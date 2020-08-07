In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Glass Animals – ‘Dreamland’

NME say:

Glass Animals’ latest record, ‘Dreamland’, is “stuffed with effervescent nuggets of pop gold”. As we write in our review: “The Oxford band have overcome a period of intense adversity to bring you a record of deeply personal tales – all set to shimmering pop tunes.”

Norman Records say:

‘Dreamland’ is the third album by Oxford psych pop / electronic indie band Glass Animals. It’s their first outing since 2016’s ‘How To Be A Human Being’. The album is built on the band’s experiences during the time between the albums. The one that looms largest being the bike accident that nearly killed drummer Joe Seaward. It’s fair to say it carries some emotional heft.

Willie J Healey – ‘Twin Heavy’

NME say:

Willie J Healey’s second album sees the singer-songwriter lean into classic rock and pop influence, what he calls a “70s orgy” of sounds. He recently told us: “There are lots of George Harrison references but I’m a massive Neil Young fan, so that’s always there. Generally, there’s a very wide spectrum of things from that ’70s era… We took that rough and ready Iggy Pop stuff alongside the more concise Beatles albums.”

Norman Records say:

Willie J Healey hails from Oxfordshire and he sings and writes songs. He was very nearly a boxer, but a few Neil Young records soon put him on the path he’s confidently strutting down now. ‘Twin Heavy’ is his latest album and going by the first single to be lifted from it, ‘Why You Gotta Do It’, it seems he’s going down a Phil Spector path.

Yellow Days – ‘A Day In A Yellow Beat’

NME say:

We’ve been big fans of Yellow Days since 2017, when we remarked how George van den Broek made “everything look so effortless” with his “blend of Mac DeMarco-esque slacker rock and hypnotic funk in the vein of Unknown Mortal Orchestra”. Now his major label debut, ‘A Day In A Yellow Beat’, incorporates some very 70s influences, paying homage to the likes of Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield.

Norman Records say:

British songwriter George van den Broek presents his second album as Yellow Days, and his first since signing to Columbia. Expanding his palette from his 2019 debut album, A Day In A Yellow Beat is inspired by classic funk and R&B from the likes of Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield, but contains the same spark of self-taught creativity that made his early music so appealing.

Alison Mosshart – ‘Sound Wheel’

NME say:

Alison Mosshart’s new album was inspired by writing a book. As she explains: “There were some passages I struggled to get right, and I got in the practice of reading them out loud and recording them, to hear and feel where words or sentences were rubbing together wrong.”

Norman Records say:

Alison Mosshart is best known for being in the duo The Kills and the supergroup The Dead Weather along with Jack White et al. ‘Sound Wheel’ is her first spoken word album and is the audio version of her new book Car Ma which is made up from short stories, poetry, paintings and photographs.

Mudhoney – ‘Superfuzz Bigmuff’

NME say:

This six-track EP from the grunge frontrunners’ was so pivotal in shaping the Seattle scene and sound that one Kurt Cobain named it in a list of his Top 50 albums ever just a few years later. Not a bad reference, that.

Norman Records say:

Reissue of Mudhoney’s debut EP here. 1990’s ‘Superfuzz Bigmuff’ came to be one of grunge’s seminal texts, and the riffage remains undeniable all these years later. Despite grunge’s mope-heavy image a few of the numbers here (‘Touch Me I’m Sick’, ‘Burn It Clean’) are pretty peppy. Back on wax for the first time in ages courtesy of Sub Pop.

Coriky – ‘Coriky’

NME say:

From Minor Threat and Fugazi to tight-knit indie-rock duo The Evens and a collab with industrial-metallers Ministry, Ian MacKaye certainly had wide and varied career to date. He’s now teamed up with Fugazi bandmate Joe Lally and Evens counterpart Amy Farina to form Coriky. Expect some driving art-rock this time round.

Norman Records say:

Formed in 2015 but taking three years to perform live together for the first time, and a further two to release this self-titled debut album, Washington D.C. outfit Coriky is formed of iconic underground figure Ian MacKaye on guitar, his old Fugazi bandmate Joe Lally on bass and Amy Farina on drums, with all sharing vocals.

Jason Molina – ‘Eight Gates’

NME say:

This posthumous release gathers the last solo studio recordings made by cult singer-songwriter Jason Molina, who sadly passed away in 2013. They document his relocation to London and provide an insight into not only Molina’s life but his craft too, with the songs in this collection having a raw and unfinished quality.

Norman Records say:

Inspired by his move from America to London over a decade ago, ‘Eight Gates’ was recorded by indie-rock singer-songwriter Jason Molina (Songs: Ohia, Magnolia Electric Co.) shortly before his passing some seven years ago. By its nature, it’s an intriguing and compelling mix of song sketches and more fully-realised ideas.

Liela Moss – ‘Who The Power’

NME say:

Liela Moss didn’t want her latest album to be just another record; she wanted it to confront real matters. On ‘Who The Power’, then, she tackles topics like toxic politics and the environment. But it’s not a dry affair, as the musician herself puts it: “If you’re going to deconstruct the modern psyche, you might as well dance to it.”

Norman Records say:

Created and recorded during a time of personal and societal upheaval (new parenthood and lockdown respectively), Duke Spirit frontwoman Liela Moss delivers her second solo album ‘Who The Power’, more strident, dramatic and outward-looking than its intensely personal predecessor ‘My Name Is Safe In Your Mouth’.

Washed Out – ‘Purple Noon’

NME say:

Washed Out’s new album, ‘Purple Noon’, channels the “artful minimalism of The xx’s ‘Coexist’” as well as, in other places, “the overcast power-ballad soundscapes of Tears for Fears or Duran Duran”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Ernest Greene brings his Washed Out project back to Sub Pop for the project’s fourth studio album. On ‘Purple Noon’, the chillwave pioneer teams up once again with producer Ben H. Allen and ventures even further into hip-hop and R&B territory, with bright, sharply-defined sounds the order of the day.

Billy Nomates – ‘Billy Nomates’

NME say:

We recently compared Billy Nomates to Patti Smith and Eleanor Friedberger, while she’s also signed to Geoff Barrow’s label and friends with Sleaford Mods, which should give you a sense of the kind of fired-up art-rock on display here. Read her recent NME interview here.

Norman Records say:

The best thing to come out of Melton Mowbray since the pork pies is Billy Nomates – a one-woman whirling dervish of a poet, singer, activist and artist. Her sound comes across something like a cross between Kae Tempest and Sleaford Mods. She spits out bitter, angry and funny diatribes over pop-friendly post-punk and lo-fi art rock. Jason Williamson guests.