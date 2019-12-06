In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Check out the best from this week below.

IDLES – ‘A Beautiful Thing: IDLES Live at Le Bataclan’

NME say:

While we can’t say we’re all fans of the humble live album, you can see why IDLES decided to document this very special gig in question. “Our show at Le Bataclan was the end of a very long journey for us. On that tour, we learnt so much about ourselves, each other and the audiences we have grown with over the past 10 years,” they said. “That show was nothing short of catharsis and nothing more than love. We love what we do and the people who have carried us here, there was no hiding that night at Le Bataclan and we are so very grateful that the moment was captured in all its glory, love and fatigue. Long live the open-minded and long live the moment.”

Norman Records say:

Advertisement

Recorded at the end of a massive, celebratory world tour in December 2018 at Paris’ prestigious Le Bataclan, IDLES tore through a cathartic set of highlights from their career so far, including covers on top of tracks from their two beloved albums ‘Brutalism’ and ‘Joy As an Act of Resistance’. That set is captured on new live album ‘A Beautiful Thing’.

The Fat White Family – ‘Champagne Holocaust’

NME say:

Upon its release in 2013, we called the Fat Whites’ debut “political, satirical and downright perverse,” adding: “‘Champagne Holocaust’ often sounds like a sonic interpretation of a William Burroughs or Marquis De Sade novel, a David Cronenberg film or Peter Greenaway’s The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover – wilfully artful, but vile and disturbing.” While their latest album, this year’s ‘Serf’s Up’, sees the band “finally realise their ambitions,” it’s the perfect time to go back to the record that started the whole sordid affair.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – ‘High Visceral {Part One & Two}’

NME say:

Curiously-named Aussie psych band Psychedelic Porn Crumpets released their third album, the equally bizarrely-titled ‘And Now for the Whatchamacallit’, back in the summer, now re-releasing their first two records as a combined reissue. When we spoke to the band back in May, they cited the influence of Tame Impala and Pond paving the way for them, which should give you a basic idea of what to expect here, just heavier… a lot heavier.

Norman Records say:

It won’t surprise you to learn that a band called Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are from Australia. This drop from the Perth group brings together their two ‘High Visceral’ volumes from 2016/2017 respectively on one slab o’ wax. Their style is sort of what you’d get if you crossed the math-punk of Tubelord with a more noodlesome version of Ariel Pink. They need to shift a thousand copies of ‘High Visceral {Part One & Two}’, so best get buying.

John Frusciante – ‘Curtains’

NME say:

John Frusciante has had a whirlwind of a career, hasn’t he. Best known for being a two-time member of the Red Hot Chilis, he’s worked with everyone from the Mars Volta and Johnny Marr to Duran Duran and Wu-Tang Clan, even finding time to release acid house and ambient albums. ‘Curtains’, his solo record from 2005, is a lot calmer though, an acoustic LP recorded in Frusciante‘s living room, as he says: “It was just me sitting on a pillow, on my living room floor, with my back leaning against the couch.”

Norman Records say:

John Frusciante enjoyed two stints as guitarist in Red Hot Chili Peppers from 1988-1992 and 1998-2009. Frusciante’s solo albums have a bit of a cult following and there’s quite a lot of them too, 14 in fact. ‘Curtains’ was his eighth album, originally released in 2005. It features guest spots from Autolux drummer, Carla Azar, upright bassist Ken Wild and regular collaborator, Mars Volta and At The Drive-In guitarist, Omar Rodrigues-Lopez.

Dan Deacon – ‘Mystic Familiar’

NME say:

Advertisement

Dan Deacon’s first album in five years is also his first concept album of sorts, based around the titular theme of the ‘Mystic Familiar’, “a supernatural other being that we carry with us everywhere in our head, which only we can hear and with whom we live our lives in eternal conversation”. Out on limited edition silver coloured vinyl in January, lead single ‘Sat By A Tree’ sounds like M83 doing breakbeat, which, of course, is never a bad thing.

