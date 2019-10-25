You'll want these records in your collection...

IDLES – ‘A Beautiful Thing: IDLES Live at Le Bataclan’

NME say:

Live albums might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s hard to argue with IDLES’ reason for wanting to document the end of a very big chapter for their band. “Our show at Bataclan was the end of a very long journey for us,” frontman Joe Talbot says. “On that tour we learnt so much about ourselves, each other and the audiences we have grown with over the past 10 years. That show was nothing short of catharsis and nothing more than love. We love what we do and the people who have carried us here, there was no hiding that at Bataclan and we are so very grateful that the moment was captured in all its glory, love and fatigue. Long live the open minded and long live the moment.”

Norman Records say:

Recorded at the end of a massive, celebratory world tour in December 2018 at Paris’ prestigious Le Bataclan, IDLES tore through a cathartic set of highlights from their career so far, including covers on top of tracks from their two beloved albums Brutalism and Joy As an Act of Resistance. That set is captured on new live album A Beautiful Thing – available on 2xCD or limited edition clear multi-coloured vinyl (orange, pink or lime green).

Beck – ‘Hyperspaces’

NME say:

Beck’s new album looks to be a more laidback affair than its pop-centric predecessor, ‘Colors’, and its more groove-laden sound owes itself to one Pharrell Williams, who co-produced the LP. “I was not expecting the songs to come out how they did,” Beck recently told us. “Pharrell is a master minimalist. On production I’m a bit of a maximalist – I’m known to have 140 tracks of things trying to coexist and fight to be heard at the same time.” Instead, on this new record, Beck “really tried to reform myself to let it be more simple.”

Norman Records say:

“No photos” he says whilst standing in front of a really cool car. But he should be photographed because he’s Beck and he’s about to unleash his fourteenth album. It features production help from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Greg Kurstin and Paul Epworth.

Josh Homme’s Desert Sessions – ‘Vols. 11 & 12’

NME say:

The premise is pretty simple: QOTSA’s Josh Homme takes a motley crew of musicians (and near-strangers) into the desert and an album comes out of the whole bewildering experience. “All of this is about seeing how far down the river goes,” Homme recently told us. “Where does it start? Where does it end? And allowing yourself to be swept away with the pace of that river.” Featuring everyone from comedian Matt Berry to members of ZZ Top, this latest Desert Sessions album is a mindbending, whirlwind affair.

Norman Records say:

Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age), the master of 21st Century meaty-rock collaborations, hereby offers his joint effort with help from a handful of esteemed industry friends. Featuring appearances from members of likes of Warpaint, Scissor Sisters, ZZ Top and Royal Blood, this will mark the first ‘Desert Session’ release in 16 years – but boy has it been worth the wait.

Rex Orange County – ‘Pony’

NME say:

“I had a year that nearly sent me off the edge / I feel like a five, I can’t pretend / But if I get my shit together this year / Maybe I’ll be a ten,” Rex Orange County croons on new track ‘10/10’, from his new album ‘Pony’. It’s true, it’s certainly been an eventful year or so since his 2017 breakthrough release – having since worked with everyone from Tyler, the Creator and Randy Newman – so expect his new record to really step things up.

Norman Records say:

This is ‘Pony’ – the hotly anticipated follow up to candid singer-songwriter Rex Orange Country’s critically-acclaimed ‘Apricot Princess’ album. Spearheaded by the synth-led ’10/10′, the 21 year-old Hampshire born creative hints at a swerve in direction.

Pulp – ‘His ‘n’ Hers’ (25th Anniversary Edition)

NME say:

1995’s Different Class (and a certain lead single from it) may have been the record to propel Pulp into the Britpop limelight, but the previous year’s ‘His ‘n’ Hers’ was the band’s first record that truly outlined their potential after years of slogging away. In our review of it at the time, we said that it “proves that Pulp have both an acute eye for seemingly banal detail and a grasp on timeless songcrafting”. 25 years on and we very much still agree.

