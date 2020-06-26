In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, we here at NME round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Here are the latest picks.

HAIM – ‘Women In Music Pt. III’

NME say:

Haim’s new album is an “experimental and emotionally charged album” that is their best yet. As we write in our review: “The sisters’ much-delayed third record is more than worth the wait: it’s somehow punky, vulnerable and soothing – and a thing of great beauty.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Following a steady stream of teaser singles that began last summer, the mighty Haim announce their third studio album, boasting the tongue-in-cheek title of ‘Women In Music Pt. III’. The sisters Haim have been working on their new project for nearly two years, and it’s a highly melodic and stylish affair.

Nadine Shah – ‘Kitchen Sink’

NME say:

Nadine Shah’s latest is “complex and thought-provoking post-punk [that] contains multitudes”. As our review notes: “On her fourth album, the musician grapples with – and ultimately embraces – the complexities of being a woman, channelling a powerful voice.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

‘Kitchen Sink’ is the fourth album from critically acclaimed singer / songwriter Nadine Shah. It is the follow-up to her Mercury Music Prize nominated album ‘Holiday Destination’. The album contains her usual brave approach to songwriting and unflinching social commentary, but is tempered, this time, with a certain playfulness.

Pottery – ‘Welcome To Bobby’s Motel’

NME say:

In our review of Potter’s debut, we write: “While their first EP paid tribute to the giants of punk, the five-piece are now flexing their muscles and finding their own space within the genre.” It’s an album that’s “funky, fearless and a lot of fun”. Read the full review here.

Norman Records say:

The much-anticipated debut album from transatlantic indie newcomers Pottery. ‘Welcome To Bobby’s Motel’ is a metaphor for anybody’s ideal state of mind, and sees the five-piece infusing classic post-punk influences with their natural youthful exuberance but also with a precision that belies their years.

Khruangbin – ‘Mordechai’

NME say:

On ‘Mordechai’ there’s “newfound candour from psychedelic music’s low-key superstars”. Our reviewer adds: “The Houston heroes have spent a decade quietly crate-digging and pushing the boundaries. Now, with album three, they’ve broken through.” Read our review in full here and check out a Big Read interview with Khruangbin.

Norman Records say:

Ever a restless and globe-encompassing outfit in musical terms, touring the world for the best part of four years, Texan band Khruangbin show no sign of slowing down either their output or creativity with third studio album ‘Mordechai’. Following last year’s EP with Leon Bridges, it pulls on influences from Pakistan, Korea, India and West Africa.

박혜진 Park Hye Jin – ‘How can I’

NME say:

The ‘How Can I’ EP review is full of “genre-hopping dance tracks that chronicle the rollercoaster emotions of touring life… traversing house, techno, rap and footwork, the Korean artist’s second solo EP reflects the range of emotions she’s experienced while DJing across the globe.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

This six track EP is the follow up to her breakout debut LP of 2018. Since them she’s been touring Europe and elsewhere and cementing herself as a key new player in club culture. Her music takes elements of techno, footwork and dreamy house and re-positioning it into an exciting new sound.

Mystery Jets – ‘A Billion Heartbeats’

NME say:

In our review of Mystery Jets’ new album, we labelled the record “a timely plea for compassion and kindness,” adding: “On their sixth album, the London indie veterans find a political voice which sets them on a whole new path.” Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Mystery Jets return with their sixth album, constructing an album that tries to share a positive message in the fight against intolerance.

Caroline Polachek – Pang

NME say:

The former Charlift singer has “crystallised years of musical exploration into her innovative first solo record under her own name,” we write in our review of ‘Pang’. It’s “bold and brazen – a yearning pang in sonic form”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Following the success of that band she’s already tried her hand at a few side projects and written for Beyonce no less but now is the time for her debut solo album to be unleashed. Expect idiosyncratic vocals and washes of sonically enthralling synth textures.

Public Practice – ‘Gentle Grip’

NME say:

NYC disco-punks Public Practice “dream of a sparklier world” on their “sublime debut”. The record is a “hedonistic journey fit to soundtrack the grimiest of DIY discos”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Spearheaded by frontwoman Sam York and Vince McClelland, Public Practice reanimate the first rumblings of New York new-wave on their debut full-length album, ‘Gentle Grip’. Their lyrics are often politically questioning, but the quartet, rounded out by synth/bass player Drew Citron and drummer Scott Rosenthal, never forget their primary mission of making people dance.

Brigid Dawson & The Mothers Network – ‘Ballet Of Apes’

NME say:

Brigid Dawson’s voice has often been compared to that of Kim Deal, pairing perfectly with John Dwyer’s on Thee Oh Sees records over the years. Now, her new album with band The Mothers Network sees her take centre stage for a grand, psychedelic and jazzy affair.

Norman Records say:

Brigid Dawson was once a member of Thee Oh Sees. Here she’s stepping out with a new gang – The Mothers Network. Ballet of Apes is their debut album. It was recorded in Brooklyn, San Francisco and Australia with a number of musicians, namely, Mikey Young of Total Control / Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Mike Donovan of Sic Alps, Shayde Sartin of The Fresh & Onlys and Fellow Oh Sees member Mike Shoun and Sunwatchers.

Bananagun – ‘The True Story of Bananagun’

NME say:

“Psych-minded Aussies bring the party on Afrobeat-inspired debut album,” we write in our review of the Melbourne outfit’s vibrant debut LP, which “offers an eject button from these worrying times”. Read our full review here.

Norman Records say:

Influenced by garage-rock and the hypnotic grooves of African and South American music, Melbourne’s Bananagun have evolved from the home-made ideas of guitarist, vocalist and flautist Nick van Bakel to a full five-piece set-up. Their new debut album, ‘The True Story of Bananagun’, was born from extended jam sessions.