Norman Records say:

Since 2015’s ‘Glass Riffer’ album, Baltimore’s electronic maestro Dan Deacon has been throwing his whole self into other projects such as soundtracks for Rat Film and Time Trial. He did, however, keep nipping back to his day job of making his music. The songs on ‘Mystic Familiar’ were formed over this time, and whilst he was returning to what he knows best, the experiences have fed into him expanding his sound on this record.

Arab Strap – ‘Philophobia’

NME say:

Back in 1998, our review of this, Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton’s second LP as Arab Strap, stated that “Arab Strap are fast becoming masters of writing supremely anti-social songs delivered in a manner so sullen you get the feeling that Nick Cave would heartily approve”. Over two decades on, the duo have more than cemented that legacy, and you can now revisit this LP on heavyweight vinyl reissue.

Norman Records say:

Rarely have musicians managed to combine being horny and being sad quite so effectively. ‘Philophobia’ is the second album from Arab Strap who have since gone on to become Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton, and saw them explore the limits of love, lust and relationships. It is at times almost too confessional.

Mark Kozelek & Petra Haden – ‘Joey Always Smiled’

NME say:

Mark Kozelek (AKA Sun Kil Moon) doing an acoustic cover of ‘The Power Of Love’, plus song titles like ‘Spanish Hotels Are Echoey’ and ‘1983 Era MTV Music is The Soundtrack To Outcasts Being Bullied By Jocks’, these things alone will probably be enough to pique your attention in this collab album from the ever-prolific singer-songwriter and The Decemberists violinist.

Norman Records say:

Comprised of six originals and one cover, ‘Joey Always Smiled’ is the collaborative brainchild of music maverick Mark Kozelek and American violinist Petra Haden. The pair conclude the piece by stripping back the 80’s production of Huey Lewis & The News’ ‘Power Of Love’, reinventing the classic banger with a more measured feel.

Gang Starr – ‘One Of The Best Yet’

NME say:

“30 years since they formed, re-emerging after the tragic death of founding member Guru, the hip-hop titans have returned to remind us of their enormous influence,” we wrote of Gang Starr’s ‘One of the Best Yet’ upon it release in October, noting that it’s “a celebration of life, love and legacy”.

Norman Records say:

Classic Brooklyn hip-hop duo Gang Starr disbanded in 2003. It seemed that there would be no more. In 2010, one half of the duo, Guru, tragically died seemingly ending any hope once and for all. His partner in rhyme over the years, DJ Premier, never gave up hope that there would be another Gang Starr album. 16 years after their last album, The Ownerz, we have a new album. One Of The Best Yet lets us know from the off that it’s up there with classics such as Step Into The Area. Features a guest appearance from J.Cole.

Screaming Females – ‘Rose Mountain’

NME say:

One you may have missed from back in 2015. This record from New Jersey indie-rockers Screaming Females is getting repressed on limited edition turquoise coloured vinyl. Expect intricate riffs, angsty yelps and a Breeders-like knack for hooks.

Norman Records say:

‘Rose Mountain’ was originally released in 2015. It is the sixth album by the New Jersey three-piece Screaming Females, led by Marissa Paternoster. After ten years of releasing un-produced records, this time they got in Matt Bayles to twiddle the knobs. It seems to have worked out as this album delivers their punk rock sound with concise clarity.

Juniore – ‘Un Deux Trois’

NME say:

French band Juniore describe their sound as ‘yé-yé noir’, a mix of 60s beat-influence and darker tones. ‘Ah bah d’accord’, the lead single from their upcoming second album, continues in this vein, blending surf-rock and post-punk elements, and wouldn’t be out of place on a Tarantino score.

Norman Records say:

French ‘60s influenced indie-pop three-piece Juniore have been described as a cross between Cat Power and Françoise Hardy. ‘Un Deux Trois’ is the band’s second album. It follows their highly regarded 2017 debut, ‘Ouh là là’.