Gorillaz – Song Machine: ‘Season One – Strange Timez’

NME say:

Gorillaz’s’ ‘Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez’ is full of “bingeable brilliance from the pop oddballs”. As we write in our four-star review: “On album seven, the virtual band continue to eschew tradition and expectation with a guest-heavy romp where punk sits effortlessly beside glitzy ballads”.

Norman Records say:

Gorillaz’ hugely popular ‘Song Machine’ project, announced earlier this year, gathers together the output to date on this compilation. ‘Season One – Strange Timez’ contains 11 tracks in total featuring contributions from guest stars ranging from Slaves and Slowthai to Beck, Peter Hook and Elton John.

Blossoms – ‘In Isolation / Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport’

NME say:

The pandemic is making it hard for both live shows to happen and bands to be able to get together to record an album. So, Blossom thought why not combine a live set and covers recorded in lockdown for this combo release.

Norman Records say:

This interim release from Blossoms is half filled with covers and reworks recording in lockdown plus a live set recorded in their native Stockport.

This Is The Kit – ‘Off Off On’

NME say:

We were big fans of This Is The Kit’s standout 2015 album ‘Bashed Out’, describing at the time how the Kate Stables-led group took “traditional folk to the edge of the avant-garde”. Now their latest follows a tour stint with The National and was something of a therapeutic record to make, with Stables saying that writing it was her “getting through whatever I needed to get through”.

Norman Records say:

This Is The Kit were steadily building a fanbase until 2018’s breakout LP ‘Moonshine Freeze’ earned them a whole host of new fans. The band meant to follow up ‘Moonshine Freeze’ almost immediately, but project mastermind Kate Stables got distracted by an invitation to join The National (as you do). ‘Off Off On’ proves to be well worth the wait though – this is a collection of idiosyncratic, slightly folkish indie-rock tunes which will appeal to fans of Jeffrey Lewis and Big Thief.

The Mountain Goats – ‘Getting Into Knives’

NME say:

The Mountain Goats’ previous album, ‘Songs For Pierre Chuvin’, harked back to the lo-fi, four-track-recorded song of band leader John Darnielle’s early work. Its follow-up, however, is a more fleshed-out, full-band affair – with lead single ‘As Many Candles As Possible’ as triumphant and emphatic as we’ve ever heard them.

Norman Records say:

Just before lockdown, the ever-industrious John Darnielle assembled the current line-up of The Mountain Goats in Sam Phillips’ legendary studio in Memphis for six days of recording. The result is ‘Getting Into Knives’, the band’s 19th studio album, capturing the sound of a great songwriter at his loosest and most spontaneous.

Palace – ‘Someday, Somewhere’

NME say:

This new release from Palace combines the old with the new: live favourite ‘Someday, Somewhere’ and a new track called ‘I’ll Be fine’ that was penned during lockdown.

Norman Records say:

London’s epic indie-rock band Palace follow their 2019 album life ‘After’ with an EP, ‘Someday Somewhere’. All the songs come from the Life After sessions. It includes the single I’ll Be Fine and bonus track, Trouble on the Water, which was previously available on Hoxa Sessions EP.

Fuzz – ‘III’

NME say:

We called Fuzz a “formidable force” on their last album from 2015. Now, Ty Segall’s band has teamed up with none other than Steve Albini for an album recorded in just 10 days. You know what to expect: scuzzy, jagged-edged psych-rock.

Norman Records say:

The indefatigable and inspired Ty Segall reactivates his sometime band Fuzz after a five-year hiatus. Reuniting with guitarist Charles Moothart and bassist Chad Ubovich and submitting to the treatment of Steve Albini over 10 days in the studio at the end of 2019, III is a taut and electrifying listening experience.

Loma – ‘Don’t Shy Away’

NME say:

Loma’s music – slow-building, meditative and propelled forward by singer Emily Cross’ contemplative tones – is the perfect soundtrack for the days getting shorter. You can tell why Brian Eno’s a famous fan.

Norman Records say:

Loma, a three piece featuring Emily Cross, Dan Duszynski and Jonathan Meiburg of Shearwater, were about to call it a day following the satisfactory success of one album and various gigs, but when Brian Eno got in touch and told them he liked them, things changed. This led to encouragement and an offer of mixing their new work and ‘Don’t Shy Away’ was born.

Laura Veirs – ‘My Echo’

NME say:

Laura Veirs is all about the unknown. “My world was turned upside down in my divorce and it felt like ‘nothing new’ to be forced into further deep uncertainty with the pandemic,” she says. “I was already prepped for the kind of thinking required for dealing with the unknown. Also, as an artist you always have to deal with that fact anyways since art is such a precarious way to make a living.”

Norman Records say:

‘My Echo’ is singer-songwriter Laura Veirs 11th solo album. Some of the songs started life as poems she had been writing for a monthly poetry group. Guest appearances include Jim James, Bill Frisell, Karl Blau and M. Ward.

Magick Mountain – ‘Weird Feelings’

NME say:

This Leeds scene supergroup make distorted and unwieldy rock that packs a punch but also has a sense of humour. The opening track is titled ‘Bart Cobain’, after all.

Norman Records say:

Leeds band Magick Mountain are fronted by Lins Wilson and feature Tom Hudson of Pulled Apart By Horses and Nestor Matthews from both Sky Larkin and Menace Beach. ‘Weird Feelings’ is their debut album and is full of fuzz-drenched psych-rock, proto-punk nuggets.

Palace Winter – ‘Keep Dreaming, Buddy’

NME say:

Living in a Lynchian hotel on the temperate island of Tenerife at the height of winter is a rather interesting way to record an album. Palace Winter’s lead single from the new LP, ‘Top of the Hill’, is just as hazy and woozy as you’d expect from such a studio setting.

Norman Records say:

Recorded via a long-distance exchange of demos between Carl Coleman and Caspar Hesselager while the former was living in Tenerife last winter, ‘Keep Dreaming, Buddy’ is the third studio album from Palace Winter. Drawing down on hip-hop rhythms and soulful hooks for inspiration, it’s a beautiful listening experience.