produced by Kenny Beats and laid down in a manically intense three-day recording period following Curry’s appearance on the producer’s YouTube show ‘The Cave’.

ADULT. – ‘Perception Is/As/Of Deception’

NME say:

Sometimes the circumstances in which an album is recorded can really say a lot about it. While ADULT.’s previous effort, 2018’s ‘This Behavior’, was recorded in a snowy Michigan forest, its follow-up saw the electronic duo hole up in a windowless, black-walled basement. The duo have always sounded tense and menacing, but expect things to be taken to a whole new level on their new LP.

Norman Records say:

Detroit electro-punk veterans ADULT. return for their eighth studio album, and, as ever, Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller create a sound that can’t precisely be pigeonholed or defined. ‘Perception Is/As/Of Deception’ could be classified as their most inward-looking collection to date, or their most outright punk-orientated effort.

Juniore – ‘Un Deux Trois’

NME say:

French band Juniore describe their sound as ‘yé-yé noir’, a mix of 60s beat-influence and darker tones. ‘Ah bah d’accord’, the lead single from their second album, continues in this vein, blending surf-rock and post-punk elements, and wouldn’t be out of place on a Tarantino score.

Norman Records say:

French ‘60s influenced indie-pop three-piece Juniore – led by Anna Jean, daughter of Nobel Prize winning author, J. M. G. Le Clézio – have been described as a cross between Cat Power and Françoise Hardy. ‘Un Deux Trois’ is the band’s second album, following their highly regarded 2017 debut, ‘Ouh là là’.

Flat Worms – ‘Antarctica’

NME say:

“I’m looking for a catapult to escape the situation,” LA garage-rock trio Flat Worms sing on ‘Market Forces’, the lead single from their new album. It’s certainly a relatable feeling right now and their new record, ‘Antarctica’, is all about escaping a world that’s crumbling around us, offering a very cathartic listen.

Norman Records say:

Flat Worms return with their third album in around four years, and on ‘Antarctica’, the group’s already punishing sound continues to get harsher and more brutal. Recorded in just six days with the help of Ty Segall and Steve Albini, it seeks to provide bleak yet darkly humorous commentary upon the state of the world today.

Pokey LaFarge – ‘Rock Bottom Rhapsody’

NME say:

First things first: what a name, and what an album title. Back in 2013 when he released an album on Jack White’s Third Man Records, we described the throwback musician as “a man who ignores post-1946 musical developments like evangelical Christians ignore the fossil record” and recommended his music to anyone favourable towards “breezy Western swing”. Now, he’s incorporating some folky and jazzy influences after finding spirituality.

Norman Records say:

Pokey LaFarge, real name Andrew Heissler, is a country / blues / folk singer based in Los Angeles. ‘Rock Bottom Rhapsody’ is his eighth album. He describes it as a mix between Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and 40s French Jazz.

bdrmm – ‘Bedroom’

NME say:

Hull/Leeds band bdrmm call their sound “gross dreamy noise”. It’s not too far off the face – they flitter between the shoegaze of Ride (like on ‘Shame’) and the heady anthemic psych of The Flaming Lips (‘Question Mark’). There are hints of Deerhunter and Radiohead thrown in too for good measure.

Norman Records say:

Taking inspiration from alternative music both modern and classic, Bedroom is the hotly anticipated full-length debut from bdrmm (pronounced the same as the album title). Loosely conceived around a plotline of a disintegrating long-term relationship set against a backdrop of the highs and lows of your early twenties, it’s set to be one of the best British guitar debuts of 2020.