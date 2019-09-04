You'll want these records in your collection...

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases, available to buy or pre-order via Norman Records. Check out the best from this week below.

Iggy Pop – ‘Free’

NME say:

‘Free’ is Iggy Pop’s 18th album, what he calls a “uniquely somber and contemplative” collection. It’s a record that’s all about emerging from darkness and coming out stronger the other side. Iggy has explained that after his last tour he felt like he had “rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long,” adding: “I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”

Norman Records say:

Living legend Iggy Pop has been dogged by insecurity all his life. The process of making and touring his last album, 2016’s ‘Post Pop Depression’, helped him with this. He wanted to feel free, so he allowed that feeling to take over, and ‘Free,’ his new solo album, developed from there. It is different in tone to its predecessor, finding Iggy in a pensive and solemn mood.

Bat For Lashes – ‘Lost Girls’

NME say:

Natasha Khan recently spoke to us about ‘Lost Girls’, her fifth Bat For Lashes album, being inspired by her relocating to Los Angeles, and how the change of scenery that made her feel like she was living in an 80s movie, with the music of that era bleeding into her new record, with its nods to Prince, Madonna and David Bowie. “I wanted to go full power ballad, crying in the vocal booth,” she joked. “Maybe I should have worn a full leather body suit and permed my hair! That might have helped.”

Norman Records say:

Natasha Khan gets back to Bat For Lashes for the project’s fifth album, and its vintage-tinted synth-pop. ‘Lost Girls’ positions itself as a soundtrack to an imaginary 80’s teen movie, and it certainly fits that bill, with all the tropes and details in just the right place.

Death Cab For Cutie – ‘Blue EP’

NME say:

Fresh off the back of collaborating with Chance The Rapper (who saw that coming?), Death Cab For Cutie are back with a new short-length, which they describe as “a collection of five new tracks that share a similar conception but different births.” You’ll have to take a listen to find out what glues all the songs together.

Norman Records say:

2018’s ‘Thank You For Today’ suggested that Death Cab For Cutie had rediscovered some of the things that made them special in the first place. They’ve chosen to follow up an album with a 5 track EP length release and the least you can do is enjoy some more emotional guitar pop from Ben Gibbard and the boys.

Kindness – ‘Something Like A War’

NME say:

Since his last Kindness album (2014’s ‘Otherness’), alt-R&B musician Adam Bainbridge has largely been seen in the credit notes of others’ work, collaborating with the likes of Blood Orange, Solange and Robyn. All the while in the background, however, he’s been piecing together his third album, ‘Something Like A War’, which also features Robyn on its cameo list and promises “reflection and transformation”. We’re looking forward to hearing how the big-name collabs have informed his new sound.

Norman Records say:

After a period of almost four years since their last studio album, during which time they’ve DJ’d and toured extensively and collaborated with the likes of Solange and Blood Orange, Kindness – a.k.a. Musician Adam Bainbridge – produce a double-LP effort ‘Something Like a War’. With a full-band backing for the upcoming 2019 tour, this ought to be Bainbridge’s masterpiece!

Frankie Cosmos – ‘Close It Quietly’

NME say:

Frankie Cosmos’ 2018 album ‘Vessel’ cemented their place as one of the most exciting bands around, as well as underlining singer Greta Kline’s knack for quietly poignant lyricism. While their sound has expanded this time round for ‘Close It Quietly’, the lyrics are still as reflective as ever, with Kline noting in a recent interview: “It’s filled with all of these in-between feelings and allowing myself to have more complicated feelings rather than just “good and bad” or ‘hate and love.’”

Norman Records say:

Fourth album proper from Frankie Cosmos, Greta Kline’s project that has slowly become a fully fledged band. ‘Close It Quietly’ sees the once anti-folk act morph fully into something more like the weirdo-pop of Broadcast and Stereolab. Lyrically we find Kline reflecting on herself, and the state of the world.

Lower Dens – ‘The Competition’

NME say:

Baltimore duo say they hope ‘The Competition’, their fourth LP and first release in four years, helps those that need the support the most. “The issues that have shaped my life, for better or for worse, have to do with coming from a family and a culture that totally bought into this competitive mindset. I was wild and in a lot of pain as a kid; home life was very bleak, and pop songs were a guaranteed escape to a mental space where beauty, wonder, and love were possible,” singer Jana Hunter says, adding: “I wanted to write songs that might have the potential to do that.” It’s what all great music should strive to do.