Norman Records say:

As a celebration of Pulp’s salt-of-the-earth DIY pop, the 1994 released hit record ‘His ‘n’ Hers’ is re-issued with extra audio quality. As the band’s fourth album, and one which will always be remembered as their breakthrough, sexual encounters, social class and voyeurism are all covered with a heavy dose of Jarvis Cocker’s dry wit.

Underworld – ‘DRIFT SONGS’

NME say:

Despite their last album (2016’s Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future) being their first record in six years, Underworld have been in a prolific mood lately, embarking on a bumper project that saw them realising new music, film and text pieces for a 52-week stretch. The artistic fruits of this period has now been collected for ‘DRIFT SONGS’. Fun fact: it features more new Underworld music than the band have released over the past 15 years.

Norman Records say:

Underworld’s latest studio album Drift Songs will mark the conclusion of their epic 52-week DRIFT series of multi-media work, commenced back in November last year. A selection of their work will be enhanced for the CD and 2xLP versions, while a 6xCD boxset will collect the results of the entire series, including visuals and text pieces.

Cigarettes After Sex – ‘Cry’

NME say:

In our review of the LP, NME’s Andrew Trendell calls Cigarettes After Sex’s new album “a headphones record of seductive grooves and slow-burning lust,” adding: “A shoegaze band for the Instagram generation, the American trio have created a nine-song that conveys a deep sense of yearning, like The xx at their most tender”. Does that not make you want to take a listen?

Norman Records say:

Promising more blissful, narcoleptic dream-pop after the success of his early singles, Greg Gonzalez delivers his second Cigarettes After Sex album, Cry. Recorded and finessed by Gonzalez himself during sessions in the middle of the night in Spain, it’s another suite of meditations on intimacy and heartbreak.

Dry Cleaning – ‘Sweet Princess / Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks’

NME say:

We recently marked London fourpiece Dry Cleaning as a band to watch out for, describing their sound as a “sweet-and-sour mix of acerbic post-punk and the kind of bass-heavy melodies that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Postcard Records compilation.” They’re currently working on their debut album, but why not recap on their first two EPs with their double release?

Norman Records say:

Emerging recently as one of the best new indie bands in Britain, this release gathers up the first two EPs by Dry Cleaning – Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks and last month’s Sweet Princess – on one slab of wax. There’s also a special Dinked Edition on transparent, black spatter vinyl, signed by the band and coming with a sticker sheet!

Super Furry Animals – ‘Guerrilla’

NME say:

Back upon its release in 1999, we were full of praise for Super Furry Animals’ third album ‘Guerilla’, calling it a “masterpiece,” and describing it as “psychedelia without the flowers, experimentation without the furrowed brow… the sound of thunderous imagination and three-dimensional vision.” For its 20th anniversary, the record is being reissued on double vinyl, so you can find out for yourselves how the record’s genius has held up.

Norman Records say:

Super Furry Animals’ ‘Guerilla’ is 20 years old. To celebrate its birthday we have an expanded reissue of the original album which includes a huge 25 bonus tracks. This was the album with the singles ‘Northern Lites’ and ‘Fire In My Heart’, the latter being the one of the band’s more tender moments.

The Jam – ‘Snap!’

NME say:

Fans have been calling for a Jam reunion ever since their split in 1982. But with the prospects of that happening looking increasingly unlikely, you may have to do with this – the group’s first greatest hits collection, originally released back in 1983. It features ‘Town Called Malice’, ‘Going Underground’, ‘The Eton Rifles’ and much more over 29 tracks and two discs, even coming with a special live 7-inch.

Norman Records say:

Released soon after they split at the peak of their powers, ‘Snap!’ was the first compilation from The Jam, collecting their arsenal of excellent hit singles and fan favourites in a double-LP package. Now, it gets a lovingly packaged re-issue, with original artwork and inners plus the exclusive live 7-inch disc that originally came with it.