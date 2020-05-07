This week’s big vinyl releases to buy and pre-order

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

Glass Animals – ‘Dreamland’

NME say:

While their previous album had been inspired by conversations with strangers, the stories told informing fictionalised characters for songs, Glass Animals’ latest is a more personal affair, with singer Dave Bayley saying he wanted it to be “a full reflection of life”. Coming after drummer Joe Seaward’s recovery from a near-death accident, the new songs touch upon topics such as mental health, sexuality and family breakdowns. Read our Big Read feature with Glass Animals here.

Norman Records say:

‘Dreamland’ is the third album by Oxford’s Glass Animals, their first outing since 2016’s ‘How To Be A Human Being’. The album is built on the band’s experiences during the time between the albums. The one that looms largest being the bike accident that nearly killed drummer Joe Seaward, giving the LP a lot of emotional heft.

Eve Owen – ‘Don’t Let The Ink Dry’

NME say:

References don’t come much better than from a member of a band like The National. After providing guest vocals on the band’s album ‘I Am Easy To Find’ last year, Aaron Dessner took to produce London talent Eve Owen’s debut, and recently told us of working with her: “It was clear to me immediately that Eve was deeply gifted: expressing herself with such force and sincerity on essentially her first proper recording day. I was spellbound.” Quite the endorsement.

Norman Records say:

‘Don’t Let The Ink Dry’ is the debut studio album from British singer/songwriter Eve Owen, written and recorded during three summer breaks in New York state at Long Pond Studio with The National’s Aaron Dessner from when she was 16. The songs are rooted in traditions of folk, but use electronics to take flight.

I Break Horses – ‘Warnings’

NME say:

I Break Horses’ long-awaited third album sees the cinematic Swedish duo “trace the line between darkness and the light,” as we write in our review of the LP, with

songwriter Maria Lindén and percussionist Fredrik Balck “evoking vivid, noirish narratives that are well-set to their masterful, atmospheric music”. Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

Swedish indie rockers I Break Horses – named after a 90s Bill Callahan track – finally get around to following up their 2014 breakout ‘Chiaroscuro’. Originating as a solo project of lead singer Maria Lindén inspired by film soundtracks, the recordings gradually evolved into a third IBH album with Beach House producer Chris Coady on board, bearing the semi-political title ‘Warnings’.

Mark Lanegan – ‘Straight Songs Of Sorrow’

NME say:

‘Straight Songs of Sorrow’ sees the former Screaming Trees frontman and Queens of the Stone Age collaborator “sharing music that salves the soul”. We add in our review: “The grunge survivor… lays himself bare on an album as viscerally honest as his new memoir”. Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

Mark Lanegan has been rather prolific over the last few years. ‘Straight Songs of Sorrow’ is an album based on his life, a soundtrack to his autobiography Sing Backwards and Weep. The songs take us through a story of rock ‘n’ roll life, or grunge ‘n’ roll. It documents his battle with hard drugs, the Seattle grunge scene he was at the centre of and his general ups and downs, all told with some humour and hope.

Modern Studies – ‘The Weight of the Sun’

NME say:

Scottish band Modern Studies pair the heady feel of chamber pop with post-rock like patience and builds in their songs, contrasting Emily Scott’s serene vocals with Rob St John’s deep baritone.

Norman Records say:

‘The Weight of The Sun’ is the new studio album from folk-based kosmiche explorers Modern Studies. As their previous efforts (2016’s ‘Swell To Great’ and 2018’s ‘Welcome Strangers’) suggested, it showcases Emily Scott, Rob St John, Pete Harvey and Joe Smillie’s natural abilities at combining melody with texture.

Lucinda Williams – ‘Good Souls Better Angels’

NME say:

Despite being 14 records in, the latest from legendary US singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams might be the most stark of her career to date. She recently said: “Basically the world’s falling apart – it’s like the apocalypse.” It shouldn’t be a surprise then that the album’s full of songs tackling heavy issues like politics, domestic violence and the endless news cycle.

Norman Records say:

Forging blues, rock, country and Americana for over four decades at this point, the ever-restless Lucinda Williams delivers her most politically pointed album yet in the form of 14th effort ‘Good Souls Better Angels’. With her manager/husband Tom Overby a co-writer, the 12 tracks needle at society’s injustices.

Everything But The Girl – ‘Temperamental’

NME say:

If their critically-acclaimed 96 album ‘Walking Wounded’ kicked off Everything but the Girl’s interest in house music and trip-hop, then their 1999 final album, ‘Temperamental’, solidified the love affair, pairing it with their long-running folk sensibilities. As Ben Watt said at the time: “I became more and more addicted to this kind of sound. I wanted to take that sound to a pop audience without losing sight of strong narrative songwriting and soulful singing.”

Norman Records say:

The series of half-speed re-mastered Everything But The Girl albums on vinyl arrives at the duo’s 1999 swansong, ‘Temperamental’. A left-turn into deep house ambience and trip-hop grooves punctuated by vulnerable lyrics and vocal performances from Tracey Thorn, it was misunderstood and largely ignored at the time, particularly as it followed the accessible and commercially successful ‘Walking Wounded’, but critical opinion has warmed to ‘Temperamental’ in recent years.

Marion – ‘This World and Body’

NME say:

Due to personal troubles, Marion’s path may not have gone the way many felt it would when their debut ‘This World and Body’ was released. The 1996 album from the band, widely regarded as a “northern Suede”, garnered the band tours with Morrissey, Radiohead, and the Manic Street Preachers, as well as attracting Johnny Marr to produce their next record. Revisit the LP to see what all the fuss was about.

Norman Records say:

‘The World and Body’ is the 1996 debut from Cheshire Britpop lads Marion. It was one of only two albums the band released during their career. It includes the singles ‘Sleep’, ‘Let’s All Go Together’, ‘Toys for Boys’ and ‘Time’.

Roddy Woomble – ‘Everyday Sun’

NME say:

The latest from Idlewild man Roddy Woomble is full of experimentation. As he told us recently, it’s a collection that’s “not poems recited over music, or spoken word, but neither is it a straight forward collection of songs… The EP is quite an interesting piece of work.”

Norman Records say:

Renowned as a bard of melancholic indie-rock poetry, Idlewild lead singer Roddy Woomble offers his fans something a little different in his latest EP, ‘Everyday Sun’. Its six tracks, culminating in a 17-minute duet with cellist and composer Oliver Coates, resolutely refuse to settle into a singular mood.

The Airborne Toxic Event – ‘Hollywood Park’

NME say:

Five years ago, just as his band released their last record, The Airborne Toxic Event singer Mikel Jollett lost his father. Dealing with the grief and working through their complex relationship, Jollett started on a dual project: a memoir and a new record. And the two are interlinked, as he explains: “Every song on the record is a scene from the book; the different characters in the book are given voice in the songs.”

Norman Records say:

Sharing a title with the forthcoming memoir by lead singer Mikel Jollett, indie-rock survivors The Airborne Toxic Event deliver their sixth studio album ‘Hollywood Park’. It’s a deeply personal record from Jollett’s perspective, with the tracks containing real audio snippets from his family and grandiose flourishes of orchestra.