Norman Records say:

It’s a little strange to think of Lower Dens as elder statesmen of indie, but the dream-pop duo have now been going for nearly a decade. Their fourth studio album, ‘The Competition’, is befitting of their status in 2019, their normally languorous demeanour now injected with more urgency in a suite of songs examining the dehumanising effects of the twilight of capitalism.

Echo and the Bunnymen – ‘The John Peel Sessions 1979-1983’

NME say:

The John Peel Sessions gave us some incredible music moments – Joy Division, Nirvana and The White Stripes among them – and the impact of getting the late Radio 1 DJ’s support was vital to any band. As Echo & The Bunnymen guitarist Will Sergeant explains: “Without John Peel sessions, Echo And The Bunnymen in my opinion, would not exist! It’s that simple… Recording a Peel session was essential to the development of our songwriting skills while at the same time giving us amazing exposure and self-belief.” This two-disc vinyl collection of John Peel Session tracks is out now.

Norman Records say:

One of Britain’s most august indie institutions, Echo & The Bunnymen present an archival dig for all of the sessions they recorded for the legendary John Peel during their formative years from 1979 to 1983. Many of the 21 songs – presented over two LPs / one CD – do not appear on their early albums, as the band actually used the sessions to experiment with new material.

Fad Gadget – ‘The Best Of Fad Gadget’

NME say:

The legacy of late new wave provocateur Fad Gadget may not be as readily acknowledged these days as peers like Human League and The Normal, but back in the early 80s, the experimental artist (real name Francis John Tovey) was one of the most exciting figures in the British avant-garde scene. His music incorporated the sounds of everyday objects (like drills and razors) with electro-pop, while his live shows saw him perform while tar and feathered. This ‘Best Of’ collection arrives on silver vinyl.

Norman Records say:

Francis John Tovey, better known as Fad Gadget recorded for Mute. He appeared along with a number of trailblazing electronic acts such as Human League, Cabaret Voltaire and The Normal. His particular blend of industrial and new wave was played on synths and whatever he had lying about such as drills and electric razors and had a pop edge. ‘The Best Of Fad Gadget’ includes tracks from 1980’s ‘Fireside Favourites,’ 1981’s ‘Incontinent’, 1982’s ‘Under The Flag’ and 1984’s ‘Gag’.

L’épée – ‘Diabolique’

NME say:

The latest collaborative (and multi-lingual) project from Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Anton Newcombe was partly a response to a world becoming increasingly isolationist. “We are living in very culturally insular times, so it feels really good to be swimming against the tide,” Anton says. “There’s something really positive about branching out, collaborating and taking risks.” Teaming up with French duo The Limiñanas and actor/singer Emmanuelle Seigner, Newcombe adds that he allowed his collaborators to take more of the spotlight: “I’ve got plenty of other ways to express myself, so I really enjoyed taking a backseat, creatively.”

Norman Records say:

L’épée is a collaboration between Brian Jonestown Massacre main man, Anton Newcombe, French psych-pop duo, The Limiñanas and French actor, former model and singer, Emmanuelle Seigner. ‘Diabolique’ was recorded in The Limiñanas studio in the south of France then taken to Berlin by Anton, where he gave the songs a darker, more psychedelic edge.

Odd Nosdam – ‘Flippies Best Tape’

NME say:

Experimental hip-hop producer Odd Nosdam is fiendishly productive, releasing scores of albums, mixtapes and working with the likes of Why?, TV on the Radio and Boards of Canada along the way. If you’re looking for a place to start, it’s worth exploring ‘Flippies Best Tape’, a 66-track, 80 minute collection that flips and reworks rare tracks found via some good old vinyl crate-digging. Expect everything from funk and jazz to psych-rock, dub and even a bit of gospel.

Norman Records say:

With a whopping 66 tracks delivered in a taut 80 minutes, ‘Flippies Best Tape’ saw hip-hop producer Odd Nosdam in his element, piecing together a bewildering range of source material for samples – everything from garage rock to dub and jazz – for one of the most singular sonic experiences in recent memory. Now, it gets a loving double-LP reissue.